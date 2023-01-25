Read full article on original website
Pedestrian killed in crash on Baseline Road
A bystander was killed in a crash on Baseline Road Wednesday evening.
Arkansas community mourning after five young friends killed in I-80 crash
This week’s horrific crash claimed the lives of five young friends from Arkansas who had much to contribute to our world, and who enjoyed their final week together playing in praying in Wyoming. Their community is devastated, and still trying to digest the tragedy. The Little Rock, Arkansas, suburb...
Utah man faces more than 100 years in prison after triggering deadly I-80 crash
A reckless, intoxicated driver from Utah high on drugs faces 11 separate charges, including five of aggravated homicide with a vehicle, stemming from Sunday night’s multi-vehicle crash on I-80 that killed a group of friends from Arkansas who were headed home after spending a week at a bible college in Jackson Hole.
Utah man charged with homicide after allegedly causing multi-car wreck that killed 5 Arkansas students
A Utah man is facing 11 charges after allegedly causing a multi-car wreck on Interstate 80 that led to the deaths of five Arkansas students on Sunday, Jan. 22.
Grant County sheriffs searching for missing 78-year-old man
Troopers with the Arkansas State Police and deputies with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office have activated a Silver Alert for a missing 78-year-old man.
Crash involving multiple semis closes WB I-40 near Morrilton
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Drivers on westbound Interstate 40 were at a standstill Wednesday afternoon after a crash involving multiple tractor-trailers caused a massive backup As of 7:45 p.m., the left lane has been opened back up, though traffic is still at a crawl. Video from IDriveArkansas cameras shows a pair of tractor-trailers involved in […]
Detention officers leave Hot Spring County Jail during battery investigation
One Hot Spring County detention officer has resigned, and another is fired as they are under investigation for allegedly beating a man released from their jail.
Conway police make arrests in shooting that left 3 injured
Conway police arrested two men who they believe are connected to a shooting that left three people injured.
Hot Spring County sheriff responds to claim inmate was assaulted after release from custody
The Hot Spring County sheriff is speaking up after two of his deputies were arrested and accused of beating a former inmate while dropping him off in another county.
Pine Bluff police searching for 20-year-old in deadly apartment shooting
Pine Bluff police are searching for a 20-year-old man wanted in connection to a deadly apartment shooting.
Arkansas law enforcement react to Tyre Nichols video
With the release of video of the violent arrest of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, who died just three days later from his injuries after being beaten by five Memphis police officers, the reaction in central Arkansas has been swift.
Benton police arrest man accused of shoplifting, stabbing truck stop employee
Benton police arrested a man Thursday after they said he stabbed an employee at a Pilot Travel Center during a shoplifting incident.
LRPD identifies officers involved in shooting that left 1 dead
Officials with the Little Rock Police Department have identified the two officers involved in a shooting early Thursday morning that left one person dead.
Winter storm causes nightmare for drivers in Clinton
A winter wonderland in Clinton turns into a winter nightmare for some drivers.
Hot Spring County deputies arrested for allegedly punching, pepper spraying man in the face
The Saline County Sheriff's Office said that two deputies from Hot Spring are facing charges for allegedly beating a man in their custody.
Hot Spring County Jail administrator resigns following alleged assault by deputies
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The administrator of the Hot Spring County Jail resigned two days after deputies with the Hot Spring County Sheriff's Office were arrested, the sheriff confirmed Friday. Hot Spring County Sheriff Scott Finkbeiner said Thursday that two of his deputies were placed on leave pending an...
2 deputies placed on administrative leave after abandoning man near gas station
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Hot Spring County Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident involving a man being left near a Saline County gas station by the employees of their department Wednesday. Around 12:05 p.m., Sheriff Scott Finkbeiner of the HSCSO said deputies of the Saline County Sheriff's Office...
North Little Rock police identify suspect in deadly Wednesday standoff
Officials with the North Little Rock Police Department have identified the suspect in a standoff with officers that happened last week.
21-year-old Benton firefighter dies in car crash
The Benton Fire Department is mourning the loss of a young firefighter.
North Little Rock mother mourns son, hopes $10,000 reward and video of suspect brings answers
A $10,000 reward and a video of a possible suspect, two things one mother hopes will bring some answers after her son’s death.
