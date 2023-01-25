Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The second richest man in IndianaLuay RahilCarmel, IN
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Ex-Boyfriend Is Last To See Missing Mother And Refuses To Cooperate With Police. Where Is Chenell Gilbert?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedIndianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, 1 dead in shooting ar Pine Glen apartmentscreteIndianapolis, IN
Related
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Weekend rain, snow chances
INDIANAPOLIS — Expect a cloudy Saturday with highs in the 40s, so the melting that started today will continue this weekend. A few rain showers are possible by Saturday evening. The steadiest rain will fall Saturday night into early Sunday. Temperatures will fall into the 30s on Sunday afternoon.
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Mild weekend, colder days ahead
INDIANAPOLIS — We'll start the weekend with the warmest temperatures in the extended forecast. A warm front is lifting through the state which will push temperatures into the low 40s north, mid-to-upper 40s for the Indianapolis metro area and into the low 50s across the southern tier of the state.
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: More school delays, cold start to Friday
INDIANAPOLIS — Be weather aware as there are already several school delays for Friday morning. We did have a coating of snow and it is much colder, so refreezing is another issue. Watch for some slick roads through the Friday morning drive. It will be a colder night, with...
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Friday comes with wind, along with mixture of rain and snow
INDIANAPOLIS — After starting off sunny this morning, clouds are on the increase. The wind will also increase, as the next clipper system moves over the Great Lakes. Light snow, mixed with rain, will arrive later this afternoon. No accumulation is expected, but roads could be a bit slick....
bsquarebulletin.com
Snowfall notebook: 24-hour rule means few tickets for uncleared Bloomington sidewalks
According to the National Weather Service snowfall map, only about 3 inches of snow fell on Bloomington, Indiana, from Tuesday night at 7 p.m. through 7 a.m. on Thursday. It was a gloppy, wet snow that came with the above-freezing temperature of around 34 F on Wednesday morning. But the...
WIBC.com
Yo, where was the snow? – A Look at Next Week’s Forecast
STATEWIDE — You’re probably wondering why just a small amount of snow fell. The National Weather Service has the answer, and a look forward to next week. “Just a couple degrees error in the temperature of the atmosphere is basically what caused that,” says Meteorologist Randy Bowers with the National Weather Service office in Indianapolis, “so, we ended up with a situation where it was really, really wet snow and so because of that, it wasn’t as fluffy. It didn’t quite accumulate to the depth that we expected.”
cbs4indy.com
Much colder air moves in next week
INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures turn much colder for the middle of next week in Indiana!. This weekend, we’ll see a brief rain to snow mix. This will mainly be on the rain-focused side of mixed precipitation. Although, areas farther north will maintain the cooler temperatures and receive light snow for a brief period. This should not be a weather disrupter. But be ready for the ground to be a little wet when you wake up Sunday morning!
korncountry.com
Gusty winds expected on Friday
INDIANAPOLIS – Gusty winds are going to be prevalent across south central Indiana on Friday, per Bartholomew County Emergency Management (BCEM). High winds are expected from late morning through early evening Friday. Southerly winds of 15 to 20 mph around daybreak will begin gusting to 35 mph by midday.
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Wednesday morning winter storm update as heaviest snow enters central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — This winter storm is well underway for central Indiana. So far today, the area of low pressure has been to our southwest in Kentucky. As this tracks into southern Indiana over the next few hours, colder air will become more dominant, which impacts the "wetness" of the snow and increases snow ratios.
Indiana winter storm: Steady, wet snow underway; How much will accumulate?
Rain to snow changeover began around 2:40 a.m. in downtown Indianapolis. This storm will produce some decent totals, primarily on grassy areas, as road temperatures remain at just above 32°! This will create messy, slushy, slow roads on interstates under moderate snow bands, with higher totals accumulating in neighborhood streets, sidewalks, parking lots and various […]
Some Hoosiers heard ‘thundersnow’ during the winter storm–here’s what it means
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – Wednesday’s winter storm provided some Hoosiers with a rare weather phenomenon called “thundersnow.” Viewers in the Trafalgar area reported hearing thunder and seeing lightning while snow was falling. The National Weather Service confirmed the phenomenon in Johnson and Brown counties. Additional reports came in from Elwood in Madison County, Portland in […]
cbs4indy.com
A winter storm with heavy snow coming down
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — When Ruben Marté took over as sheriff at the beginning of the year he did a walkthrough of the jail facility with his senior staff and found inmates and staff living and working in deplorable conditions. “It was inhumane what we saw,” Sheriff Marté...
45-year anniversary of the Blizzard of ’78
INDIANAPOLIS – It has been 45 years since the worst blizzard in Hoosier state history, the blizzard of 1978. Over a foot of snow dropped in some areas with others picking up as much as three feet of snow! On January 25, 1978, the National Weather Service issued its first-ever statewide blizzard warning along with […]
Fox 59
Winter storm warning in effect; How much will fall?
Tonight, clouds thicken and a rain/snow mix begins to build in after midnight. Eventually, all snow will begin to fall after 2am and slowly begin to accumulate on grassy areas first!. Winter storm warning in effect; How much will fall?. Tonight, clouds thicken and a rain/snow mix begins to build...
Indiana Department of Transportation is Preparing for Possible 9+ Inches of Snow Ahead of January 2023 Storm
The Indiana Department of Transportation sent out a press release today to the media about their plan to tackle the enormous amount of show that parts of the Hoosier State might get overnight and into Wednesday morning. According to the National Weather Service in Indianapolis, rain will transition to snow...
WIBC.com
NWS: Tuesday Evening’s Winter Storm Update
INDIANAPOLIS — Wet, heavy snow is on the menu for most of central Indiana this week. “We have a Winter Storm Warning in effect for much of central Indiana, and it really extends for much of our region going from southwest Illinois, across central Indiana, up into northwest Ohio, much of the central portion of Indiana and the I-70/I-74 corridor” says Meteorologist Jason Puma with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
paulpoteet.com
Indiana’s Weather Update
IND continues Winter Storm Warning for Bartholomew, Brown, Decatur, Greene, Johnson, Knox, Monroe, Morgan, Owen, Rush, Shelby, Sullivan [IN] till Jan 25, 7:00 PM EST https://t.co/nIzfPRy6I3 https://t.co/9J1SaWR5XV. My Huge Radar has real-time weather tracking, current temperatures, and severe weather watches and warnings. Get detailed Indiana conditions by clicking here. Follow...
Fox 59
Major winter storm to impact Indiana on Wednesday
Meteorologist Tucker Antico's Monday evening weather forecast. Meteorologist Tucker Antico's Monday evening weather forecast. Zach Myers shows us the snowfall in the FOX59 parking …. Zach Myers helps out his coworkers by scraping the snow off their cars in the FOX59 parking lot. Viewers report thundersnow in Johnson County. Viewers...
Fox 19
Snowfall totals: Up to 5″ in some areas
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Snowfall totals vary across the Tri-State with the highest amount measured at five inches. The northwest parts of the Tri-State around Connersville saw the most snowfall; between 3″ to 5″ fell in that area, according to the FOX19 First Alert Weather team. Counties ranging from...
Binford Boulevard northbound closing Monday for pavement patching
According to INDOT, Binford Boulevard near I-465 northbound will close Monday into the week to undergo pavement patching.
Comments / 3