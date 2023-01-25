Poll: Children’s mental health is No. 1 concern among parents

Related
MedicalXpress
Intervention improves autistic children's behavior, reduces parental stress
New research from the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience (IoPPN) at King's College London shows that "Predictive Parenting," a group-based behavioral parenting intervention for parents of autistic children reduces children's emotional and behavioral difficulties as well as parental stress in the long term. The study, published in the Journal...
Mental health and bullying top the list of parents’ concerns
Today's parents have a lot on their plate as children face an evolving list of issues, but mental health and bullying are among parents' biggest concerns.
scitechdaily.com
ADHD Persists Throughout Life – Strongly Linked to Mental Health Issues Like Anxiety and Depression
A new UK study shows adults with high levels of ADHD symptoms are more likely to experience anxiety and depression than adults with autism. Adults with high levels of attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) symptoms are more likely to experience anxiety and depression than adults with high levels of autistic traits, according to new research led by psychologists at the University of Bath in the UK.
studyfinds.org
Having ADHD in adulthood strongly linked to development of anxiety, depression
BATH, England — Adults living with severe ADHD symptoms are more likely to experience depression and anxiety than those with high levels of autistic traits, according to a new study. While scientists have linked autism to mental health issues in the past, this is first project ever to conclude...
The 8 signs of autism in women that most people miss
FOR years experts wrongly believed autism only affects boys. This means hundreds of thousands of women and girls with the developmental condition have gone their entire lives undiagnosed. Autism is an incurable, lifelong developmental condition that affects how people perceive the world and how they interact with others. It affects...
Medical News Today
Treatment for oppositional defiant disorder
There is no single treatment for oppositional defiant disorder (ODD). It commonly involves a combination of training and therapy tailored to the needs of the child and family. Oppositional defiant disorder (ODD) is a behavior disorder in children. Children with ODD show a persistent pattern of disobedient, uncooperative, and sometimes hostile behavior toward people in authority.
Autism rates have tripled among children under 8, study finds
The study looked at kids in New York and New Jersey over a span of 16 years.
Why funding alone cannot support the mental health of students of color
Expanding mental health care into the educational sector is a promising goal, but funding alone cannot guarantee equitable care to marginalized student populations.
ADHD more strongly linked to anxiety and depression compared to autism – new research
Autistic people and people with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) often experience anxiety and depression. When these conditions occur together, though – as they often do – it can be hard to unpick which one is contributing the most to poor mental health. Our latest study aimed to find out.
Looking At The Percent of People With Mental Illnesses Associated With A Lack of Empathy
Previously, I have written a lot of different disorders associated with a lack of empathy and it got us at Mint Message thinking about what percentage of the population exists that lacks the ability to care that much about their fellow man. So, here in this article, I am going to look back at those previous stories and the peer-reviewed studies we looked at to write these stories. Then, I will give a rough guess/estimate of what percent of the population potentially looks at the rest of us as a bunch of playthings to do what they want with instead of fellow human beings.
Can't sleep? An expert reveals why anxiety may be worse at night
Experiencing anxiety at night can interfere with sleep.
Getting a handle on anxiety attacks
Anxiety affects millions of people worldwide. The Anxiety & Depression Association of America indicates anxiety disorders are the most common mental illness in the United States, affecting 40 million adults […]
CHART: Asthma prevalence for adults and children in CT
Broadly, CT's adult asthma rate in 2020 was 10.6%, one of the highest rates in the country. Here's a look at asthma rates over the years.
Phys.org
Study: Black adults in the US are more likely to have had multigenerational family members incarcerated
While previous studies of incarceration and family life have focused on immediate family—parents, partners and children—a new analysis of a nationally representative survey of U.S. adults that asked about siblings, grandparents, grandchildren, cousins, and other extended family members has found that Black adults in the United States are not only more likely to have experienced family incarceration, but are also more likely to have had more family members incarcerated and to have had family members from more generations ever incarcerated.
MedicalXpress
Examining mental illness 30 years after a chemical attack
Mustard gas harms the vision, skin and breathing. Three decades on, however, the predominant effect is mental ill-health. At a time when chemical warfare is a threat, researchers at the University of Gothenburg have now presented their study monitoring a group of victims of a historical gas attack. With the...
Grieving Q won’t be linear — and everyone’s grief process will be different
Is grief eased when it's collective? Or does the reality of a shared tragedy make it harder to find respite? In the case of Rep. Williams, both are true.
Tackle food deserts to address a health crisis
Supporting healthy choices at city corner stores could be a way to tackle rising levels of obesity and type 2 diabetes.
Parents had alarming rates of anxiety and depression during COVID – and that affected kids
It’s no secret that the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a heavy toll on the mental health of kids and parents alike. In a 2020 survey, 71 percent of parents said they believed the pandemic had hurt their children’s mental health. The American Academy of Pediatrics declared a national emergency in child mental health in October […] The post Parents had alarming rates of anxiety and depression during COVID – and that affected kids appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
pharmacytimes.com
Study Establishes Connections Between Emotional Maltreatment, Psychiatric Disorders
In younger children, emotional maltreatment led primarily to behavioral problems, whereas in older children it was more likely to lead to depression and anxiety disorders. New study results published in Child Maltreatment have found links between emotional maltreatment, also known as psychological violence, and psychiatric disorders in childhood and adolescence.
boldsky.com
Understanding Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder: How To Support Children With ADHD
ADHD stands for Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder. It is a neurodevelopmental disorder that affects attention, hyperactivity, and impulsivity. People with ADHD may have difficulty focusing, sitting still, and controlling impulsive behaviours. It is typically diagnosed in childhood but can also be diagnosed in adults. It is often treated with medication, therapy, and lifestyle changes.
Connecticut Mirror
Hartford, CT
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
The Connecticut Mirror’s mission is to produce original, in-depth, nonpartisan journalism that informs Connecticut residents about the impact of public policy, holds government accountable, and amplifies diverse voices and perspectives.http://ctmirror.org/
Comments / 0