Local muralist Kassie Voisin is bringing Mardi Gras cheer to Downtown Houma one window at a time!. Voisin is currently working on a full-time project to paint 80 Mardi Gras-themed windows in Downtown Houma in preparation for the carnival celebrations. “I am so lucky to get to do something I love, and connect with the community in this way,” said Voisin as she put finishing touches on her mural detailing Houma’s Mardi Gras parade schedule on the window of JL Salon. The Terrebonne Parish native has worked as a professional muralist in the Houma area for nine years, and she has been an artist since she graduated high school.

HOUMA, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO