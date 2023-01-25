Springfield Police Officer Jose Diaz found guilty of misleading investigator during Nathan Bill’s assault probe

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Name of new diner is a cause for concern for some town residentsAneka DuncanCoventry, CT
Connecticut Restaurant 'Woke Breakfast & Coffee' was Getting Complaints on Town Forum After an Innocent MistakeZack LoveCoventry, CT
Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash and Elisa Donovan Will Reunite At 90s Con For 'Clueless' ReunionFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
A Wilbraham High School is Costing Taypayers an Estimated 'Thousands of Dollars per Month' with 7,000 Lights 'Always On'Zack LoveWilbraham, MA
Related
Olin Schwenger-Sartz, of Heath, to serve 5 years after firing guns at friends
A Heath man admitted in court Tuesday to becoming drunk and chasing two friends through the woods while firing guns at them, Northwestern District Attorney David E. Sullivan’s Office said. Olin Schwenger-Sartz, 39, pleaded guilty to 10 charges Tuesday, including two counts of armed assault with intent to murder,...
AG’s office nets win in Nathan Bill’s police assault, cover-up prosecution
SPRINGFIELD — City Police Officer Jose Diaz caught the first felony conviction in the protracted investigation into a 2015 brawl between off-duty police and four Black men outside Nathan Bill’s Bar and Restaurant — providing a much-needed win for the state Attorney General’s office. Diaz, 58,...
Jesus Baez sentenced to 9 months in jail for stabbings in Northampton
An 18-year-old Springfield man pleaded guilty on Tuesday to charges arising from a pair of stabbings outside of a Northampton apartment complex in August 2022. Jesus Baez, formerly of Northampton but now a Springfield resident, faced charges after allegedly stabbing two people outside of the Meadowbrook Apartments at 491 Bridge Road in Florence, a village of Northampton. Baez was charged with two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury.
Former Westfield firefighter found not guilty of child enticement charges
SPRINGFIELD — Former Westfield Firefighter Richard Paul was found not guilty by a judge in Hampden County Superior Court this week of a charge of child enticement stemming from an investigation in 2021. Paul, 42, of Southampton, was arrested in March 2021 after police said he had been having...
Leshmarie Marin-Viera arrested in connection with fatal Springfield stabbing
A woman was arrested in connection with an early Sunday morning stabbing incident that claimed the life of an adult female, according to Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh. Late Monday afternoon, 23-year-old Leshmarie Marin-Viera turned herself into Springfield police custody after an investigation led authorities to identify her as...
Worcester settles lawsuit claiming police lied about handling of phone in arrest
Worcester paid out $272,500 to settle a civil lawsuit filed by a man accusing a police captain of unlawfully searching his cell phone and lying about it during court testimony, court records show. Carlos Alvarez Jr., a former Worcester man, filed the lawsuit in January 2020, alleging that Worcester Police...
Holyoke Mall homicide suspect held without right to bail
HOLYOKE — A 23-year-old man accused of opening fire in the Holyoke Mall at Ingleside and killing a bystander is being held without a right to bail following his arraignment in Holyoke District Court Monday morning. Kenneth Rodriguez-Santana, of Robert Dyer Circle in Springfield, is accused of killing Trung...
Holyoke Mall homicide suspect told police he shot at other man because ‘it was him or me’: Bystander killed
HOLYOKE — A 23-year-old man accused of shooting and killing an employee in the crowded Holyoke Mall Saturday night told police he discharged his gun in self-defense and hit the wrong man. Kenneth Rodriguez-Santana, of Robert Dyer Circle, Springfield, was arraigned Monday on charges of murder and assault with...
Woman dies from stabbing injuries in Springfield, police say
A woman died in the early hours Sunday morning in Springfield after a reported stabbing, according to a police statement. Authorities did not disclose the woman’s identity and an investigation into the incident is ongoing by Springfield Police Department’s homicide unit and the Hampden District Attorneys’s Office. No arrests were announced as of Monday at 11 a.m.
Police investigating robbery at Berkshire Bank in Longmeadow, police say
Update 4:45 p.m. ET: Longmeadow police release photos of Berkshire Bank robbery suspect. The Longmeadow Police Department is investigating an alleged bank robbery on Monday morning, an official said. Captain Carl Mazzaferro said that officers were alerted to the robbery around 11 a.m. after a male suspect passed a note...
2 females, one adult and one juvenile, injured in Springfield shooting, police say
A juvenile female has undergone treatment for serious injuries and an adult woman has been treated for non-life-threatening injuries in connection with a shooting that took place in Springfield over the weekend, according to Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh. On Sunday at 1:20 a.m., Springfield police responded to a...
Holyoke Mall shooting: Suspect to be arraigned in killing of bystander
A man accused of shooting and killing a bystander and sending panicked mall shoppers running for safety will be arraigned on multiple charges on Monday. The suspect was arrested by police Saturday night, shortly after officers responded to reports of shots fired inside the Holyoke Mall at Ingleside, 50 Holyoke St., James Leydon, spokesman for Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni, said in a statement.
Following Holyoke Mall shooting, store owners, staff try to move on: ‘It’s a tragedy’
Holyoke Mall store owners and employees spoke on the events of Saturday night’s fatal shooting that left a bystander who worked at a hair and nail spa dead. “It’s a tragedy, it’s a real tragedy. There’s nothing you can really say to the family I can’t even imagine what they’re going through,” said Joey Furnari owner of Furnari Jewelers on the mall’s second floor.
What we know about the Holyoke Mall fatal shooting
Gunshots broke out at the Holyoke Mall on Saturday night during an apparent altercation between two men, leaving a bystander who worked at a hair and nail spa dead, authorities said. The shooting sent crowds of shoppers and employees scrambling for safety as police rushed to the scene with guns...
Missing Ware man Jeffrey Allard’s son said dad struggling mentally
The son of missing Ware man Jeffrey Allard – who police said was last seen walking out of Marlborough Hospital the morning of Jan. 22 and has not been seen since – told MassLive he believes his father’s alleged history of mental health-related illness could be part of the reason he’s missing.
GoFundMe created to pay for Trung Tran’s funeral after Holyoke Mall shooting
A GoFundMe account was launched Monday night to support funeral costs for Trung Tran after he was killed in a shooting at the Holyoke Mall Saturday night. Tran, 33, of West Springfield, who also went by the name Michael, according to the GoFundMe page, worked at A Touch of Beauty Hair & Nail Spa in the Holyoke Mall. He was shot after his customer allegedly started to argue with a man who came into the salon, court records indicate.
Longmeadow police release photos of Berkshire Bank robbery suspect
As Longmeadow police investigate a Monday-morning robbery of the Berkshire Bank, authorities are turning to the public to ask for more information about the unidentified suspects. A male and an unidentified accomplice reportedly robbed the bank at 138 Longmeadow St. and made off with an undisclosed amount of money, according...
54-year-old man injured in Saturday night shooting in Worcester, police say
Worcester police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Saturday night that left a man with a non-life-threatening injury, according to a press release from the department. On Saturday around 9:35 p.m., Worcester Police officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim at a Merrifield Street address, the department...
Heavy police presence outside of Berkshire Bank in Longmeadow, report says
Update 1:47 p.m. ET: Police investigating robbery at Berkshire Bank in Longmeadow, report says. Several cruisers from the Longmeadow Police Department were seen blocking the entrance to the Berkshire Bank in Longmeadow on Monday morning, according to Western Mass News. At least six police cruisers were reportedly on-scene at the...
Removed by mayor, former Holyoke Historical Commission chair explores legal options
HOLYOKE — After a recent 90-minute hearing, Mayor Joshua A. Garcia dismissed Paola Ferrario from the Holyoke Historical Commission on Jan. 27. Paola Ferrario’s time as the commission’s chair ended with a single line: “I hereby remove you from the Historical Commission effective immediately.”. Ferrario’s three-year...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
92K+
Followers
75K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 1