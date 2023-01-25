Read full article on original website
WEAU-TV 13
Wintertide and the Crokicurl Championship brings community members out experience River Prairie Park in the wintertime
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - While temperatures have been dropping, community members in Altoona still braved the cold weather for some winter fun. The city’s Parks and Recreation department held it’s first ever Wintertide at River Prairie Park. The event was centered around the US Crokicurl Championship. Crokicurl is...
WEAU-TV 13
UW-Eau Claire’s annual musical extravaganza gets underway
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The 44th annual student-created Musical Extravaganza kicked off Thursday at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. The concert showcases the talent of more than 100 students. The show is entirely student written, arranged, choreographed and directed. “Cabaret: Forces of Nature” centers on the idea that since...
WEAU-TV 13
UW-Eau Claire students create digital exhibit on Hormel Girls
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A group of students at UW-Eau Claire created the digital exhibit, “Marching Beyond the Kitchen: Spam and the Women Behind the Can,” which tells the story of the Hormel girls, including Chippewa Valley native, Eleanor Jones. “Eleanor’s story is absolutely amazing. She was...
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire clinic offers MRI and infusion therapy
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A new clinic in Eau Claire is offering MRI and infusion therapy at lower costs for patients. Smart Scan Medical Imaging has opened its doors for business and is the first clinic of it’s kind to join the healthcare community in Eau Claire. Director of Operations and Business Development, Jane Sanford, said the clinic offers quality healthcare to everyone at an affordable price.
wwisradio.com
Volunteers Count Eau Claire’s Homeless
(Eau Claire, WI) — Volunteers spent their night counting Eau Claire’s homeless last night. Teams from the Western Dairyland Economic Opportunities Council went out to see how many people are living on the streets in Eau Claire, and what kind of help they may need. This is the first homeless count in Eau Claire this year, the next will come in July.
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire Virtual School enrollment open through Feb. 3
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Students across Wis. can apply for the second semester at Eau Claire Virtual School through Feb. 3, according to the Eau Claire Area School District. The Eau Claire Virtual School website states, “Eau Claire Virtual School (ECVS) is an educational path for learners in Kindergarten through 12th grade. We offer high-quality learning experiences through live lessons and independent assignments. Students stay engaged with peers in classroom learning settings as well as through community based events. ECVS allows families a unique partnership into your child’s education.”
WEAU-TV 13
West Central Wisconsin Rail Coalition gathers for annual meeting
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The West Central Wisconsin Rail Coalition gathered for its annual meeting Thursday morning. The Coalition discussed the possibility of new passenger lines to Eau Claire. At the meeting, proposals for two new passenger train rails were discussed. The first would be run by Amtrak and...
WEAU-TV 13
Workshop aims to raise awareness about opioid misuse
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A workshop to raise awareness about opioid misuse in the community took place Thursday in Eau Claire. The topics discussed by a Public Health Specialist with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department include how to recognize and respond to an opioid overdose, how to safely store opioid medication, how to get rid of unused opioid medicine and learning about Narcan and fentanyl test strips.
WEAU-TV 13
A Mondovi horse ranch offers non traditional therapy sessions
MONDOVI, Wis. (WEAU) - The Heart of a Horse, a therapy ranch just south of Eau Claire, was started by Robert Goodland after he realized the significant impact his animals had on his journey to healing. Goodland said using horses to work through his own trauma is what inspired him...
WEAU-TV 13
The Eau Claire County Humane Association expresses concern over intake of animal surrenders and strays
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Giving a pet as a gift may seem like a good idea until the responsibility kicks in, then some owners are faced with the decision of either keeping it or surrendering it. Addie Erdmann with the Eau Claire Humane Association said the shelter has seen...
WEAU-TV 13
Gov. Evers seeking applicants for Pepin County Coroner
DURAND, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is seeking applicants for Pepin County Coroner. The vacancy was created when John Albers resigned on Jan. 18. The new coroner will serve out the remaining term that ends on Jan. 4, 2027. Anyone interested can apply by 5 p.m. on Feb. 24 underneath the “Apply to Serve” page on Gov. Evers’ website. Anyone with questions about the application process can call 608-267-3675 or send an email. For more information about the position, potential candidates can contact Pepin County Clerk Audrey Bauer.
WEAU-TV 13
Small Eau Claire pizza shop doing its best to keep up with demand
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - From the backyard of a home in Minneapolis to a suite at Banbury Place in Eau Claire, a pizza shop started as a pandemic project has gained popularity. “I was an out of work chef during the pandemic, the height of it, the shutdown,” said...
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Friday, January 27th (Part 2)
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Memorial’s Parker Etzel announced that he will play college golf at South Dakota. Also, in WIAC hockey action UW-Eau Claire defeated Northland in overtime while UW-Stout fell to UW-Stevens Point 4-1. The Blugold women win 4-1.
WEAU-TV 13
Jersey Mike’s Subs coming to Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Jersey Mike’s Subs is coming to Eau Claire. That is according to the Jersey Mike’s Subs website, that lists two Eau Claire locations that are “scheduled to open soon.”. According to the Jersey Mike’s Subs website, the locations are set to be...
WEAU-TV 13
ECFD officials: Dried out holiday wreaths and trees pose a fire hazard
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Officials with the Eau Claire Fire Department say if you still have a Christmas wreath or tree in your house, it’s likely very dried out and is a fire hazard. Firefighters say fires are more likely to break out in the winter, due to...
WEAU-TV 13
Store awning collapses in Polk County
Frederic, Wis. (WEAU) - if you need a reminder to clear the snow from your roof or overhang, let this be a lesson. Around 5:30 p.m. Thursday evening, the awning of the Angel Hands Thrift Store in the Village of Frederic in Polk County collapsed onto the sidewalk below. The...
WEAU-TV 13
Opioid overdoses on the rise in Eau Claire County
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Health experts said the opioid epidemic continues and overdoses are on the rise throughout the state. Public Health Specialist, Sarah Dillivan-Pospisil, said that in Eau Claire County opioid misuse is growing and fentanyl may be at the heart of the problem. “We’ve heard an increase...
WEAU-TV 13
Teenager charged with vandalizing Black River Falls elementary school
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A 17-year-old boy has been charged with vandalizing an elementary school in Jackson County last summer. 17-year-old Bruce Redbird of Black River Falls was charged with burglary and criminal damage to property, both felonies, in Jackson County Circuit Court on Friday. Redbird is accused...
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Thursday, January 26th
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - High-level Big Rivers Conference boys’ hockey tonight as Memorial takes on conference-leaders New Richmond, while Chippewa Falls hosts Hudson. Plus, tons of action on the high school hardwood, as Regis hosts Bloomer, McDonell battles Osseo-Fairchild, Stanley-Boyd travels to Fall Creek, Mondovi faces Colfax, and Glenwood City takes on Elk Mound, all in boys’ action.
news8000.com
Charges filed against Black River Falls 17-year-old accused of Forrest Street Elementary vandalism
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WKBT) -- The Jackson County DA filed charges Friday against a 17-year-old accused of vandalizing Forrest Street Elementary in August. The DA says Bruce Redbird has been charged with burglary and felony criminal damage to property in an incident that resulted in the displacement of students and staff at the beginning of the school year as the damage was repaired. The vandalism caused more than $1 million in damage to the new school.
