FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Legendary Football Coach Was Overpaid By MillionsOnlyHomersBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: SoLouM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Four men were arrested after it was claimed that an LSU student was raped before she was fatally struck by a car.San HeraldBaton Rouge, LA
12 Injured in Shooting at Baton Rouge NightclubcreteBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Restaurant Week is back this weekTina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
LSU Reveille
LSU alumna and Louisiana native cast for the newest season of “Swamp People”
Many Louisianians are familiar with the History Channel show “Swamp People.” The reality series is set in Louisiana on the Atchafalaya River and follows alligator hunters around during their hunting season. Many may not know that bow-wielding LSU alumna and Louisiana-native, Anna Ribbeck, is one of the newest...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Louisiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
NOLA.com
From no dues due in 2023-24 to what was approved/failed: A look at Friday's LHSAA meeting
LHSAA president David Federico made a surprise announcement before schools cast their first vote during Friday’s LHSAA general assembly at the Crowne Plaza. After a review of the LHSAA’s financial report, Federico told those in attendance that member schools will not be required to pay yearly dues in 2023-24. He noted that the LHSAA’s reserve of $1.5 couped with benefits from the COVID-based Payroll Protection Plan made the dues break possible.
KPLC TV
Baton Rouge Metro Airport announces new nonstop flights
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials at the Baton Rouge Metro Airport have announced nonstop daily flights between Baton Rouge and Washington, D.C. The new American Airlines flights will begin on Thursday, June. 1, and will run between the Baton Rouge Metro Airport and Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C.
Lake Charles, January 28 High School ⚽ Game Notice
KPLC TV
Video shows LSU student leaving bar night of crash; Reggie’s releases statement
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Newly-obtained video shows LSU student Madison Brooks leaving the Tigerland bar, Reggie’s, the night she was hit by a vehicle. The video first shows four people walking across the street toward a parking lot. Sources told WAFB the next person seen crossing the street is Brooks, who catches up to the young men as they leave.
Severe Storms Possible For Louisiana Sunday
Lafayette, Lake Charles, Baton Rouge, get ready for another deluge. Heavy downpours and thunderstorms are forecast for Sunday.
Feds look to shut down Louisiana tax preparer
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana tax return preparer could be getting barred by federal officials after a complaint alleging false information was filed. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Whylithia R. Robinson, an IRS registered tax preparer in Plaquemine, is accused of filing tax returns that understated customers’ tax liabilities and overstated tax […]
NOLA.com
'The Bachelor': Louisiana's Vanessa Dinh, minus 1 rose, exits ABC dating reality series
After a jazzy, high-heel dancing, bead-throwing entrance at "The Bachelor" mansion on Monday night, Louisiana contestant Vanessa Dinh's stay, along with that of nine other contestants, proved a brief one. Dinh, 23, of Baton Rouge, is a 2021 graduate of LSU and a social media marketing specialist for GO Eat...
Large Helicopter Lands at Acadiana High School in Lafayette
A lot of folks in the Lafayette and Scott area were asking why a helicopter was spotted at Acadiana High on Tuesday morning.
kadn.com
18 water systems in Acadiana rated D or F, new state grades show
Acadiana(KADN)- Louisiana Department Of Health has released water system grades for the entire state for residents to learn more about the quality of their water system. Opelousas and Arnaudville are communities whose water systems received a failing grade from the State Health Department. "Would you want to give your child...
What 2 Louisiana Cities Have Worst Life Expectancy Rate in US?
2 Louisiana cities are on the list of communities with the lowest life expectancy in the United States. This list was compiled by the Centers for Disease Control. The experts looked at several factors including access to health care. Life expectancy in the U.S. is down 1.8 years since 2020....
Louisiana pastor putting on ‘The Funeral is Cancelled’ even showing what happens when ‘life gets real’
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A local pastor is looking to stop senseless killings and prevent more bloodshed in the wake of the murder of a young Lafayette man, 20-year-old Zaveon Willis. Lawrence Levy, the Senior Pastor at Freedom World Ministries, is hoping his event, “The Funeral is Cancelled,” will show young people the impact violent […]
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Beverage Manufacturer to Build $160 Million Facility in Louisiana
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Beverage manufacturer Niagara Bottling announced plans to...
theadvocate.com
More than 18,000 people without power as storms, possible tornado hits Louisiana
Strong winds, heavy rain and thunderstorms led to minor power outages and damage to the Baton Rouge metro area Tuesday night as a tornado watch that went into effect earlier in the day was dropped around 9 p.m. On Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service in New Orleans placed at...
theadvocate.com
Three injured, hospitalized in Louisiana after mobile homes were hit by tornado, sheriff says
Three people were injured and transported to a hospital after three mobiles homes were hit by storms in Louisiana, according to the Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office. in Pointe Coupee Parish. One unoccupied mobile home flipped and two others were totaled by the storm. The sheriff's office said a tornado touched down in the area.
$30 million trapped while auditor probes LCG
The Louisiana legislative auditor’s investigation of Lafayette Consolidated Government has Mayor-President Josh Guillory’s administration facing financial straits over $30 million in reimbursements the state government is withholding, at least until the investigation is complete. Louisiana Division of Administration spokesman Jacques Berry confirms that roughly $30 million in reimbursements...
Temporary prescription refill waivers available in 5 La. parishes due to tornado damage
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (WAFB) - The Defense Health Agency (DHA) announced that TRICARE beneficiaries in five Louisiana parishes may receive emergency prescription refills now (January 26) through February 4 due to tornado damage. The affected parishes are Beauregard, Calcasieu, Jefferson, Pointe Coupee, and St. Charles. To receive an emergency refill...
KPLC TV
Gonzales manhunt tied to Miss. officer shooting, home invasion; suspects identified
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - A manhunt in Gonzales ended with multiple people taken into custody Thursday, Jan. 26, including two with warrants for crimes in Mississippi, according to investigators. A large police presence was seen around the Jack in the Box fast food restaurant on Airline Highway near Burnside Avenue....
q973radio.com
Why Did An Egg Cause An Evacuation In South Louisiana?
Yes, the cost of eggs are insane and they’re enough to make anyone freak out – but, why did one egg cause an entire street to evacuate in St. Mary Parish?. The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office said an “unknown possible explosive device” that prompted an evacuation back on Saturday, Jan. 21, was actually an egg, according to WAFB-TV.
