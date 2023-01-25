ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 27, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 27, 2023. Gerald Jermaine Nelson, 40, Lake Charles: Bicycles violations; Possession of synthetic marijuana; possession is Schedule II drug; resisting an officer; obstruction of justice; contempt of court; open alcoholic beverage containers. Lawryn Emperis Sweet, 22, Lake Charles:...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Shooting survivor Kendria Peghee relieved Lewis convicted as charged

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It took a jury only 35 minutes to come back with a verdict against Sheron Lewis, who was found guilty as charged of first-degree murder of his wife, attempted first-degree murder of her daughter and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Family members...
IOWA, LA
KPEL 96.5

Jennings, Louisiana Teens Admit They Made Threatening Calls

JENNINGS, La. (KPEL News) - Throughout Acadiana, multiple schools have been plagued with a variety of different calls or other forms of communication where someone has made threats against these schools. Each time threats are made, schools ended up going into lockdown mode while deputies search to make sure that...
JENNINGS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Locally Owned Discount Store in Louisiana Advertises Low-Priced Eggs Among “Eggflation”

Locally Owned Discount Store in Louisiana Advertises Low-Priced Eggs Among “Eggflation”. Westlake, Louisiana – In recent months, egg prices have continued to rise in what some are calling “eggflation.” A look at current prices at one of the local chain grocery stores in Southwest Louisiana shows 1 dozen eggs ranging in price between $4.60 and $7.00 depending on brand and egg size.
WESTLAKE, LA
KPLC TV

Local sorority gives back with community baby shower

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A community baby shower was held at the MLK Center to assist and teach parents around the community. The shower was put on by the Gamma Lambda Sigma sorority in hopes to enhance the community with their sisterhood and scholarship. This is the first time...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Sheron Lewis found guilty of killing wife, shooting daughter

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - After 35 minutes of deliberation, a Calcasieu Parish jury found Sheron Lewis guilty as charged for killing his wife and trying to murder her daughter. Lewis is convicted of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. In closing...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Town of Elton increases wastewater rates

Elton, La. (KPLC) - The Town of Elton has raised wastewater rates by $2.50 per month, beginning March 1. Mayor Kesia Lemoine said the increase allows the town to qualify for a grant to assist the sewer treatment plan. She said the price will only affect residential and commercial customers.
ELTON, LA
theadvocate.com

At least 4 tornadoes touched down in Louisiana on Tuesday

At least four tornadoes touched down in several Louisiana locations as storms swept across the state on Tuesday, including a 90-mph EF-1 twister that damaged three mobile homes in Ventress, sending three residents to a local hospital. On Thursday morning, the Lake Charles National Weather Service office reported that three...
LOUISIANA STATE
92.9 THE LAKE

T.S. Cooley Elementary In Lake Charles To Begin Registration

Preparations are already underway at T.S. Cooley Elementary Magnet School in Lake Charles for the 2023-2024 school year. Registration will begin on February 6 and through February 28. All students living in Calcasieu Parish entering K-5 grade are eligible to register for testing and have a chance to gain admission to this excellent program.
LAKE CHARLES, LA

