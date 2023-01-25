Effective: 2023-01-28 20:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-30 11:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Northern Oregon Cascades WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero. * WHERE...In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascades. In Washington, South Washington Cascades. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 11 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...A Wind Chill Advisory means that very cold air and strong winds will combine to generate low wind chills. This will result in frostbite and lead to hypothermia if precautions are not taken. If you must venture outdoors, make sure you wear a hat and gloves. If driving through the Cascades this weekend, be sure to bring your winter weather preparedness kit, make sure your cell phone is charged, and have a full tank of gas.

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR ・ 3 HOURS AGO