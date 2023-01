ALEXANDRIA, La. - The Louisiana State University of Alexandria College of Business releases its January 2023 issue of the Central Louisiana Economic Dashboard. Job creation was the story in 2022, says Randall Dupont, Dean of the LSUA College of Business. Employment in the Alexandria-Pineville MSA in November was 63,950, slightly below the 2022 peak of 64,349 set in July. November’s employment figure, which is the latest available, represents an increase of 2,549 jobs over the past year.

