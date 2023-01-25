Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Police foot pursuit of armed suspect leads to Wethersfield School lockdownSusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From PeoriaTed RiversPeoria, IL
Related
1470 WMBD
Another bomb threat at Pere Marquette
PEORIA, Ill. – The second bomb threat in as many weeks has been phoned in to the Pere Marquette hotel in downtown Peoria. Peoria Police Saturday afternoon released details of the incident first reported at 1:30 a.m. Saturday. Hotel guests were evacuated to what only police referred to as a “secure location,” until a police bomb unit could determine there was no threat.
Central Illinois Proud
Bomb threat clears out downtown Pere Marquette overnight
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police are investigating a bomb threat made to the Peoria Marriott Pere Marquette building early Saturday morning. According to Public Information Officer Semone Roth, police responded to the bomb threat just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, officers helped evacuate hotel guests and staff members.
classichits106.com
Rep. Yednock “It appears SMH did not follow the law”
PERU – Illinois State Representative Lance Yednock is among many of the area legislators looking into the announced temporary closure of St. Margaret’s hospital in Peru, but he thinks they may have not followed the law. Tim Muntz, President & CEO has said they hope to qualify for a Rural Emergency Healthcare designation to keep some operations going at the facility, formerly known as IVCH. In a statement given to Studstill Media, Representative Yednock said that in his opinion from researching the statute, it appears SMH did not follow the law, potentially leading to fines from the IDPH if they close this week. He is looking to find support from the IDPH, the Governor, and even state wide associations like the Illinois Hospital Association to keep the hospital open for the community. Yednock stressed his disappointment that they weren’t informed about this situation months ago.
1470 WMBD
Anti-violence TV town hall discusses problems and solutions
PEORIA, Ill. – A town hall-type discussion that aired Thursday night across Peoria television stations looked to find answers to the city’s ongoing violence problem, and talk about options for help. The broadcast was called “United for Peace: Searching for Solutions” and was aired on WEEK, WTVP, and...
wglt.org
Jamie Snow's lawyers to copy VHS tapes in evidence review
Lawyers for Jamie Snow will begin what is expected to be a lengthy process of reviewing and copying 100 VHS cassette tapes next week as part of his ongoing effort to clear his name of murder charges in the 1991 shooting death of William Little. Chicago defense lawyer Karl Leonard...
1470 WMBD
Peoria home damaged by fire overnight
PEORIA, Ill. — The cause of a fire in Peoria overnight remains under investigation. The fire was reported around 12:15 a.m. Friday at a home near the corner of W. Millman and S. Blaine Streets. Fire Battalion Chief Tom Stimeling says crews arrived to find smoke coming from the...
wcbu.org
Chillicothe man faces federal charge in connection with Jan. 15 Peoria Planned Parenthood arson
A Chillicothe man faces federal charges in connection with the Jan. 15 arson of the Peoria Planned Parenthood clinic. Tyler Wayne Massengill, 32, was charged Wednesday in federal court in Peoria for malicious use of fire and an explosive to damage a property used for interstate commerce. Court documents state...
1470 WMBD
Fire damages West Bluff home
PEORIA, Ill. – A fire in Peoria’s West Bluff neighborhood was unintentionally started. That’s according to fire investigators, who say crews were called to the home near Sheridan and MacQueen around 11:30 Thursday morning and saw heavy smoke on the first floor right away. The fire was...
Central Illinois Proud
Local leaders reacting to Tyre Nichols videos
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Local leaders around Central Illinois have begun to release statements related to the videos of the arrest of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols in Memphis. Nichols was beaten by police during a traffic stop on Jan. 7 and died three days later. Bloomington Police Chief Jamal Simington...
1470 WMBD
Peoria woman dead in crash near Morton
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. – The Tazewell County Coroner’s office says a woman died after her car crashed on Interstate 74 Saturday morning. Coroner Charles Hanley says an autopsy will be conducted on the 50-year-old woman from Peoria Monday. Her name is being withheld pending notification of family. The...
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington Normal NAACP responds to death of Tyre Nichols
BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington-Normal Branch of the NAACP is sharing its reaction to the death of Tyre Nichols. He died after being beaten by Memphis police officers on January 7. Attorney Ben Crump is representing Nichol’s family. Previously, Crump represented the family of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery,...
25newsnow.com
Peoria woman dead after Saturday morning car accident
TAZEWELL COUNTY (25 News Now) - The Tazewell County Coroner’s Office confirmed in a Facebook post that a woman from Peoria died after a one-vehicle crash early in the morning on January 28. Shortly after 5 a.m., authorities were alerted of the accident that occurred going eastbound on Interstate...
25newsnow.com
’Giving Fence’ makes sure East Bluff neighbors aren’t left out in the cold
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A neighborhood community center is making sure people stay comfortable with warm winter coats. The ‘Giving Fence’ outside the East Bluff Community Center (EBCC) is making sure no one is unprepared in the cold. “It’s sort of a give and take. If you’ve...
wglt.org
Missing ISU student Matthew Listman found dead near creek in Normal
An Illinois State University student who was reported missing in Normal on Thursday night has been found dead near a creek. Authorities say no foul play is suspected. Matthew Listman, 21, was last seen around 10:15 p.m. Thursday near North Main Street and Orlando Avenue in Normal, authorities said. He was reported missing Friday.
This Galesburg pizza joint ranks No. 1 in Illinois, and among top 40 nationwide
You don’t have to leave Galesburg to experience the best pizza in Illinois, or one of the top 100 pizzas in America. Yelp has released its Top 100 Pizza Places for 2023, and baked at 57 S. Seminary St. in Galesburg comes in at No. 40 overall and No. 1 in Illinois.
25newsnow.com
Coroner identifies victim of Thursday morning crash on I-74
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria County Coroner says a 42-year-old Galesburg woman died Thursday morning, after being involved in a crash on her way to work. Coroner Jamie Harwood says Amanda Matuszyk died Thursday morning from multiple blunt-force trauma injuries. Harwood adds she was employed as a Patient...
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois woman indicted with 4 counts of burglary in 5 days at Bartonville KFC
BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD)– A Peoria woman has been charged with burglary at the Bartonville KFC on four different occasions. According to a Grand Jury press release, 32-year-old Rachel Sansale was arrested for four burglary attempts between Oct. 10 and Oct. 14 at the KFC on Washington St, Bartonville. All...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Police take murder suspect, two others into custody
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police have taken a second suspect into custody concerning the murder of 15-year-old Merian Smith. The 18-year-old murder suspect was arrested for first-degree murder, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a firearm without a valid FOID card and unlawful possession of a handgun under 21.
Central Illinois Proud
Planned Parenthood arson suspect has extensive criminal history
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Chillicothe man accused of the Planned Parenthood arson in Peoria on January 15 has an extensive criminal history dating back 20 years, court and jail records show. Tyler Massengill has been arrested more than 25 times in Peoria County. Peoria County court records show...
Central Illinois Proud
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash blocking traffic near Forrest Hill and Dries
UPDATE (7:50 p.m.) — According to Peoria police, the two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 6:28 p.m. Friday. One person received minor injuries. It is currently unknown what caused the crash. UPDATE (7:33 p.m.) — The road has been reopened. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police have blocked traffic...
Comments / 2