Baton Rouge, LA

From no dues due in 2023-24 to what was approved/failed: A look at Friday's LHSAA meeting

LHSAA president David Federico made a surprise announcement before schools cast their first vote during Friday’s LHSAA general assembly at the Crowne Plaza. After a review of the LHSAA’s financial report, Federico told those in attendance that member schools will not be required to pay yearly dues in 2023-24. He noted that the LHSAA’s reserve of $1.5 couped with benefits from the COVID-based Payroll Protection Plan made the dues break possible.
Baton Rouge Metro Airport announces new nonstop flights

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials at the Baton Rouge Metro Airport have announced nonstop daily flights between Baton Rouge and Washington, D.C. The new American Airlines flights will begin on Thursday, June. 1, and will run between the Baton Rouge Metro Airport and Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C.
Lake Charles, January 28 High School ⚽ Game Notice

Video shows LSU student leaving bar night of crash; Reggie’s releases statement

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Newly-obtained video shows LSU student Madison Brooks leaving the Tigerland bar, Reggie’s, the night she was hit by a vehicle. The video first shows four people walking across the street toward a parking lot. Sources told WAFB the next person seen crossing the street is Brooks, who catches up to the young men as they leave.
Feds look to shut down Louisiana tax preparer

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana tax return preparer could be getting barred by federal officials after a complaint alleging false information was filed. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Whylithia R. Robinson, an IRS registered tax preparer in Plaquemine, is accused of filing tax returns that understated customers’ tax liabilities and overstated tax […]
18 water systems in Acadiana rated D or F, new state grades show

Acadiana(KADN)- Louisiana Department Of Health has released water system grades for the entire state for residents to learn more about the quality of their water system. Opelousas and Arnaudville are communities whose water systems received a failing grade from the State Health Department. "Would you want to give your child...
$30 million trapped while auditor probes LCG

The Louisiana legislative auditor’s investigation of Lafayette Consolidated Government has Mayor-President Josh Guillory’s administration facing financial straits over $30 million in reimbursements the state government is withholding, at least until the investigation is complete. Louisiana Division of Administration spokesman Jacques Berry confirms that roughly $30 million in reimbursements...
Why Did An Egg Cause An Evacuation In South Louisiana?

Yes, the cost of eggs are insane and they’re enough to make anyone freak out – but, why did one egg cause an entire street to evacuate in St. Mary Parish?. The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office said an “unknown possible explosive device” that prompted an evacuation back on Saturday, Jan. 21, was actually an egg, according to WAFB-TV.
