SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 27, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 27, 2023. Gerald Jermaine Nelson, 40, Lake Charles: Bicycles violations; Possession of synthetic marijuana; possession is Schedule II drug; resisting an officer; obstruction of justice; contempt of court; open alcoholic beverage containers. Lawryn Emperis Sweet, 22, Lake Charles:...
Sulphur City Court Bench Warrants Issued for January 23 – January 27
Sulphur City Court Bench Warrants Issued for January 23 – January 27. Sulphur, Louisiana – On January 27, 2023, the Ward 4 Marshal’s Office released a list of people who failed to appear in court and now have bench warrants out for their arrest. According to the...
Shooting survivor Kendria Peghee relieved Lewis convicted as charged
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It took a jury only 35 minutes to come back with a verdict against Sheron Lewis, who was found guilty as charged of first-degree murder of his wife, attempted first-degree murder of her daughter and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Family members...
Louisiana DOTD Worker Killed, Two Injured in Three Vehicle Crash on US 171
Louisiana DOTD Worker Killed, Two Injured in Three Vehicle Crash on US 171. DeSoto Parish, Louisiana – A three-vehicle fatality crash on US Highway 171 near WPA Road in Louisiana resulted in one death and two injuries. Louisiana State Police reported on January 26, 2023, that on Wednesday, January...
Jennings, Louisiana Teens Admit They Made Threatening Calls
JENNINGS, La. (KPEL News) - Throughout Acadiana, multiple schools have been plagued with a variety of different calls or other forms of communication where someone has made threats against these schools. Each time threats are made, schools ended up going into lockdown mode while deputies search to make sure that...
Temporary prescription refill waivers available in 5 La. parishes due to tornado damage
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (WAFB) - The Defense Health Agency (DHA) announced that TRICARE beneficiaries in five Louisiana parishes may receive emergency prescription refills now (January 26) through February 4 due to tornado damage. The affected parishes are Beauregard, Calcasieu, Jefferson, Pointe Coupee, and St. Charles. To receive an emergency refill...
Locally Owned Discount Store in Louisiana Advertises Low-Priced Eggs Among “Eggflation”
Locally Owned Discount Store in Louisiana Advertises Low-Priced Eggs Among “Eggflation”. Westlake, Louisiana – In recent months, egg prices have continued to rise in what some are calling “eggflation.” A look at current prices at one of the local chain grocery stores in Southwest Louisiana shows 1 dozen eggs ranging in price between $4.60 and $7.00 depending on brand and egg size.
Louisiana DOTD Reports Death of Highway Worker After Crash
A log truck traveling south on the highway struck two Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development highway maintenance vehicles, killing one employee.
Local sorority gives back with community baby shower
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A community baby shower was held at the MLK Center to assist and teach parents around the community. The shower was put on by the Gamma Lambda Sigma sorority in hopes to enhance the community with their sisterhood and scholarship. This is the first time...
Sheron Lewis found guilty of killing wife, shooting daughter
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - After 35 minutes of deliberation, a Calcasieu Parish jury found Sheron Lewis guilty as charged for killing his wife and trying to murder her daughter. Lewis is convicted of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. In closing...
Town of Elton increases wastewater rates
Elton, La. (KPLC) - The Town of Elton has raised wastewater rates by $2.50 per month, beginning March 1. Mayor Kesia Lemoine said the increase allows the town to qualify for a grant to assist the sewer treatment plan. She said the price will only affect residential and commercial customers.
‘It was as if I was meeting family’: Heart recipient meets teen donor’s parents
An unimaginable loss is turning into an unbreakable bond between two families; this comes after a Texas woman received the heart of a young Lafayette man who was murdered three years ago.
Lake Charles locals share their stories during National Passenger Safety Week
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Have you ever been in a car when someone was driving recklessly but didn’t know what to do? Louisiana State Police is providing tips passengers can use next time they step in a vehicle. Troopers emphasize the importance of seatbelt safety, avoiding distracted driving,...
In wake of recent school threats, DA’s office explains how juveniles are prosecuted
Calcasieu Parish, LA (KPLC) - More and more we are seeing students make threats at schools here in Southwest Louisiana. We found out how these children are actually prosecuted. One of the advantages of being in juvenile court is that the offenders are protected from public scrutiny, meaning their criminal...
Louisiana 3rd Graders Suspended After Alleged 'Off-List' Found
The list allegedly contained the names of nine classmates when it was discovered by authorities.
Niblett’s Bluff homeowner warned by husband moments before disaster
Niblett’s Bluff, LA (KPLC) - The community of Niblett’s Bluff in Calcasieu Parish was hit hard by the storms Tuesday evening. “We have goats, my son shows 4H. Their barn was disintegrated, the fence knocked down, some of them were bleeding,” homeowner Mandy Hubert said. Hubert was...
Testimony underway in trial of man who allegedly shot mother and daughter
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Jurors heard live and recorded testimony from one of the young children of a woman shot to death a year ago in Iowa. She was inside the home as her stepfather allegedly fired multiple shots hitting her mom and sister. Kenesha Camille Spencer, 38, was...
theadvocate.com
At least 4 tornadoes touched down in Louisiana on Tuesday
At least four tornadoes touched down in several Louisiana locations as storms swept across the state on Tuesday, including a 90-mph EF-1 twister that damaged three mobile homes in Ventress, sending three residents to a local hospital. On Thursday morning, the Lake Charles National Weather Service office reported that three...
Car dredged from Contraband Bayou nearly 2 years after woman followed GPS into water
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Marine Division pulled a vehicle from Contraband Bayou Friday morning after it was submerged for nearly two years. During the May 2021 flood, many cars ended up underwater. One delivery driver was following her GPS when it led her...
T.S. Cooley Elementary In Lake Charles To Begin Registration
Preparations are already underway at T.S. Cooley Elementary Magnet School in Lake Charles for the 2023-2024 school year. Registration will begin on February 6 and through February 28. All students living in Calcasieu Parish entering K-5 grade are eligible to register for testing and have a chance to gain admission to this excellent program.
