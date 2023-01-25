Read full article on original website
Rep. Ivey shares plans and priorities for Maryland’s 4th District
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — On Capitol Review, Congressman Glenn Ivey talks about his priorities for Maryland’s 4th Congressional District, work to expand affordable housing and expanded child tax credits in Prince George’s County and reduce crime in the region.
weaa.org
Baltimore City students talk education, violence, and authority in classrooms
A teacher in Richmond, Calif. has been fired after a video went viral showing him slamming a student to the ground. According to the West Contra Costa School District, the student had made a racial slur towards the teacher prior to the incident. Juniors from City Neighbors High School in...
Nottingham MD
BCPS issues statement regarding release of the Maryland Office of the Inspector General for Education report on November 2020 cyberattack
TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Public Schools officials have issued a statement following this week’s release of the Maryland Office of the Inspector General for Education report on the November 2020 cyberattack on BCPS. The full statement from BCPS reads as follows:. “The OIGE report highlights BCPS’ extensive and immediate...
Major development slated for Prince George's County, surrounding areas see businesses leaving
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Major development is coming to Prince George’s County after the Maryland board approves $400 million for the Blue Line Corridor Project. “They are meant to be catalysts for economic growth in an area of the county that really hasn’t seen a lot of that," said Angie Rodgers, the Chief Administrative Officer for Economic Development in Prince George's County.
fox5dc.com
PGCPS apologizes, seniors no longer need extra credits to graduate
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. - In a new letter to parents, Prince George's County Public Schools apologizes for a system error they say caused students to be three credits short of graduation. Days after FOX 5's report on the matter, PGCPS now says the seniors do in fact have the necessary...
Virginia schools superintendent denies effort to 'withhold recognition' amid National Merit Scholarship investigation
The Fairfax County Public Schools superintendent denied any "division-wide effort to withhold recognition," as multiple schools in her district in Virginia are under investigation for allegedly failing to give students their National Merit Scholarship recognition in a timely manner, before…
Residents raise affordability questions about Prince George's redevelopment plans
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. — A day after Maryland's Stadium Authority was given the green light to move ahead with $400 million in financing for Prince George's County to execute a once in a generation master plan to transform a four-mile long corridor along Central Avenue into a glittering new urban center, residents raised questions.
foxbaltimore.com
Gun recovered from student at Carver Vo-Tech, student arrested
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A gun was recovered from a student at Carver Vo-Tech High School in Baltimore, according to police sources. Sherry Christian, a spokesperson for Baltimore City Schools, said in an email that officers arrested a 15-year-old boy. The gun was discovered during an administrative search and the...
weaa.org
Baltimore non-profit working to eliminate structural barriers, inequities in education
Code in the Schools is a non-profit organization working to eliminate structural barriers and inequities in education and industry. Gretchen LeGrand, co-founder and CEO joins Gabe Ortis to discuss how the organization is empowering Baltimore City youth. Click the audio to listen.
Alleged stabbing incident in Baltimore Co. placed Dundalk Middle on lockout
Dundalk Middle School was made aware of a possible stabbing incident in the community and as a result, they activated their Lockout Protocol.
Family of teen slain outraged after delayed notice from police, school district
The murder of 15-year-old Laron Henderson on Wednesday afternoon left a giant hole in his family as they work to piece together exactly what happened.
wypr.org
Baltimore County’s landfill may soon have hawk patrol to force unwanted birds to ‘get outta dodge’
Falconer Dan Vitilio, who resides in Kingsville, Maryland, provides hawks for various uses. Under a potential deal with Baltimore County, this Harris's hawk may be used to scare away unwanted birds from the county landfill after a trial run. On any given day, hundreds of birds gather at Baltimore County’s...
foxbaltimore.com
Anne Arundel County Police Officer caught in the act of lending a helping hand
ANNE ARUNDEL CO., Md. (WBFF) — An Anne Arundel County Police Officer was caught in the act of lending a helping hand on Wednesday morning. The Anne Arundel County Police Department tweeted out pictures of Cpl. Peek helping out a younger community member with their bike. In the tweet,...
WBAL Radio
Maryland man behind regionwide drug operation sentenced to prison
A man who was behind a regionwide illegal drug operation across Maryland has been sentenced. Darvin McCoy, 36, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Wednesday with the possibility of parole. The State Attorney General's Office said McCoy's network dealt fentanyl across Baltimore City, Baltimore County...
foxbaltimore.com
21 killed, 32 shot in 2023 | Mayor Scott appears to shift goals, blame for city crime
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — In Baltimore City, 21 people have been killed so far this year. On Wednesday, a 15-year-old Forest Park High School student was shot and killed just blocks from the school. On the scene, Mayor Brandon Scott condemned the crime and placed blame on gun manufacturers. “We...
dcnewsnow.com
Schools alert families about man following students in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Some public schools sent messages to their respective families letting them know about incidents in which people followed elementary school students. The principal of Chevy Chase Elementary School sent a letter dated Jan. 25 to the school community. The letter said that...
foxbaltimore.com
Audio: Outgoing DPW Director Mitchell says agency 'began to compromise' who he is as a man
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Outgoing Department of Public Works Director Jason Mitchell said the job “began to compromise who” he was “as a man and as a professional" in a meeting after he submitted his resignation, according to an audio recording obtained exclusively by FOX45 News. From...
WTOP
Bethesda high school calls for safety meeting after 2 girls found passed out in bathroom
Parents of students in a Maryland high school have been invited to a safety meeting on Monday, Jan. 30, after two girls were found passed out in a bathroom. It happened Monday at 8 a.m. at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School, Bethesda Beat first reported. A member of the school’s security...
Early commuter routes delayed as loose guard dogs terrorize bus company
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. — Some early bird commuter bus riders were delayed Friday morning in Southern Maryland, because a pair of aggressive guard dogs were roaming free, making it impossible for drivers to get to their bus safely and head out to start their routes, according to authorities in Prince George's County.
mdlottery.com
$50,000 Win is Perfect Medicine for Owings Mills Nurse Aide
Acting on a superstition put a $50,000-winning scratch-off in Amber Marshall’s path. She was on a break during a 16-hour workday when it happened, Amber Marshall of Owings Mills told Lottery officials. A superstition shared by her mom many years ago led to her purchase of a Money Rush scratch-off that hid a $50,000 prize.
