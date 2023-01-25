I support Peter LaGoy’s assessment that running the Upper Charles Trail down Hayden Rowe will be of limited usefulness. Not only will it put people’s lives in danger, it will further increase the congestion on a main thoroughfare. The proposed trail route crosses approximately 15 driveways. Right now, trying to back out of a driveway onto Hayden Rowe can be dangerous as cars routinely travel at 40-50 mph. Imagine that the Upper Charles Trail is at the head of all these driveways. The driver now not only has to estimate the speed of the cars traveling on Hayden Rowe but simultaneously watch for hikers, bikers or skateboarders who might be coming in either direction. It is a recipe for disaster. Not long ago, a young man on a bike was hit by a car on Hayden Rowe and passed away. Also, let us not forget the woman crossing Hayden Rowe with a baby carriage who was struck by a vehicle. Does it make any sense to put the Upper Charles Trail on Hayden Rowe when it is proposed that those using it must cross this road three times?

2 DAYS AGO