At Newman, Victoria thanks her family members for meeting. She wanted to tell them she has some serious concerns about Tucker McCall. They go over him being dumped by Ashley and Devon. Victoria knows he’s looking for another target and they have to be vigilante. Victor may be able to shed some light on his motives. He asked Michael Baldwin to look into McCall’s claims that he was a changed man and he found out that his lavish spending has put his company under a mountain of debt. He took out a number of short-term loans and the debts are coming due. “He’s looking for a lucrative company to keep him afloat.”

