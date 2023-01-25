(Eau Claire, WI) — Volunteers spent their night counting Eau Claire’s homeless last night. Teams from the Western Dairyland Economic Opportunities Council went out to see how many people are living on the streets in Eau Claire, and what kind of help they may need. This is the first homeless count in Eau Claire this year, the next will come in July.

EAU CLAIRE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO