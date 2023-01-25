Read full article on original website
Sheila Lurks as Bill Asks Katie a Life-Changing Question — and Hope Reaches a Decision on Thomas
At Forrester, Thomas eavesdrops through the door as Steffy and Hope debate having him back to work on the line. He hears the elevator and ducks away as Steffy asks the blonde, “Could you really work with Thomas again?”. Thomas rejoins Paris in the design office and tells her...
As Bold & Beautiful’s Steffy Endures a Never-Ending Nightmare, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood Is Just Chilling… Literally
Steffy may currently be dealing with the never-ending nightmare that is Sheila, but last weekend her portrayer, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, took some time away from work to relax. Not only did she trade in the warm weather for somewhere a little chillier, she had one request: Do not disturb. Wood...
The Bold and the Beautiful
From Monday, January 30, through Friday, February 3. We thought we’d never see the day that Brooke became Taylor’s biggest protector, and yet, that’s what’s about to happen. The world-renowned psychiatrist isn’t the only one who’ll have a hero in their corner, either. Read on to find out who stands up to Sheila — and on behalf of whom!
Steffy and Hope Agonize Over the Idea of Offering Thomas a Second Chance
At Forrester Creations, Thomas promises Steffy he’ll be on his best behavior — he realizes he went too far and that people don’t want to see him at the office, but he can contribute and save Hope For the Future. In the design office, Hope and Paris...
Jeannie Mai-Jenkins' Daughter Monaco Looks As Content As Can Be While 'Hanging With Daddy'
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Jeannie Mai-Jenkins just showed how happy, and content, her emotive daughter Monaco looked ahead of her adorable daddy-daughter day. Get ready: because your heart is about to melt! On Jan 25, the Real alum shared an adorable snapshot of Monaco in her playpen surrounded by her plushes, laying on a very comfortable-looking sloth stuffed animal with the caption, “Hanging with Daddy today @monacomaijenkins.” In the photo, we see Monaco looking so content and cute as she lies, drinking from her bottle. Her...
Wait, Did Bold & Beautiful Do a Time Jump Without Telling Anyone?
At long last, Bold & Beautiful finally told us what Thomas has been up to since the day he was booted from Forrester… even as they set him up for a triumphant return. Meanwhile, several missed opportunities and bizarre storytelling moments left us wondering if a really, really important detail wound up on the cutting room floor.
Victor and Victoria Eye a Hostile Takeover — and Daniel Walks Out on Phyllis
At Newman, Victoria thanks her family members for meeting. She wanted to tell them she has some serious concerns about Tucker McCall. They go over him being dumped by Ashley and Devon. Victoria knows he’s looking for another target and they have to be vigilante. Victor may be able to shed some light on his motives. He asked Michael Baldwin to look into McCall’s claims that he was a changed man and he found out that his lavish spending has put his company under a mountain of debt. He took out a number of short-term loans and the debts are coming due. “He’s looking for a lucrative company to keep him afloat.”
Daniel Confronts Phyllis for Going Behind His Back — and Sally Hides a Disappointment From Nick
At Crimson Lights, Tucker approaches Daniel, who says, “I heard you were back in town.” Tucker finds the timing of their run-in ideal — he’s heard about his new gaming venture and had an interesting conversation with his mom about it. “I did gather that you’re looking for a new backer.” He wants to make him a pitch.
Days of Our Lives
Stefan receives an unexpected call from Vivian, when Louise Sorel returns — with a twist. Li demands to know what kind of game Gabi’s playing. Jack returns to Salem and gives Gwen an ultimatum. Xander makes sure Leo keeps his mouth shut. Days of Our Lives spoilers for...
Brittany Mahomes’ Daughter Sterling ‘Exercises’ With Her Daddy With the Cutest Mini Weights
Working out with a buddy is always more fun, and Patrick Mahomes has the cutest little training partner — his daughter, Sterling Mahomes! Brittany Mahomes shared photos of the toddler, who turns 2 next month, hitting the gym to “exercise” with her daddy, and it’ll make your heart melt. “If it’s one thing she loves to do, it’s watch her daddy 🥹🤍 @patrickmahomes,” the Kansas City Current co-owner wrote on her Instagram story yesterday. Sterling is dressed in a matching pink sweatshirt and sweatpants outfit and white tennis shoes with her blonde hair tied up with a white bow. As her...
Kate Middleton May Be Dabbling in the Entertainment World As She Shares a Sneak Peek of Her Newest Project
Kate Middleton is not only doubling down on ensuring more research and eyes are on the importance of early childhood development, but it seems she’s expanding on how to get her message out there. On Jan 28, the Princess of Wales shared a super-rare clip of her newest humanitarian effort, posting the video clip to the official royal account @princeandprincessofwales. While people aren’t 100 percent sure if this clip indicates that there will be a new program, TV series, or charity, everyone is itching to find out more.
Spoilers for the Week of January 23, 2023
Soaps.com’s latest Young & Restless spoilers for Monday, January 30, through Friday, February 3, feel like a football game. Playing offense, we have Victor attempting to tackle Tucker, Jack taking a run at Kyle, and Nikki aiming to sack Diane. On defense, we have Elena eyeing Nate suspiciously, Victoria having to justify her actions, and Lily trying to undo a fumble. Who’ll win the game they’re playing? Read on for clues.
