Kansas City, MO

HollywoodLife

Jason Kelce’s Wife: 5 Things To Know About Kylie McDevitt & Their Relationship

Jason Kelce is a center for the Philadelphia Eagles. Since 2018, Jason has been married to Kylie McDevitt. They have two children together. Jason Kelce — the man dubbed the “King of Philly” due to his passion for the city that adopted him after the Philadelphia Eagles drafted him in 2011 – lives life with a passion greater than his 6’3 “, 295 lbs. frame. One woman who knows that for sure is his wife, Kylie Kelce (née McDevitt), who married him in 2018, two months after Kelce and the Eagles won Super Bowl LII. Since then, Jason (the brother of Kansas City’s Travis Kelce) and Kylie have lived spectacular lives on and off the field, starting a family and giving back to their community. But who is the woman who Jason calls his better half?
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Former NFL defensive end dead at 25

The Detroit Lions announced Thursday that Jessie Lemonier has died at age 25. A cause of death has not been announced. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Per a team press release: “We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of former Detroit Lion Jessie Lemonier....
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

NFL odds: Betting edges on 49ers-Eagles, Bengals-Chiefs

The NFL's conference championships are finally here! Two exciting matchups will take place over the weekend, including the big San Francisco 49ers-Philadelphia Eagles showdown on FOX and the FOX sports app. I ran my models to give you my favorite betting edges and predictions for each game in this weekend's...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Mahomes sought advice from legendary QB ahead of AFC Championship

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is no stranger to huge playoff games, but that still did not stop him from seeking the counsel of one all-time great ahead of Sunday’s AFC Championship. Mahomes said Thursday he has spoken to Tom Brady this week about his preparation for the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. “I... The post Patrick Mahomes sought advice from legendary QB ahead of AFC Championship appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
OnlyHomers

Another MLB Legend Dies

Just hours after learning of the death of White Sox legend Gary Peters, we have now learned of the death of another legendary Chicago White Sox player, who was Peters’ teammate.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Billy Packer, legendary college hoops broadcaster, dies at 82

Billy Packer, an Emmy award-winning college basketball broadcaster who covered 34 Final Fours for NBC and CBS, died Thursday. He was 82. Packer’s son, Mark, told The Associated Press that his father had been hospitalized in Charlotte for the past three weeks and had several medical issues, and ultimately succumbed to kidney failure.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Predicting 1 NFL Upset This Weekend

Kirk Herbstreit appeared on this Friday's episode of The Pat McAfee Show to make his picks for this weekend's conference title games.  When it comes to the NFC Championship Game, the Eagles are slight favorites over the 49ers.  Last weekend, the Eagles dismantled the Giants by a final ...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Bills' Firing On Thursday

The Bills will be making at least one notable change to their coaching staff following this past Sunday's loss to the Bengals.  According to Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN, the Bills have fired safeties coach Jim Salgado.  Salgado has been on Buffalo's coaching staff since 2017. He started off ...
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

Hammer, fade, pass: Jalen Hurts SB MVP, Ja'Marr Chase 2 TDs, Patrick Mahomes over 350 passing yards

Nick Wright and Damonza play Hammer, Fade or Pass on some select Championship Game prop bets, including Jalen Hurts as SBLVII MVP, Ja'Marr Chase's two touchdowns, Jerick McKinnon cashing in two himself and Patrick Mahomes passing over 350 passing yards. Nick also decides whether he is going to hammer, fade or pass on the odds of Damonza hitting a parlay at a whopping (+150,000).
FOX Sports

Brock Purdy aims to become 1st Rookie QB in Super Bowl | THE HERD

Carson Palmer joins Colin Cowherd to talk quarterbacks ahead of the title games. The San Francisco 49ers are hoping to make history by stamping a ticket to the Super Bowl with a rookie QB in Brock Purdy. Palmer tells Colin why he believes the Niners’ success has more to do with Kyle Shanahan’s coaching than Purdy’s skill.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Have Patriots become a dysfunctional organization? | THE HERD

The New England Patriots are looking more interesting with in and even offseason drama and dysfunction. According to the Boston Herald, the offensive plan was not clear during training camp, Mac Jones 'didn't like' Joe Judge and the team was 'always scrambling to get things done.' Colin Cowherd reacts to the reports.

