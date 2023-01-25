ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Weekend rain, snow chances

INDIANAPOLIS — Expect a cloudy Saturday with highs in the 40s, so the melting that started today will continue this weekend. A few rain showers are possible by Saturday evening. The steadiest rain will fall Saturday night into early Sunday. Temperatures will fall into the 30s on Sunday afternoon.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Mild weekend, colder days ahead

INDIANAPOLIS — We'll start the weekend with the warmest temperatures in the extended forecast. A warm front is lifting through the state which will push temperatures into the low 40s north, mid-to-upper 40s for the Indianapolis metro area and into the low 50s across the southern tier of the state.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

Yo, where was the snow? – A Look at Next Week’s Forecast

STATEWIDE — You’re probably wondering why just a small amount of snow fell. The National Weather Service has the answer, and a look forward to next week. “Just a couple degrees error in the temperature of the atmosphere is basically what caused that,” says Meteorologist Randy Bowers with the National Weather Service office in Indianapolis, “so, we ended up with a situation where it was really, really wet snow and so because of that, it wasn’t as fluffy. It didn’t quite accumulate to the depth that we expected.”
FORT WAYNE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Much colder air moves in next week

INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures turn much colder for the middle of next week in Indiana!. This weekend, we’ll see a brief rain to snow mix. This will mainly be on the rain-focused side of mixed precipitation. Although, areas farther north will maintain the cooler temperatures and receive light snow for a brief period. This should not be a weather disrupter. But be ready for the ground to be a little wet when you wake up Sunday morning!
INDIANA STATE
korncountry.com

Gusty winds expected on Friday

INDIANAPOLIS – Gusty winds are going to be prevalent across south central Indiana on Friday, per Bartholomew County Emergency Management (BCEM). High winds are expected from late morning through early evening Friday. Southerly winds of 15 to 20 mph around daybreak will begin gusting to 35 mph by midday.
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Indiana winter storm: Steady, wet snow underway; How much will accumulate?

Rain to snow changeover began around 2:40 a.m. in downtown Indianapolis. This storm will produce some decent totals, primarily on grassy areas, as road temperatures remain at just above 32°! This will create messy, slushy, slow roads on interstates under moderate snow bands, with higher totals accumulating in neighborhood streets, sidewalks, parking lots and various […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Some Hoosiers heard ‘thundersnow’ during the winter storm–here’s what it means

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. – Wednesday’s winter storm provided some Hoosiers with a rare weather phenomenon called “thundersnow.” Viewers in the Trafalgar area reported hearing thunder and seeing lightning while snow was falling. The National Weather Service confirmed the phenomenon in Johnson and Brown counties. Additional reports came in from Elwood in Madison County, Portland in […]
JOHNSON COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

A winter storm with heavy snow coming down

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — When Ruben Marté took over as sheriff at the beginning of the year he did a walkthrough of the jail facility with his senior staff and found inmates and staff living and working in deplorable conditions. “It was inhumane what we saw,” Sheriff Marté...
MONROE COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

45-year anniversary of the Blizzard of ’78

INDIANAPOLIS – It has been 45 years since the worst blizzard in Hoosier state history, the blizzard of 1978. Over a foot of snow dropped in some areas with others picking up as much as three feet of snow! On January 25, 1978, the National Weather Service issued its first-ever statewide blizzard warning along with […]
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Winter storm warning in effect; How much will fall?

Tonight, clouds thicken and a rain/snow mix begins to build in after midnight. Eventually, all snow will begin to fall after 2am and slowly begin to accumulate on grassy areas first!. Winter storm warning in effect; How much will fall?. Tonight, clouds thicken and a rain/snow mix begins to build...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

NWS: Tuesday Evening’s Winter Storm Update

INDIANAPOLIS — Wet, heavy snow is on the menu for most of central Indiana this week. “We have a Winter Storm Warning in effect for much of central Indiana, and it really extends for much of our region going from southwest Illinois, across central Indiana, up into northwest Ohio, much of the central portion of Indiana and the I-70/I-74 corridor” says Meteorologist Jason Puma with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
paulpoteet.com

Indiana’s Weather Update

IND continues Winter Storm Warning for Bartholomew, Brown, Decatur, Greene, Johnson, Knox, Monroe, Morgan, Owen, Rush, Shelby, Sullivan [IN] till Jan 25, 7:00 PM EST https://t.co/nIzfPRy6I3 https://t.co/9J1SaWR5XV. My Huge Radar has real-time weather tracking, current temperatures, and severe weather watches and warnings. Get detailed Indiana conditions by clicking here. Follow...
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Major winter storm to impact Indiana on Wednesday

Meteorologist Tucker Antico's Monday evening weather forecast. Meteorologist Tucker Antico's Monday evening weather forecast. Zach Myers shows us the snowfall in the FOX59 parking …. Zach Myers helps out his coworkers by scraping the snow off their cars in the FOX59 parking lot. Viewers report thundersnow in Johnson County. Viewers...
INDIANA STATE
Fox 19

Snowfall totals: Up to 5″ in some areas

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Snowfall totals vary across the Tri-State with the highest amount measured at five inches. The northwest parts of the Tri-State around Connersville saw the most snowfall; between 3″ to 5″ fell in that area, according to the FOX19 First Alert Weather team. Counties ranging from...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH

