KPLC TV
Ninth Annual Speed, Power, and Exposure National Camp held at Westlake High School
Westlake, LA (KPLC) - High school football players from all over the United States, and even Canada flocked to Westlake, Louisiana on Saturday morning for the ninth annual Speed, Power, and Exposure National Camp. The camp, which began in 2014, got started because the director of the camp; Taiwan Mixon, didn’t have this sort of opportunity when he was younger.
KPLC TV
Water outage planned near Branch Street in DeRidder
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of DeRidder is planning a water outage for areas around Branch Street on Monday, Jan. 30 weather permitting. According to the city, work on a water main near the Branch Street Bridge is scheduled to begin around 11 a.m., and is expected to last for several hours.
