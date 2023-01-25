Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas talks restoring electricity after winter storm

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Much of the northern part of the state is dealing with snow, bad roads and power outages.

As of 12:46 p.m., PowerOutages.us reported that there are more than 64,000 Arkansas customers without electricity.

Rob Roedel with the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas stopped by Arkansas Today to talk about the restoration efforts around the state.

He said that it could take the company up to two days to restore power in some areas.

