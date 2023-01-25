Read full article on original website
WSFA
MPS holds second annual Middle School Robotics Tournament
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This past Friday, eight Montgomery Middle Schools participated in the second annual Hyundai Initiative for Robotics Excellence Middle School Robotics Competition. The VEX IQ tournament is an ongoing partnership between MPS and Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. The Auburn University Southeastern Center of Robotics Education (SCORE), which...
wbrc.com
Non-Profit sends bikes to kids in Selma
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Men, women and children with Bikes-4-kids rolled nearly 100 bikes onto a trailer Saturday morning as they prepared to deliver a spark of hope and joy to children and families impacted by January tornados in Selma. “The kids need a way to get their mind off...
WSFA
‘Appy Hours’ grant to support tech training at local HBCUs
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - CSX has provided a $30,000 grant to elevate minority technology talent in the Montgomery area. Officials said the “Appy Hours” grant will use hands-on development training sessions at local Historically Black Colleges and Universities campuses. CSX teamed up with The Alabama Collective and the...
WSFA
Brundidge library to host Imagi-Con 2023
BRUNDIDGE, Ala. (WSFA) - The third annual Imagi-Con is set to take place across downtown Brundidge as well as the Tupper Lightfoot Memorial Library in Brundidge on February 25th. Imagi-Con is a fan convention/festival for all for gaming, anime, comics, the arts, and anything you can imagine. The event was...
WSFA
Fridays in the Kitchen: Gingerbread Cheesecake
wtvy.com
Student cites claims of pregnancy discrimination against Troy University
TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - Thursday, the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) announced the resolution of an investigation into whether Troy University in Alabama responded to a student’s requests for pregnancy-related adjustments during the 2020-21 school year in a manner that complied with Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 (Title IX).
WSFA
MPD to hold media briefing with ‘special announcement’
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police will be holding a briefing at 1 p.m. According to the department, Chief Daryl J. Albert will be delivering a special announcement. WSFA 12 News will provide live coverage of this on our website, news app, and Facebook page. Details on what the announcement...
WSFA
Alabama State University sending supplies to Selma tornado victims
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama State University is stepping up to help storm victims. The school will take a caravan to Selma to bring supplies needed for those impacted by the tornado earlier this month. “At Alabama State, one of President Quinton T. Ross, Jr.’s top initiatives is providing CommUniversity...
WSFA
Retired Montgomery firefighter needs kidney donation
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a 23-year career of helping others, a retired Montgomery fireman is now asking the public for help. After suffering with renal disease for many years, 62-year-old Alan Milam is hoping to find a kidney donor before being forced to start dialysis. “The Lord’s got it,”...
altoday.com
Unemployment assistance available for residents whose jobs were affected by January 12 tornadoes
Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington announced on Thursday that workers who became unemployed as a direct result of severe storms, straight-line winds, and tornadoes in Coosa, Elmore, and Hale Counties may qualify for unemployment assistance. Washington has already announced available assistance for workers in Autauga and Dallas Counties....
WSFA
Gov. Ivey makes Selma economic announcement
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey is set to make an economic development announcement in Selma on Friday. She will be joined by Selma & Dallas County Economic Development Authority Executive Director Wayne Vardaman and the organization’s chair, Aubrey Carter. The governor will also be joined by Craig Field Airport and Airport and Industrial Authority Executive Director Jim Corrigan along with company officials.
WSFA
Aviation training academy coming to Selma
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey and other officials on Friday announced a $1.3 million aviation training academy is coming to Selma. The Virginia-based Resicum International academy will be located at Craig Field Airport, which trained pilots for World War II before closing in 1977. Woman and veteran-owned...
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Montgomery. The Montgomery Academy basketball team will have a game with Alabama Christian Academy on January 27, 2023, 17:30:00. The Wetumpka High School basketball team will have a game with Carver-Montgomery High School on January 27, 2023, 17:30:00.
WSFA
Employee ‘wedged between 2 vehicles’ at Elmore County school
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Elmore County maintenance worker was injured after getting trapped between two vehicles Thursday morning. According to Elmore County Schools Superintendent Richard Dennis, the incident happened around 9:30 a.m. at Holtville High School. Dennis said the bus driver was returning to the bus parking area and attempted to turn between two Elmore County maintenance vehicles. This resulted in a maintenance worker becoming “wedged between the two vehicles,” Dennis said.
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa collecting donations for Selma tornado recovery
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) -The City of Tuscaloosa is collecting supply donations for those affected by the recent tornado in Selma. You can drop off donations from January 26 until Feb. 3 at any Tuscaloosa Fire Station. The most needed supplies include non-perishable food, toiletries, and diapers (both baby and adult)....
WSFA
Alabama State comic book artist doing “super” things
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There’s been a superhero sighting in Montgomery. The young man who brought him to life has some superpowers himself. Ronald Martin is a sophomore at Alabama State University. “So ever since I was a little kid, I’ve always been fascinated with superheroes,” said ASU student...
WSFA
This weekend is for the girls! Dreamgirls, Miss Alabama and more
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We have already made it to the fourth weekend in January. With the year moving this fast let’s not waste another minute. We have some events to fill your weekend up with fun. For all of the theater fans, we have some performances that you...
WSFA
Human trafficking survivor, advocate speaks at Montgomery summit
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Law enforcement, counselors and others attended the 9th annual Alabama Human Trafficking Summit in Montgomery on Friday. A well-known human trafficking survivor was the keynote speaker at the event. Cyntoia Brown-Long was sentenced to life in prison in 2006 after she shot and killed a 43-year-old...
WSFA
Selma police chief placed on administrative leave
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Selma Police Chief Kenta Fulford has been placed on administrative leave with pay, according to Mayor James Perkins. Perkins made the announcement during a news conference Wednesday and stated Fulford would be afforded a pre-disciplinary hearing, per state law. “I wanted to just announce an immediate...
WSFA
ADEM, EPA officials hold signing for Hayneville sewer project
HAYNEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Officials with the Alabama Department of Environmental Management and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency joined other state and local officials for a signing event Friday morning in Hayneville. The ceremony marked the official kickoff for a $10 million project aimed at repairing and upgrading the town’s sewer system.
