Why Patrick Mahomes is an Overrated Gimmick
Coach Jason Brown, made famous from his appearances as a JUCO college football coach in Netflix’s popular show ‘Last Chance U’, explains why he thinks Patrick Mahomes is an ‘overrated gimmick.”
Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes has special dinner plans
Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes plans to have dinner with Henry Winkler, according to the Happy Days actor and TMZ Sports.
NFL Decides On Punishment For Jaguars Player Who Injured Patrick Mahomes
The most talked-about thing in the NFL this week has been the right ankle of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. That's because, a week ago, Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain when he was dragged to the ground awkwardly by Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Arden Key. The NFL ...
49ers vs. Eagles Prediction: 2023 NFC Championship Odds, Spread & Best Bet
The final two teams standing in the NFC are the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles. Brock Purdy, or more commonly known as Mr. Irrelevant, has led the 49ers to seven consecutive wins as a starter to extend San Francisco’s 12-game winning streak. But they have a tough battle ahead of ...
Jason Kelce’s Wife: 5 Things To Know About Kylie McDevitt & Their Relationship
Jason Kelce is a center for the Philadelphia Eagles. Since 2018, Jason has been married to Kylie McDevitt. They have two children together. Jason Kelce — the man dubbed the “King of Philly” due to his passion for the city that adopted him after the Philadelphia Eagles drafted him in 2011 – lives life with a passion greater than his 6’3 “, 295 lbs. frame. One woman who knows that for sure is his wife, Kylie Kelce (née McDevitt), who married him in 2018, two months after Kelce and the Eagles won Super Bowl LII. Since then, Jason (the brother of Kansas City’s Travis Kelce) and Kylie have lived spectacular lives on and off the field, starting a family and giving back to their community. But who is the woman who Jason calls his better half?
Former NFL defensive end dead at 25
The Detroit Lions announced Thursday that Jessie Lemonier has died at age 25. A cause of death has not been announced. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Per a team press release: “We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of former Detroit Lion Jessie Lemonier....
Look: Patrick Mahomes Has Hilarious Response To Speculation About His Injury
Patrick Mahomes' high-ankle sprain is no laughing matter, but the phenom quarterback is maintaining a sense of humor through his recovery. Mahomes on Thursday was asked about fans and analysts online trying to diagnose his status based on footage of him walking around at practice. ...
FOX Sports
NFL odds: Betting edges on 49ers-Eagles, Bengals-Chiefs
The NFL's conference championships are finally here! Two exciting matchups will take place over the weekend, including the big San Francisco 49ers-Philadelphia Eagles showdown on FOX and the FOX sports app. I ran my models to give you my favorite betting edges and predictions for each game in this weekend's...
Kelce Parents Reveal Which Of Sons' Games They'll Attend This Weekend
The parents of Travis and Jason Kelce are facing a dilemma this weekend. Most of the world simply cannot relate. Not only are both of their sons NFL players, both are playing in their respective conference championship games on Sunday. Jason Kelce, the starting center for the Philadelphia Eagles, ...
Patrick Mahomes sought advice from legendary QB ahead of AFC Championship
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is no stranger to huge playoff games, but that still did not stop him from seeking the counsel of one all-time great ahead of Sunday’s AFC Championship. Mahomes said Thursday he has spoken to Tom Brady this week about his preparation for the game against the Cincinnati Bengals. “I... The post Patrick Mahomes sought advice from legendary QB ahead of AFC Championship appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Final injury report for Chiefs vs. Bengals, AFC Championship Game
The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals released their third and final injury reports of the week on Friday ahead of their AFC Championship Game matchup. You can find the injury reports from earlier this week here: Wednesday — Thursday. Check out the injury report for each team, complete...
Another MLB Legend Dies
Just hours after learning of the death of White Sox legend Gary Peters, we have now learned of the death of another legendary Chicago White Sox player, who was Peters’ teammate.
FOX Sports
Billy Packer, legendary college hoops broadcaster, dies at 82
Billy Packer, an Emmy award-winning college basketball broadcaster who covered 34 Final Fours for NBC and CBS, died Thursday. He was 82. Packer’s son, Mark, told The Associated Press that his father had been hospitalized in Charlotte for the past three weeks and had several medical issues, and ultimately succumbed to kidney failure.
49ers vs. Eagles pick straight up, plus game predictions for Sunday
The NFC Championship game has arrived and the winner between San Francisco and Philadelphia will move on to Super Bowl LVII. Odds for the game can be found at FanDuel Sportsbook, where you can bet on all kinds of different markets for this matchup, including the money line. Which team will win and ...
SB Nation
Aaron Rodgers trade rumors are happening again after Jets hire Nathaniel Hackett
Hey y’all, remember when the Broncos were considered favorites to land Aaron Rodgers because Nathaniel Hackett became the head coach in Denver?. Remember the random Aaron Rodgers quotes about Hackett?. Yeah, so that actually never happened. Denver traded for Russell Wilson and Rodgers re-upped with the Packers ahead of...
Kirk Herbstreit Predicting 1 NFL Upset This Weekend
Kirk Herbstreit appeared on this Friday's episode of The Pat McAfee Show to make his picks for this weekend's conference title games. When it comes to the NFC Championship Game, the Eagles are slight favorites over the 49ers. Last weekend, the Eagles dismantled the Giants by a final ...
NFL World Reacts To Bills' Firing On Thursday
The Bills will be making at least one notable change to their coaching staff following this past Sunday's loss to the Bengals. According to Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN, the Bills have fired safeties coach Jim Salgado. Salgado has been on Buffalo's coaching staff since 2017. He started off ...
FOX Sports
Hammer, fade, pass: Jalen Hurts SB MVP, Ja'Marr Chase 2 TDs, Patrick Mahomes over 350 passing yards
Nick Wright and Damonza play Hammer, Fade or Pass on some select Championship Game prop bets, including Jalen Hurts as SBLVII MVP, Ja'Marr Chase's two touchdowns, Jerick McKinnon cashing in two himself and Patrick Mahomes passing over 350 passing yards. Nick also decides whether he is going to hammer, fade or pass on the odds of Damonza hitting a parlay at a whopping (+150,000).
FOX Sports
Brock Purdy aims to become 1st Rookie QB in Super Bowl | THE HERD
Carson Palmer joins Colin Cowherd to talk quarterbacks ahead of the title games. The San Francisco 49ers are hoping to make history by stamping a ticket to the Super Bowl with a rookie QB in Brock Purdy. Palmer tells Colin why he believes the Niners’ success has more to do with Kyle Shanahan’s coaching than Purdy’s skill.
FOX Sports
Have Patriots become a dysfunctional organization? | THE HERD
The New England Patriots are looking more interesting with in and even offseason drama and dysfunction. According to the Boston Herald, the offensive plan was not clear during training camp, Mac Jones 'didn't like' Joe Judge and the team was 'always scrambling to get things done.' Colin Cowherd reacts to the reports.
