Effective: 2023-01-29 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-29 11:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Barron; Dunn; Pierce; Polk; St. Croix WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 11 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 degrees below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 11 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

BARRON COUNTY, WI ・ 2 HOURS AGO