Eau Claire, WI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WEAU-TV 13

UW-Eau Claire’s annual musical extravaganza gets underway

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The 44th annual student-created Musical Extravaganza kicked off Thursday at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. The concert showcases the talent of more than 100 students. The show is entirely student written, arranged, choreographed and directed. “Cabaret: Forces of Nature” centers on the idea that since...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

UW-Eau Claire students create digital exhibit on Hormel Girls

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A group of students at UW-Eau Claire created the digital exhibit, “Marching Beyond the Kitchen: Spam and the Women Behind the Can,” which tells the story of the Hormel girls, including Chippewa Valley native, Eleanor Jones. “Eleanor’s story is absolutely amazing. She was...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire clinic offers MRI and infusion therapy

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A new clinic in Eau Claire is offering MRI and infusion therapy at lower costs for patients. Smart Scan Medical Imaging has opened its doors for business and is the first clinic of it’s kind to join the healthcare community in Eau Claire. Director of Operations and Business Development, Jane Sanford, said the clinic offers quality healthcare to everyone at an affordable price.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
wwisradio.com

Volunteers Count Eau Claire’s Homeless

(Eau Claire, WI) — Volunteers spent their night counting Eau Claire’s homeless last night. Teams from the Western Dairyland Economic Opportunities Council went out to see how many people are living on the streets in Eau Claire, and what kind of help they may need. This is the first homeless count in Eau Claire this year, the next will come in July.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire Virtual School enrollment open through Feb. 3

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Students across Wis. can apply for the second semester at Eau Claire Virtual School through Feb. 3, according to the Eau Claire Area School District. The Eau Claire Virtual School website states, “Eau Claire Virtual School (ECVS) is an educational path for learners in Kindergarten through 12th grade. We offer high-quality learning experiences through live lessons and independent assignments. Students stay engaged with peers in classroom learning settings as well as through community based events. ECVS allows families a unique partnership into your child’s education.”
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

West Central Wisconsin Rail Coalition gathers for annual meeting

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The West Central Wisconsin Rail Coalition gathered for its annual meeting Thursday morning. The Coalition discussed the possibility of new passenger lines to Eau Claire. At the meeting, proposals for two new passenger train rails were discussed. The first would be run by Amtrak and...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Workshop aims to raise awareness about opioid misuse

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A workshop to raise awareness about opioid misuse in the community took place Thursday in Eau Claire. The topics discussed by a Public Health Specialist with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department include how to recognize and respond to an opioid overdose, how to safely store opioid medication, how to get rid of unused opioid medicine and learning about Narcan and fentanyl test strips.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

A Mondovi horse ranch offers non traditional therapy sessions

MONDOVI, Wis. (WEAU) - The Heart of a Horse, a therapy ranch just south of Eau Claire, was started by Robert Goodland after he realized the significant impact his animals had on his journey to healing. Goodland said using horses to work through his own trauma is what inspired him...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Gov. Evers seeking applicants for Pepin County Coroner

DURAND, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is seeking applicants for Pepin County Coroner. The vacancy was created when John Albers resigned on Jan. 18. The new coroner will serve out the remaining term that ends on Jan. 4, 2027. Anyone interested can apply by 5 p.m. on Feb. 24 underneath the “Apply to Serve” page on Gov. Evers’ website. Anyone with questions about the application process can call 608-267-3675 or send an email. For more information about the position, potential candidates can contact Pepin County Clerk Audrey Bauer.
PEPIN COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

SportScene 13 for Friday, January 27th (Part 2)

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Memorial’s Parker Etzel announced that he will play college golf at South Dakota. Also, in WIAC hockey action UW-Eau Claire defeated Northland in overtime while UW-Stout fell to UW-Stevens Point 4-1. The Blugold women win 4-1.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Jersey Mike’s Subs coming to Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Jersey Mike’s Subs is coming to Eau Claire. That is according to the Jersey Mike’s Subs website, that lists two Eau Claire locations that are “scheduled to open soon.”. According to the Jersey Mike’s Subs website, the locations are set to be...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Store awning collapses in Polk County

Frederic, Wis. (WEAU) - if you need a reminder to clear the snow from your roof or overhang, let this be a lesson. Around 5:30 p.m. Thursday evening, the awning of the Angel Hands Thrift Store in the Village of Frederic in Polk County collapsed onto the sidewalk below. The...
POLK COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Opioid overdoses on the rise in Eau Claire County

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Health experts said the opioid epidemic continues and overdoses are on the rise throughout the state. Public Health Specialist, Sarah Dillivan-Pospisil, said that in Eau Claire County opioid misuse is growing and fentanyl may be at the heart of the problem. “We’ve heard an increase...
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

SportScene 13 for Thursday, January 26th

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - High-level Big Rivers Conference boys’ hockey tonight as Memorial takes on conference-leaders New Richmond, while Chippewa Falls hosts Hudson. Plus, tons of action on the high school hardwood, as Regis hosts Bloomer, McDonell battles Osseo-Fairchild, Stanley-Boyd travels to Fall Creek, Mondovi faces Colfax, and Glenwood City takes on Elk Mound, all in boys’ action.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
news8000.com

Charges filed against Black River Falls 17-year-old accused of Forrest Street Elementary vandalism

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WKBT) -- The Jackson County DA filed charges Friday against a 17-year-old accused of vandalizing Forrest Street Elementary in August. The DA says Bruce Redbird has been charged with burglary and felony criminal damage to property in an incident that resulted in the displacement of students and staff at the beginning of the school year as the damage was repaired. The vandalism caused more than $1 million in damage to the new school.
BLACK RIVER FALLS, WI

