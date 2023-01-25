ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 3

Related
Nottingham MD

BCPS issues statement regarding release of the Maryland Office of the Inspector General for Education report on November 2020 cyberattack

TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Public Schools officials have issued a statement following this week’s release of the Maryland Office of the Inspector General for Education report on the November 2020 cyberattack on BCPS. The full statement from BCPS reads as follows:. “The OIGE report highlights BCPS’ extensive and immediate...
TOWSON, MD
WUSA9

Major development slated for Prince George's County, surrounding areas see businesses leaving

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Major development is coming to Prince George’s County after the Maryland board approves $400 million for the Blue Line Corridor Project. “They are meant to be catalysts for economic growth in an area of the county that really hasn’t seen a lot of that," said Angie Rodgers, the Chief Administrative Officer for Economic Development in Prince George's County.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Gun recovered from student at Carver Vo-Tech, student arrested

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A gun was recovered from a student at Carver Vo-Tech High School in Baltimore, according to police sources. Sherry Christian, a spokesperson for Baltimore City Schools, said in an email that officers arrested a 15-year-old boy. The gun was discovered during an administrative search and the...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Maryland man behind regionwide drug operation sentenced to prison

A man who was behind a regionwide illegal drug operation across Maryland has been sentenced. Darvin McCoy, 36, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Wednesday with the possibility of parole. The State Attorney General's Office said McCoy's network dealt fentanyl across Baltimore City, Baltimore County...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
mdlottery.com

$50,000 Win is Perfect Medicine for Owings Mills Nurse Aide

Acting on a superstition put a $50,000-winning scratch-off in Amber Marshall’s path. She was on a break during a 16-hour workday when it happened, Amber Marshall of Owings Mills told Lottery officials. A superstition shared by her mom many years ago led to her purchase of a Money Rush scratch-off that hid a $50,000 prize.
OWINGS MILLS, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy