Read full article on original website
James Bean
3d ago
Dolphins are intelligent animals. Keeping them in captivity for our entertainment, is the same as keeping them as slaves. They belong free and in their natural habitat.
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cwlasvegas.com
Open the Books: Paid time off for city of Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Paid time off given to City of Las Vegas employees is so generous that in 2021, the city paid $6.2 million in buybacks to employees who didn’t use their time off. Las Vegas firefighters are the city employees who have the most unused sick...
Stray, rescued pup becomes gun dog for Las Vegas Strip
Who's a good boy? Congratulations Turbo! He will now move on to work for Caesars Entertainment. He was adopted by Caesars from The Animal Foundation.
Americajr.com
GALLERY: ‘Tournament of Kings’ dinner show at Excalibur Hotel & Casino
AmericaJR’s Jason Rzucidlo was LIVE at Excalibur Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas for the Tournament of Kings dinner show. Tournament of Kings is Las Vegas’ ultimate dinner and a show experience. Adapted from the tale of King Arthur, this live-action production takes place in a 900-seat theater-in-the-round arena and immerses the audience in a tale of valor and treachery. Valiant knights ride mighty steeds and prove their chivalry amongst special effects and pyrotechnics. While knights fight, guests feast on a hearty dinner using the original utensil – their hands. Tournament of Kings is an epic portrayal of centuries past, and it’s all in the name of honor, country, and of course, food.
963kklz.com
Where To Get The Best Chocolate Cake In Las Vegas
You have to love the National Day Calendar. There’s all kinds of holidays on there. And today we’re even bigger fans. Because it’s National Chocolate Cake Day! Side note: it’s also National Have Fun At Work Day. So if you can find a way to have fun at work with chocolate cake, you get bonus points.
Fox5 KVVU
Study looks at growth of electric cars in Las Vegas, need for chargers
Las Vegas drivers to see full closure of I-15 at Tropicana this weekend. The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) is advising Las Vegas drivers of a full closure of Interstate 15 at Tropicana this weekend. NFL giving back to youth by funding makeover for Boys and Girls Club of Southern...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas drivers to see full closure of I-15 at Tropicana this weekend
Study looks at growth of electric cars in Las Vegas, need for chargers. Hundreds of thousands of electric vehicles will be on Las Vegas Valley roadways in the next two decades, and work is being done to make sure there are more charging stations at public places to encourage drivers to go green.
Fox5 KVVU
Carousel Bar to open in downtown Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Plaza’s Main Street reimagination project will transform its porte-cochère under the iconic dome into the Carousel Bar. It will offer cocktails among life-sized Vegas-themed elements, including carousel horses moving up and down, spinning martini glasses, an oversized deck of cards, and a rotating ribbon of lights above the bar.
Courthouse News Service
World’s largest sphere nearing completion in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (CN) — The mother of all spheres being built by Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corporation promises to be a one-of-a-kind experience for audiences with its cutting-edge technology. The colossal MSG Sphere at The Venetian stands 366 feet high and 516 feet wide, the largest sphere in the...
lasvegasmagazine.com
LVing: Section 10 house in Las Vegas is a custom-built stunner
A common complaint among homebuyers these days is that they feel too many neighborhoods are cookie-cutter—all the homes look the same. If you share similar concerns, check out Section 10 in Las Vegas, an ideal place to house hunt, as no two homes are alike. In addition to all...
travellemming.com
23 Best Desserts in Las Vegas According to a Local (in 2023)
I’m a Las Vegas local here to guide you to the best desserts in Las Vegas! Dessert is my favorite part of every meal, so I am always looking for the best new places. I share some of the most popular spots to grab dessert, as well as some hidden gems. From Gordon Ramsay’s famous sticky toffee pudding to local favorites, you are sure to find the perfect dessert for you in Vegas.
Fox5 KVVU
Mirage on Las Vegas Strip looking to fill over 300 positions
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Mirage on the Las Vegas Strip is set to hold a hiring fair next week as it looks to fill hundreds of positions. According to a news release, the Mirage is looking to hire for more than 300 positions within food and beverage, hotel operations and security departments. The open positions include on-call, part-time and full-time.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police end rescue operation at Red Rock
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police search and rescue conducted an operation in the Red Rock Recreation area Thursday. LVMPD said the search started around 8 a.m. Thursday. FOX5 saw a helicopter in the area earlier this morning. LVMPD said the search operations ended just before 5...
Influx of Hawaiians moving to Las Vegas for cheaper price of living
Realtor, Scott Suzuki talks comparison between an average home in Hawaii and in Las Vegas. The difference is staggering. Meanwhile, Trevis Nishioka shares his story of moving to Las Vegas.
Fox5 KVVU
Previously missing hiker, Nellis airman found dead at Red Rock
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A previously missing hiker was found dead at Red Rock Recreation Area Thursday. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police conducted a rescue operation Jan. 26, which started at about 8 a.m. FOX5 saw a helicopter in the area earlier that morning. LVMPD said the search operations ended just before 5 p.m.
Fox5 KVVU
Lawsuit: Las Vegas Strip hotel operators work together to artificially inflate room prices
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A class action lawsuit filed Wednesday against many of the resorts on the Las Vegas Strip alleges four of the largest hotel operators are working together with a third party to artificially inflate hotel room prices. According to the lawsuit, if you’ve rented a hotel...
Huge Las Vegas Strip Project Faces Big Questions
A troubled Strip project seems to be on track for completion, but exactly when and under what circumstances remains a question.
lvsportsbiz.com
Nevada To Oakland Athletics: No New Taxes For Ballpark In Las Vegas But There Are Economic Programs Available For Businesses
Not a single person is standing in the way of the Oakland Athletics moving to Las Vegas and building a baseball park. In fact, any other businesses have moved from California to Las Vegas to open shop. But if the Major League Baseball franchise wants free public money from the...
Fox5 KVVU
2 off-Strip Las Vegas restaurants make Yelp’s Top 100 list
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two off-Strip restaurants in the Las Vegas Valley are receiving some national attention after making a national list of the top places to eat in the country. According to a news release, online platform Yelp on Wednesday released its annual list of the Top 100...
Pure Green to Open First Nevada Location in Silverado Ranch
The smoothie, açai bowl, and cold-pressed juice brand has big plans for Las Vegas
‘I am sickened beyond words to express my horror,’ Las Vegas community reacts to video of violent arrest of Tyre Nichols during Memphis traffic stop
Las Vegas and Nevada officials are reacting to the violent arrest of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols after body cam footage and street surveillance footage were made public Friday.
Comments / 4