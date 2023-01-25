ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Bold and the Beautiful

From Monday, January 30, through Friday, February 3. We thought we’d never see the day that Brooke became Taylor’s biggest protector, and yet, that’s what’s about to happen. The world-renowned psychiatrist isn’t the only one who’ll have a hero in their corner, either. Read on to find out who stands up to Sheila — and on behalf of whom!
Jeannie Mai-Jenkins' Daughter Monaco Looks As Content As Can Be While 'Hanging With Daddy'

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Jeannie Mai-Jenkins just showed how happy, and content, her emotive daughter Monaco looked ahead of her adorable daddy-daughter day. Get ready: because your heart is about to melt! On Jan 25, the Real alum shared an adorable snapshot of Monaco in her playpen surrounded by her plushes, laying on a very comfortable-looking sloth stuffed animal with the caption, “Hanging with Daddy today @monacomaijenkins.” In the photo, we see Monaco looking so content and cute as she lies, drinking from her bottle. Her...
Wait, Did Bold & Beautiful Do a Time Jump Without Telling Anyone?

At long last, Bold & Beautiful finally told us what Thomas has been up to since the day he was booted from Forrester… even as they set him up for a triumphant return. Meanwhile, several missed opportunities and bizarre storytelling moments left us wondering if a really, really important detail wound up on the cutting room floor.
Victor and Victoria Eye a Hostile Takeover — and Daniel Walks Out on Phyllis

At Newman, Victoria thanks her family members for meeting. She wanted to tell them she has some serious concerns about Tucker McCall. They go over him being dumped by Ashley and Devon. Victoria knows he’s looking for another target and they have to be vigilante. Victor may be able to shed some light on his motives. He asked Michael Baldwin to look into McCall’s claims that he was a changed man and he found out that his lavish spending has put his company under a mountain of debt. He took out a number of short-term loans and the debts are coming due. “He’s looking for a lucrative company to keep him afloat.”
Days of Our Lives

Stefan receives an unexpected call from Vivian, when Louise Sorel returns — with a twist. Li demands to know what kind of game Gabi’s playing. Jack returns to Salem and gives Gwen an ultimatum. Xander makes sure Leo keeps his mouth shut. Days of Our Lives spoilers for...
Brittany Mahomes’ Daughter Sterling ‘Exercises’ With Her Daddy With the Cutest Mini Weights

Working out with a buddy is always more fun, and Patrick Mahomes has the cutest little training partner — his daughter, Sterling Mahomes! Brittany Mahomes shared photos of the toddler, who turns 2 next month, hitting the gym to “exercise” with her daddy, and it’ll make your heart melt.   “If it’s one thing she loves to do, it’s watch her daddy 🥹🤍 @patrickmahomes,” the Kansas City Current co-owner wrote on her Instagram story yesterday. Sterling is dressed in a matching pink sweatshirt and sweatpants outfit and white tennis shoes with her blonde hair tied up with a white bow. As her...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Kate Middleton May Be Dabbling in the Entertainment World As She Shares a Sneak Peek of Her Newest Project

Kate Middleton is not only doubling down on ensuring more research and eyes are on the importance of early childhood development, but it seems she’s expanding on how to get her message out there. On Jan 28, the Princess of Wales shared a super-rare clip of her newest humanitarian effort, posting the video clip to the official royal account @princeandprincessofwales. While people aren’t 100 percent sure if this clip indicates that there will be a new program, TV series, or charity, everyone is itching to find out more.
Spoilers for the Week of January 23, 2023

Soaps.com’s latest Young & Restless spoilers for Monday, January 30, through Friday, February 3, feel like a football game. Playing offense, we have Victor attempting to tackle Tucker, Jack taking a run at Kyle, and Nikki aiming to sack Diane. On defense, we have Elena eyeing Nate suspiciously, Victoria having to justify her actions, and Lily trying to undo a fumble. Who’ll win the game they’re playing? Read on for clues.

