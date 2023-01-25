Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lloyd Hanes: The Beloved Star of TV's "Room 222" Died Too YoungHerbie J PilatoCoronado, CA
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in CaliforniaTravel MavenSan Diego, CA
Salvation Army seeks volunteers to help at food pantries in Chula Vista, El Cajon and Downtown San DiegoD.J. EatonChula Vista, CA
Carpet Cleaning Tips By ProsKrishna YadavSan Diego, CA
Will Millennials Ever Be Able to Afford a House in San Diego CA?AlexCapSan Diego, CA
Related
Golf.com
How to watch the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open on Friday: Round 3 live coverage
The third round of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open kicks off Friday at Torrey Pines. Here’s what you need to know to watch Round 3 on TV or online. In Wednesday’s opening round, Sam Ryder got off to a hot start with an eight-under 64 to take a share of the early lead. But that was on the North Course. On Thursday he had to face the much more difficult South Course, hoping to hold on and stay in contention. But he did more than that.
Golf.com
A Rory McIlroy-Patrick Reed pairing? LIV leaders? Dubai event gets spicy
Eddie Pepperell, as he usually does, framed what’s on the horizon well, with a touch of humor, all online. His first round complete at the Dubai Desert Classic, the Englishman shared on Twitter a Game of Thrones GIF — the one where an army on horseback storms toward a sword-wielding Jon Snow — and wrote this line:
Golf.com
Patrick Reed reveals he met Rory McIlroy at hotel: ‘I’ll take it as small victory’
Patrick Reed says Rory McIlroy saw him this time. Two days after a short golf-range confrontation between the two that featured a brush off, a LIV Golf tee toss and countless comments and memes afterward, Reed said he met McIlroy again, early Thursday morning outside of a hotel near Emirates Golf Club, where they were playing the DP World Tour’s Dubai Desert Classic. This time, Reed told Irish Golfer, McIlroy was helpful.
Golf.com
‘Their tour is meaningless’: Nick Faldo rips LIV Golf, their ratings, Greg Norman
Across a published interview and a video shared over Twitter by Sky Sports’ Jamie Weir, the six-time major winner and recently retired broadcaster continued a months-long assault on the Saudi-backed series, saying that their European players should not be allowed to play or captain in the Ryder Cup, criticizing their broadcast ratings and believing that the series’ CEO, Greg Norman, has “wrecked” his legacy. But maybe his pointed words were toward LIV’s format, which features three rounds, 48 players and guaranteed money.
Golf.com
‘I’m no fashion guy’: Phil Mickelson takes swipe … at Tour pro’s pants
Phil Mickelson, who’s not been shy to show his calves, is no fan of pants that show ankles. To begin, the six-time major champion had been a big name at this week’s PGA Tour event, the now-named Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines. It’s in San Diego, his hometown. At the age of 17, Mickelson made his first PGA Tour start at Torrey, via Monday qualifying. He won his first Tour event at Torrey, one of three victories at the public track. He would have been welcomed back.
Golf.com
2023 Farmers Insurance Open purse: Payout info, winner’s share at Torrey
We’ve officially reached the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open, and plenty is at stake at Torrey Pines. PGA Tour veteran Sam Ryder seeks his first career victory after a stellar performance in the first three rounds. He leads Jon Rahm by two strokes as the Spaniard looks to reclaim World No. 1 with his third-consecutive victory.
Golf.com
This PGA Tour journeyman was the best putter this pro has ever seen
When you get to the PGA Tour, two things are obvious: 1. You’re really good at golf. 2. You’ve seen a lot of other people who are really good at golf too. So when a PGA Tour winner says someone is the best they have ever seen, that carries some weight.
Golf.com
CBS’s new lead analyst is ready for his moment
LA JOLLA, Calif. — To prep for his first day in one of golf’s most important seats, Trevor Immelman took a trip. When CBS comes on the air for Friday’s broadcast at the Farmers Insurance Open, it will mark Immelman’s debut as lead analyst. He’s taking over for Nick Faldo, who retired last year after 16 seasons in the position. That means that for the foreseeable future, the 2008 Masters champ will be sitting beside Jim Nantz in the broadcast booth taking us through some of the sport’s most iconic tournaments.
Golf.com
The secret to Bernhard Langer’s remarkable longevity? This swing change
Bernhard Langer may have won twice on the PGA Tour Champions last season, but it might have been a down year by the 65-year-old’s standards. For just the third time since 2008, the two-time Masters champion was not the over-50 circuit’s leading money winner. A drop would be...
Golf.com
Jordan Spieth’s swing coach shares 6 things he wished he knew sooner
Cameron McCormick is best-known for being the swing coach of pro players like Jordan Spieth, So Yeon Ryu and Beau Hossler, among others. But even after more than two decades of helping improve the swings of some of the best in the game, McCormick still looks back on some things he wish he had done differently.
Comments / 0