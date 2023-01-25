Read full article on original website
The man who sprayed a police officer with pepper spray on January 6 was sentenced to nearly seven years in prisonJoseph GodwinWashington, DC
Popular retail chain opening new Maryland store locationKristen WaltersSilver Spring, MD
President Biden Expected to Soon Announce Re-Election CampaignJordan ArthurWashington, DC
Longstanding U.S. Shopping Mall Permanently Closing March 31Joel EisenbergGaithersburg, MD
FDA proposes changes to blood donation restrictions: Equality for gay and bisexual men in sightEdy Zoo
weaa.org
Bring The Beat In: The History and Impact of Go-Go
Bring The Beat In is a musical conversation hosted by Lena J., singer, journalist, and host of the Morgan News Hour. In this episode, Lena J. explores the history and impact of Go-go music while highlighting influential artists and bands such Chuck Brown, Rare Essence and The Backyard Band. Lena...
Thrillist
Where to Get Late Night Food in Washington DC
Whether you spend the night drinking away at one of DC’s best bars or need some post-shift fuel, the late-night munchies strike us all. But it can be tough to know where to go when hunger hits. The number of DC restaurants open late seems to be decreasing by the day and options are even slimmer for 24-hour service. Luckily, there are still some after-hours eateries left so you can feast on tacos, empanadas, or a classic slice of pizza no matter what time it is—and we have them all right here.
Will The Redeveloped Reeves Center ‘Bring Back Black Broadway?’
Two development groups seeking to redevelop the historic Frank D. Reeves Municipal Building, located at a vibrant intersection along the U Street corridor, made their revised pitches during a hearing Thursday night. The proposals feature a range of ambitious cultural and entertainment standouts, including a potential food hall, a hotel, and a Dave Chappelle Comedy Club, according to the proposal documents.
Virginia Library Pays Nikole Hannah-Jones More Than $35K For ‘The 1619 Project’ Speech, And Some Are Unhappy
A Virginia Library is paying Nikole Hannah-Jones more than $35,000 for a speech titled “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story." The post Virginia Library Pays Nikole Hannah-Jones More Than $35K For ‘The 1619 Project’ Speech, And Some Are Unhappy appeared first on NewsOne.
New traveling Emmett Till exhibit at DC's Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library
WASHINGTON — A new traveling exhibit highlighting Emmett Till and his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, is now open at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library in Washington, D.C. Emmett Till & Mamie Till-Mobley: Let the World See is an exhibit that shares the story of how a mother’s bravery...
These DC Restaurants, Chefs Were Named James Beard Award Semifinalists
Several Washington DC chefs and restaurants have made it to the semifinals of the 2023 James Beard Awards.The foundation will announce the winners on Monday, June 5, at the Lyric Opera of Chicago. Outstanding Restaurateur Michael Reginbogin and Jason Berry of KNEAD Hospitality + Design.&…
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Alexandria Black History Month Events include Films, Tours, Readings
From a self-taught mathematician who mapped out the nation’s capital to abolitionist sisters who partnered with Frederick Douglass to the first Black athlete to play in the NBA, African American changemakers have shaped the history of Alexandria and the United States. Throughout Black History Month, residents and visitors alike...
WTOP
How a DC-based organization works to empower kids in Wards 7 and 8
Tyriek Mack first got involved with Life Pieces to Masterpieces when he was in high school. The D.C.-based agency empowers kids ages 3 to 25 in Wards 7 and 8, offering things like summer camp programs for kids and year-round after school programs. Mack got involved with the organization’s Saturday Academy, an hourslong initiative on the campus of Georgetown University that teaches high schoolers life skills.
fox5dc.com
Emmett Till Exhibit at DC Public Library
A brand-new exhibit honoring the life of Emmett Till has arrived in D.C. Emmett was just a 14-year-old boy when he was abducted and lynched in Mississippi back in 1955. FOX 5’s Jennifer Delgado reports from the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library in Washington D.C. where the exhibit will be displayed from Jan. 28–March 12.
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen DC Currently Holding Preview Nights, Expected to Open Soon After
Gordon Ramsay’s new two-story waterfront restaurant, Hell’s Kitchen DC, sits in The Wharf (652 Wharf Street SW, Washington D.C., District of Columbia, 20024) with views overlooking the Potomac River. The space is over 14,000 SF and offers dining room, patio, or terrace seating. The restaurant is currently holding “preview nights” from 1/25-1/27 (bookings no longer available), but is expected to open soon after. The menus offered at the restaurant can be seen here.
fox5dc.com
Crime concerns in DC prompt restaurant departures
WASHINGTON - After a tough year for D.C. restaurants in 2022, the new year isn't off to a great start with several local owners ringing the alarm bell on social media and one chain deciding to leave the District entirely. That chain, Philz Coffee in Adams Morgan, announced on Twitter...
thelouisianaweekend.com
Visit Carnival In The Nation’s Capital Exhibit
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Carnival in the National Capital: The Washington Mardi Gras Ball is on display now. This exhibition showcases the story of the Washington Mardi Gras ball through royal regalia, costumes, photographs, posters and memorabilia. The Mystick Krewe of Louisianans was started by Louisianans living in Washington, D.C. They wanted to share and experience their favorite holiday, Mardi Gras. The first ball was held in 1944. Now Washington Mardi Gras is a multi-day event complete with Louisiana food, music, parade of mini floats, and lively performances by Louisiana’s best University marching bands. This is an annual showcase of Louisiana culture.
sneakernews.com
YCMC’s Next Exclusive New Balance 990v3 Is Inspired By Trailblazers
Baltimore’s YCMC has been offering quality products to its local community since 1949. In August 2022, the shop surprised countless New Balance aficionados by dropping a simple, but clean 990v3. To kickstart February, YCMC and NB are running it back, releasing another exclusive 990v3 inspired by trailblazers. A departure...
‘1619 Project’ author Nikole Hannah-Jones’ $33K taxpayer-funded speaking fee sparks outrage
Taxpayers in northern Virginia are reportedly fuming after a local public library wrote a $33,350 check to controversial “1619 Project” author Nikole Hannah-Jones for her upcoming one-hour lecture. Hannah-Jones, a New York Times Magazine correspondent whose 2019 series “The 1619 Project” espoused the view that slavery was a key driving force behind the American Revolution, is booked to give a talk at McLean Community Center in Fairfax on Feb. 19. The $555.83-per-minute speaking fee is being paid mostly by the Fairfax County Public Library, which is picking up $29,350 of the $33,350 tab, while the rest will be paid by the community...
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
New Art Installation at Waterfront Park Reflects Shipping, Slavery
The next public art installation at Waterfront Park, coming this spring, will reflect Alexandria's history as a shipping port. "Two Boxes of Oranges and Admonia Jackson" by Nina Cooke John, an artist who was born in Jamaica and is now based in New York City. The artist is the founder of Studio Cooke John Architecture and Design and has been featured in national publications and won numerous awards. She was recently selected to design the new Harriet Tubman Monument in Newark, New Jersey.
Washingtonian.com
Missing! Murphy the Giant Metal Gorilla
Kristina Jamgochian was unlocking the door to Design Emporium and Antiques, her shop in Kensington, on the morning of January 5 when she noticed something alarming: Murphy, her huge metal gorilla, was gone. “I just kept staring at the space like it was magically going to reappear,” Jamgochian says.
arizonasuntimes.com
Commentary: January 6 Was the Worst Incident of Police Brutality Since Civil Rights Era
One might be inclined to apply Hanlon’s razor—never attribute to malice that which is adequately explained by stupidity—to the actions of law enforcement on January 6, 2021. One might even be inclined to replace “stupidity” with “incompetence” to explain why police behaved the way they did that afternoon.
Bay Net
New Cigar Lounge In Waldorf Getting Ready For Grand Opening, Invictus II Cigars
WALDORF, Md. – Jake Prater, owner of Invictus II Cigars, described the newest addition to Waldorf as a “sanctuary for virtuosos of fine cigars, premium whiskey, and cocktails.”. On the 21st episode of The BayNet’s Podcast, “Get Real with Chris & Mark,” the hosts ‘Get Real’ with Prater...
THE RELIGION CORNER: History of African Americans in Washington, D.C. — A Series
African Americans have been a significant part of Washington, D.C.'s civic life and identity since the city was first declared the new nation’s capital in 1791. The post THE RELIGION CORNER: History of African Americans in Washington, D.C. — A Series appeared first on The Washington Informer.
ffxnow.com
Milk & Honey Cafe brings Southern cooking to new Fairfax location
A regional restaurant brand is opening another location in Virginia. Milk & Honey Cafe, a Maryland-based company that was founded in 2016, opened on Jan. 18 at 9518 Main Street in Fairfax City. The brunch-style restaurant has a total of 38 seats, a spokesperson for the company told FFXnow in...
