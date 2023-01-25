Read full article on original website
Tanisha Brooks
3d ago
that's great because I'm still at loss on what difference he made. I wish Byron Brown the movie star would leave also, this city deserves action. This city deserves someone who will put words into actions
Reply(2)
10
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
travel from Buffalo to Toronto by busmaltaBuffalo, NY
10 Buffalo Companies That Pay More Than $35 an HourEvan CrosbyBuffalo, NY
4 Third Wave Coffee Shops in Buffalo2foodtrippersBuffalo, NY
The Perfect Blend at A Touch of ItalyJ.M. LesinskiTonawanda, NY
Real-Life Hero Who Saved 20 People Stuck in School in Blizzard Rewarded with SuperBowl TicketsHerbie J PilatoCheektowaga, NY
Related
Buffalo’s Top Lawmaker Makes Stunning Announcement
The Buffalo Common Council is the legislative branch of the second largest city in New York State and it's made up of residents from the City of Buffalo's nine council districts. The Common Council is led by a Council President, who is picked from the 9 members of the council....
City and faith leaders offer prayers from Buffalo, call for nationwide change after Tyre Nichols' death
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Elected and faith leaders gathered on the steps of Buffalo City Hall to offer up prayers and call for peaceful demonstrations following the release of the bodycam video showing the death of Tyre Nichols. "We are gathered to show our solidarity and to ask for prayers...
Saying 'The buck stops with me', Mayor Brown addresses Buffalo water fluoridation issue
Mayor Byron Brown told WBEN, “The buck stops with me,” when it comes to the lack of communication to city residents about the lack of fluoridation in city water.
Buffalo leaders look to add AEDs in all city-owned buildings after Hamlin's scare
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Following Damar Hamlin's health scare, local leaders are looking at more ways to help keep the community safe. The Buffalo Common Council's decision to have more AEDs, or or automated external defibrillators, installed in all city-owned buildings is a new resolution that was adopted during Wednesday's meeting.
Bills target alleged abuses by IDAs
BUFFALO, N.Y. — State lawmakers plan to introduce legislation this spring that would close a loophole that allows industrial development agencies to grant tax breaks to restaurants and other retail businesses — thanks in part to what they perceive as abuses in Niagara County. The state banned tax...
Code Blue issued for City of Buffalo Saturday night and Sunday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Colder temperatures are forecast for Buffalo and Western New York, and because of that, a Code Blue 32 has been issued for the City of Buffalo on Saturday night. The following overnight shelters will be open Saturday night:. Holy Cross at 412 Niagara St., Buffalo, NY,...
Cops suing department speak out
BUFFALO, N.Y. — In November, two Black Buffalo police officers and a mental health clinician sued the department and their commanding officer for creating a “hostile” and “discriminatory” work environment. Now the police department is insisting the officers return to work, while the captain they...
wnypapers.com
Lewiston Town Board approves staff changes with Lewiston Police Department, HPC
New fee schedule announced for Dickersonville Cemetery. Lewiston Town Board members approved staff changes with the Lewiston Police Department, as well as some member updates with the Historical Preservation Commission, in its otherwise low-key regular meeting on Monday. Councilman John Jacoby, who serves as board liaison to the Lewiston Police...
Influential people in WNY honored at Buffalo History Museum exhibit
BUFFALO, N.Y. — It’s a sequel, of sorts. "History Makers II" is an a second exhibit honoring 15 more notable people in Western New York history. Now through May 1, the Buffalo History Museum is showing one-of-a-kind items related to men and women that made a lasting mark on Buffalo or nearby areas. The first History Makers exhibit was on display in 2019.
Home improvement contractor sentenced for defrauding seven victims
According to the district attorney's office, he entered into home improvement contracts with seven victims and once he received substantial down payments he abandoned the projects.
University United Festival back at UB South Campus, parade down Bailey Ave returns
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Saturday, University District Council Member Rasheed N.C. Wyatt announced that the annual University United Festival will be returning this June. For its 9th year, the festival will be held at the University at Buffalo South Campus Rotary Field. The two-day festival will be held on...
BPD seeking public’s help in finding Buffalo teen
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding 15-year-old Zhaire Wilson. Wilson is described as 5-foot-8, approximately 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, royal blue pants and black Crocs. Wilson’s last known location was in the area […]
Buffalo Common Council member suggests adding emergency service arms to Route 33 after death in blizzard
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Even after one month, those chilling memories of stranded cars and calls for help are still seared in Rasheed Wyatt’s memory. They prompted the Buffalo Common Council member to take action, calling on the Department of Transportation with a formal resolution to put emergency service arms on the entrances and exits on Route 33 in the City of Buffalo.
Citing crime, French Girl Boutique is moving from Allentown
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Another Allentown business is closing its doors and moving out of the neighborhood. "I feel like I've been taken advantage of by a lot of people for my kindness. I'm very friendly, and I didn't realize being new in retail, I got to have more of a backbone," said Danielle Wieser, owner of French Girl Boutique.
Three Of America’s Best Fish Fries Are In New York
Fish Fry season is almost upon us and the good news is that some of the best fish fires in the country are in our own backyard. In 2022, the website Mash.com put out a list of the best fish fires in the United States and three of the restaurants are here in the Empire state.
Cariol Horne arraigned for allegedly harassing Buffalo Police officers during blizzard
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Former Buffalo Police officer Cariol Horne has been arraigned for allegedly harassing officers. The Erie County District Attorney's Office says police were interviewing two people as part of a looting investigation back on Christmas day when Horne tried to stop them. Prosecutors say she also pushed...
wnypapers.com
Town of Wheatfield: Volunteers set to get 10% property tax break pending legislation
A long-standing $500 pittance given to emergency responders as compared to the ever-rising cost of property taxes in Niagara County, first responders could see a noticeable tax break very soon. Niagara County Legislator David Godfrey, 10th legislative district, reported to the Wheatfield Town Board on Monday that a significant tax...
North Buffalo veteran still missing SUV lost in the December blizzard
On the first night of last month's blizzard, Friday, December 23rd, Bret Mandell said his SUV became stuck on NY-198, and one month later it remains missing.
How Does The Blizzard of 77 Compare to The Blizzard of 22
From the moment that Winter Storm Elliott started to blow into Western New York, so many people started immediately compare that storm to the Blizzard of 1977. This is not unique to the blizzard that smacked Buffalo a few weeks ago, just about every major storm that arrives in Buffalo often receives the same comparison.
wbfo.org
Buffalo, What's Next? | Looting During the Blizzard, Racism and Realtors
Former Buffalo Police officer Cariol Horne gained fame when she was removed from the force after trying to stop another officer from using a chokehold on a handcuffed suspect. But more recently, she was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, obstruction of justice, and harassment, as police responded to reports of looting during the Winter Storm Elliot. Now she's speaking out about how people were treated during the blizzard. Then Rosalind Burgin, President of the Buffalo Niagara Association of Realtors, talks about the discrimination they have seen at open houses, and a new video series to combat it.
2 On Your Side
Buffalo, NY
28K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Western New York local newshttps://www.wgrz.com/
Comments / 6