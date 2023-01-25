Westlake, LA (KPLC) - High school football players from all over the United States, and even Canada flocked to Westlake, Louisiana on Saturday morning for the ninth annual Speed, Power, and Exposure National Camp. The camp, which began in 2014, got started because the director of the camp; Taiwan Mixon, didn’t have this sort of opportunity when he was younger.

