houmatimes.com
Voisin brings Mardi Gras to life with 80 murals in Downtown Houma
Local muralist Kassie Voisin is bringing Mardi Gras cheer to Downtown Houma one window at a time!. Voisin is currently working on a full-time project to paint 80 Mardi Gras-themed windows in Downtown Houma in preparation for the carnival celebrations. “I am so lucky to get to do something I love, and connect with the community in this way,” said Voisin as she put finishing touches on her mural detailing Houma’s Mardi Gras parade schedule on the window of JL Salon. The Terrebonne Parish native has worked as a professional muralist in the Houma area for nine years, and she has been an artist since she graduated high school.
NOLA.com
Big Shot from Slidell filling some iconic Zulu shoes this Mardi Gras
Slidellian Terrance McGuire, the first St. Tammany resident to hold the position of the Big Shot character for the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club, has put his stamp on the role by doing what he said any big shot should do — giving back to the community. Since...
houmatimes.com
Weekend Roundup: Here’s what’s happening January 27-28
Firewater Fais Do-Do | January 27 | 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. | Bayou Terrebonne Distillers- Lift your spirits with us to the musical stylings of Nic Matherne, performing live at Bayou Terrebonne Distillers. No cover!. 17th Annual Tree Giveaway | January 28 | 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m....
houmatimes.com
Lafourche students’ artwork selected for Louisiana School Board Association Art Contest
Two Lafourche Parish students, Ava Naquin and Gracie St. Pierre, had pieces selected for the Louisiana School Board Association Art Contest in Baton Rouge for their artwork representing the State of Louisiana!. Ava Naquin, a 3rd grade student at W.S. Lafarge Elementary School submitted a colored pencil drawing of a...
houmatimes.com
Morrison Terrebonne celebrates 100th year in business in 2023
Houma-based lumber yard and hardware store Morrison Terrebonne is celebrating its centennial this year 2023. Morrison Terrebonne has been a staple of the community for a century, with a very unique local origin. “Morrison Terrebonne actually started as two different companies before it became what it is today,” said company President Doug Gregory. “Morrison Home Center was founded in 1923, and just a few years later in 1937, another store Terrebonne Lumber opened up as a competing business. It wasn’t until the early 1990’s when big box hardware stores came to Houma that everything changed.”
Stunning Vintage Photos from Louisiana Mardi Gras Early 1900s
France may have originated the idea of Mardi Gras in 1294, but New Orleans perfected it.
houmatimes.com
Jazylah Tra’zireya Poindexter
Jazylah Tra’zireya Poindexter, 19 weeks, of Houma, passed away on January 20, 2023. She is survived by her mother, Cleanna Poindexter; father, Chavez Holmes; brothers, Jamiah Poindexter, Julian Poindexter, and Jisylen Poindexter. She was preceded in death by her uncle, Henry Allridge; grandfather, Belvin Allridge; brother, Jamire Poindexter. Samart...
houmatimes.com
Kendell James Dye
Kendell James Dye, 24, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023. Kendell was a native of Grand Bois, La and a resident of Bourg, La. Kendell is survived by his parents, Sandy J. Dye and Jill Truitt Dye; sisters, Cheyenne Dye (Wesley Simmons) and Sophie Dye; grandfather, Jimmy Truitt; his nieces, Rayne and Ember Simmons; his God-daughter, Bella Billiot; his God-father, Chad Truitt; God-mother, Loggie Bonvillian; his uncles, Jeremy Truitt, Steven Dye Jr.; his aunts, Angela Truitt, Janna Truitt, Angela Billiot, Angel Billiot and Michelle Dye; his cousins, Adam Billiot, Steven Dye III, Donnie Dye, Adrienne Billiot, Marissa Dye, Anderia Billiot, Maddie Truitt, Samuel Truitt and Gabe Truitt.
houmatimes.com
Sheri Dupre Dixon
Sheri Dupre Dixon, born August 21, 1973 passed away on Monday, January 22, 2023. She was a resident of Atlanta, GA and native of Houma, LA. A visitation will be held in her honor on Monday, January 30th, 2023 at Annunziata Catholic Church in Houma, LA from 9:30 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am. Interment will follow at Terrebonne Memorial Park.
houmatimes.com
Tammy Marie Duplantis
Tammy Marie Duplantis, 61, a native and resident of Houma passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. A memorial service in her honor will be held at Living Word Church in Schriever on February 4, 2023, with visitation from 10:00am until service time at 11:00am. Tammy is survived by her...
Violins played by Jewish musicians in the Holocaust at WWII Museum
NEW ORLEANS — In a workshop on the other side of the world, one man has been working for years to restore relics, one by one, from World War II. And now some of those treasures are here in New Orleans for International Holocaust Remembrance Week. And now, that...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Louisiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
houmatimes.com
Bailey John Price
Bailey John Price, 23, a native and resident of Houma, La., passed away on January 19, 2023. He is survived by his mother, Casey Duplantis Price; his siblings, Grace Lili Price and Julia Elizabeth Price; his grandparents, Eric Duplantis Sr. (wife, Linda), Donna LeBoeuf, John Wade Price and Myriam Navarette Price; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
NOLA.com
A song about the west bank? Watch the 1980s commercial and 'discover the magic'
A 1980s promotional song for the west bank resurfaced this week thanks to a curious New Orleans photographer who stumbled on an old YouTube video. The song invites listeners to "discover the magic of the west bank," and was part of a promotional campaign to recruit new businesses and residents to the communities across the Mississippi River from downtown New Orleans, according to the Jefferson Historical Society of Louisiana.
houmatimes.com
Marta Perez
Marta Perez, 88, a native of Cuba, and resident of Houma, LA passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at The Oaks of Houma surrounded by her family. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Terrebonne Memorial Park.
This Is Louisiana's Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Stacker compiled a list of the fan-favorite breakfast restaurant in each state.
houmatimes.com
Pauline Marie Aycock Guidry
Pauline Marie Aycock Guidry, age 86, passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023. She was a longtime resident of Houma and a current resident of Sugar Land, Texas. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at St. Francis de Sales on Saturday, January 28, 2023, with visitation beginning at 10:30 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 p.m. Rosary and eulogy will precede Mass. Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery No. 2.
houmatimes.com
Ernest Eugene Boudreaux, Jr.
Ernest Eugene Boudreaux Jr. born November 14, 1948 of Chauvin, passed away on January 22, 2023, in Houma, LA and a resident of Chauvin, LA left this earth with angels on January 22, 2023. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 26, 2023 from 9:30am to 12pm, with the Mass...
WDSU
Train stopped in Metairie after driver tries to beat the train
METAIRIE, La. — An accident involving a train and car caused a train crossing to close during peak commute hours in Metairie Thursday morning. According to Jefferson Parish Councilman-At-Large Scott Walker, A Norfolk Southern train stopped in Metairie because a driver attempted to beat the train at the Atherton crossing.
houmatimes.com
Donna Wiggins Sigur
Donna Wiggins Sigur, 73, a native of Graysville, IL and a long time resident of Houma, LA passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. A memorial service will be held in her honor at a later date. Donna is survived by her loving husband, Jerome “Jerry” Sigur; sons, Chris...
