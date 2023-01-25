Read full article on original website
Cold Weather in Eastern Asia: Frigid Conditions, Snow Unleash in Japan, South Korea
The latest weather forecast said cold weather and frigid conditions would unleash in China, Japan and South Korea. The forecast said that countries in Eastern Asia would feel colder temperatures due to the blast of Siberia and arctic air. According to AccuWeather's latest forecast, the weather report said that freezing...
Fountain turns into spectacular frozen spectacle as temperatures plummet in Japan
A fountain in Tokyo’s Hibiya Park froze after temperatures dropped to -3C on Wednesday, 25 January.The severe cold snap continued into Thursday, with a -3.4C reading.Heavy snow fell in much of Japan on Wednesday, halting traffic and forcing hundreds of flight cancellations, with at least one person dead.The unusually cold weather front swept Japan after hitting China, where temperatures in Mohe - its northernmost city - dropped to -53C on Sunday.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Snow sprinkles down over Toyama as Japan witnesses ‘once-in-a-decade’ cold snapSnow sprinkles down over Toyama as Japan witnesses ‘once-in-a-decade’ cold snapKyoto homes topped with fresh snow as Japan sees once-in-a-decade cold snap
South Korea, Japan grapple with heavy snow chaos, delays
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Frigid winter weather gripped East Asia for the second straight day on Wednesday, causing several deaths and multiple injuries in Japan and a scramble for flights out of South Korea’s resort island of Jeju following delays by snowstorms. Heavy snow and record cold temperatures brought widespread disruptions in Japan. South Korea’s Ministry of the Interior and Safety didn’t immediately report any major damage or injuries from subzero temperatures and icy conditions that have affected most of the country since Tuesday. But at least eight roads and 10 sea routes remained closed as of Wednesday afternoon. About 140 homes in capital Seoul and nearby regions reported busted water pressure pumps or pipes as temperatures dipped to around minus 15 to minus 20 degrees Celsius (5 degrees to minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit) across the mainland.
Trump's 'Love Letters' To Kim Jong Un Reportedly Reveal North Korean Leader Was 'Ready To Work' With US On Denuclearization
Over a dozen letters exchanged between former U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have been published by the Korean-American Club. What Happened: Trump’s self-described 'love letters' from Kim were retrieved by the authorities from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. In the letter, Kim reportedly expressed his willingness to discuss his isolated country’s denuclearization with Trump while sidelining then-South Korean President Moon Jae In, reported Star And Stripes.
Flooding and Travel Disruption Expected as ‘Freezing Drizzle’ Hits Southern England, Along With Snow Bomb Weather Throughout February
On Wednesday, many people in southern England awoke to foggy conditions, with the Met Office warning that "freezing" fog and drizzle could cause travel delays. Flooding is expected in the South West, with the Environment Agency issuing "act now" warnings to residents. Flooding and travel disruption in southern England. Forecasters...
Air Force general predicts war with China in 2025, tells officers to prep by firing 'a clip' at a target, and 'aim for the head'
A four-star Air Force general sent a memo on Friday to the officers he commands that predicts the U.S. will be at war with China in two years and tells them to get ready to prep by firing "a clip" at a target, and "aim for the head." In the...
Extreme and unprecedented: Severe flooding hits Auckland after entire summer’s worth of rain in a single day, New Zealand
The presence of a low level jet (LLJ), or strong wind in the lower atmosphere, combined with tropical moisture to create persistent heavy rain in the Auckland area on Friday, January 27, 2023, resulting in widespread severe flooding, destruction and casualties. Many locations in Auckland recorded their wettest day on...
Snow sprinkles down over Toyama as Japan witnesses ‘once-in-a-decade’ cold snap
Japan is experiencing a “once-in-a-decade” cold snap that is blanketing the country with fluffy snow.This video shows the beautiful winter scene in Toyama, a coastal city on the country’s main island, Honshu.White flakes can be seen sprinkling down as rooftops were topped with fresh snow.Japan’s meteorological agency warned of temperatures plummeting down to the lowest levels in 10 years. Nippon Airways and Japan Airlines have cancelled more than 120 flights due to the severe weather conditions.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Kyoto homes topped with fresh snow as Japan sees once-in-a-decade cold snapKyoto homes topped with fresh snow as Japan sees once-in-a-decade cold snapJapanese scientists use squid tissue to invent new medical treatments
Record-setting cold, heavy snow grip eastern Asia
Staggering cold swept across eastern Asia at the beginning of the week, plunging temperatures to their lowest levels ever recorded in China. AccuWeather forecasters say the frigid conditions have since moved into Japan and South Korea, where heavy snow will continue to be the biggest storyline. The first day of...
China's northernmost city just saw its coldest day ever
Temperatures in China's northernmost city plunged to minus 53°C (minus 63.4 degrees Fahrenheit) -- its coldest ever recorded, meteorologists said.
New Zealand floods: state of emergency in Auckland after torrential rain causes chaos
A state of emergency has been declared in New Zealand’s biggest city Auckland after torrential rain caused widespread flooding and brought chaos to the city. Residents in the worst-affected areas have been asked to evacuate amid a deluge that has blocked motorways, flooded roads and neighbourhoods, forced the closure of city’s airport and huge disruption to flights, and prompted organisers to cancel a scheduled concert by Elton John, leaving many concert-goers stranded.
Worldwide Weather: Extreme Cold at -30 Degrees Celsius Swept Over Poorest Area of North Korea, Now Still 20 Degrees Below Zero
The most impoverished region of North Korea experienced extreme cold with temperatures falling to -30 degrees Celsius. Currently, the area is still below zero at -20 degrees. Worldwide weather updates show that North Korea is just one of the many countries experiencing severely low temperatures. Worldwide Weather. Authorities in North...
Japan launches whale meat vending machines to promote sales
A Japanese whaling operator, after struggling for years to promote its controversial products, has found a new way to cultivate clientele and bolster sales: whale meat vending machines. The Kujira (Whale) Store, an unmanned outlet that recently opened in the port town of Yokohama near Tokyo, houses three machines for...
