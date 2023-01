ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine each scored 32 points, Nikola Vucevic added 26 points and 13 rebounds and the Chicago Bulls turned back a late rally and beat the Orlando Magic 128-109 on Saturday night. Mo Wagner led the Magic with 27 points, combining with Cole Anthony and Jalen Suggs to lead a furious second-half rally that cut a 25-point deficit to six. Patrick Williams had 16 points and six rebounds for the Bulls, who shot 59.3% for the game. Vucevic, who played more than eight seasons in Orlando, had 17 points and eight rebounds in the first half, leading Chicago to a 60-47 lead at the break.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 33 MINUTES AGO