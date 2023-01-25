ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tanisha Brooks
3d ago

that's great because I'm still at loss on what difference he made. I wish Byron Brown the movie star would leave also, this city deserves action. This city deserves someone who will put words into actions

2 On Your Side

Bills target alleged abuses by IDAs

BUFFALO, N.Y. — State lawmakers plan to introduce legislation this spring that would close a loophole that allows industrial development agencies to grant tax breaks to restaurants and other retail businesses — thanks in part to what they perceive as abuses in Niagara County. The state banned tax...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

Cops suing department speak out

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In November, two Black Buffalo police officers and a mental health clinician sued the department and their commanding officer for creating a “hostile” and “discriminatory” work environment. Now the police department is insisting the officers return to work, while the captain they...
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Lewiston Town Board approves staff changes with Lewiston Police Department, HPC

New fee schedule announced for Dickersonville Cemetery. Lewiston Town Board members approved staff changes with the Lewiston Police Department, as well as some member updates with the Historical Preservation Commission, in its otherwise low-key regular meeting on Monday. Councilman John Jacoby, who serves as board liaison to the Lewiston Police...
LEWISTON, NY
2 On Your Side

Influential people in WNY honored at Buffalo History Museum exhibit

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It’s a sequel, of sorts. "History Makers II" is an a second exhibit honoring 15 more notable people in Western New York history. Now through May 1, the Buffalo History Museum is showing one-of-a-kind items related to men and women that made a lasting mark on Buffalo or nearby areas. The first History Makers exhibit was on display in 2019.
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

BPD seeking public’s help in finding Buffalo teen

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding 15-year-old Zhaire Wilson. Wilson is described as 5-foot-8, approximately 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, royal blue pants and black Crocs. Wilson’s last known location was in the area […]
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo Common Council member suggests adding emergency service arms to Route 33 after death in blizzard

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Even after one month, those chilling memories of stranded cars and calls for help are still seared in Rasheed Wyatt’s memory. They prompted the Buffalo Common Council member to take action, calling on the Department of Transportation with a formal resolution to put emergency service arms on the entrances and exits on Route 33 in the City of Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Citing crime, French Girl Boutique is moving from Allentown

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Another Allentown business is closing its doors and moving out of the neighborhood. "I feel like I've been taken advantage of by a lot of people for my kindness. I'm very friendly, and I didn't realize being new in retail, I got to have more of a backbone," said Danielle Wieser, owner of French Girl Boutique.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

How Does The Blizzard of 77 Compare to The Blizzard of 22

From the moment that Winter Storm Elliott started to blow into Western New York, so many people started immediately compare that storm to the Blizzard of 1977. This is not unique to the blizzard that smacked Buffalo a few weeks ago, just about every major storm that arrives in Buffalo often receives the same comparison.
BUFFALO, NY
wbfo.org

Buffalo, What's Next? | Looting During the Blizzard, Racism and Realtors

Former Buffalo Police officer Cariol Horne gained fame when she was removed from the force after trying to stop another officer from using a chokehold on a handcuffed suspect. But more recently, she was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, obstruction of justice, and harassment, as police responded to reports of looting during the Winter Storm Elliot. Now she's speaking out about how people were treated during the blizzard. Then Rosalind Burgin, President of the Buffalo Niagara Association of Realtors, talks about the discrimination they have seen at open houses, and a new video series to combat it.
BUFFALO, NY
