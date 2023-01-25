ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okaloosa County, FL

Chief Correctional Officer speaks on inmate deaths at Okaloosa Co. Jail

By Kimber Collins
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

CRESTVIEW, Fla. ( WKRG ) — Chief Correctional Officer Nolan S. Weeks III with the Okaloosa Co. Jail issued a statement on recent inmate deaths at the Crestview location.

Deputies investigate 5th death in 4 months at Okaloosa Co. Jail

“I am deeply saddened by the recent inmate deaths that have occurred within our
facility. I assure the community that we take these incidents very seriously and follow proper
protocol in investigating any and all inmate-related deaths.

“In accordance with proper protocol, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office immediately conducts
an independent investigation into the facts surrounding any inmate death. These types of
investigations include, but are not limited to, medical issues, narcotics overdoses, suicides,
accidental deaths, or any other incident that may cause a death. We understand that death
investigations can remain in an open status for an extended period of time due to the waiting
period for autopsy and toxicology results from the Medical Examiner’s Office. It is also important
to remember that we are bound by strict HIPAA privacy laws that restrict the dissemination of a
person’s medical information. This type of information would be included in any death related to
medical issues.

“We would like to assure our community that we are taking appropriate measures within our
corrections and medical staff to advance internal oversight in medical evaluations. Our
Correctional Officers are highly trained and truly care about keeping Okaloosa County safe. Our
officers and medical staff work extremely hard to maintain our department’s state accreditation
status as an Excelsior Agency, and our medical and mental health department is nationally
accredited through the National Commission on Correctional Health Care.

“In addition to the investigations being conducted, we continue to take and intensify steps to ensure the jail is a safe environment for all inmates and staff. These include regular staff training,
implementing new safety protocols, and conducting regular facility and inmate inspections.
We understand the importance of transparency and quality in these investigations, and we have
faith in the abilities of the Sheriff’s investigators to conduct thorough investigations and bring
forward accurate findings.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those who have passed away and assure them that we are doing everything in our power to ensure the safety and well-being of all inmates and staff within our facility.”

Nolan S. Weeks III, Okaloosa Co. Chief Correctional Officer

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said more information will become public after the investigation. Names or details of the inmates have not been released.

Comments / 4

Lindz Marie
3d ago

I haven't been arrested in years but when I did that jail was disgusting and the medical staff was a joke. They don't care about you while your in custody. They treat you like your not a human being. Some of the CO'S are really good people.

Reply
2
