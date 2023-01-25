Read full article on original website
Related
World Screen News
Execs to Discuss Edutainment at TV Kids Festival
Dandelooo’s Emmanuèle Pétry-Sirvin, The itsy bitsy Entertainment Company’s Kenn Viselman and Toonz Media Group’s Bruno Zarka will take part in a panel spotlighting how curricula, DNI, ecotainment and more are being woven into children’s shows at the TV Kids Festival, which you can register for here at no cost.
World Screen News
TV Kids Festival Schedule
Keynotes slated for the TV Kids Festival include WildBrain’s Eric Ellenbogen, Mattel’s Richard Dickson, 9 Story Media Group’s Vince Commisso, Banijay Kids & Family’s Benoît Di Sabatino, POP Channels’ Francesca Newington, Chris Nee, Gabby’s Dollhouse creators Traci Paige Johnson and Jennifer Twomey, Star Trek: Prodigy’s Kevin and Dan Hageman, The Jim Henson Company’s Halle Stanford, Kidoodle.TV’s Brenda Bisner and more.
World Screen News
TV Real Screenings Festival: All3Media International
All3Media International is showcasing a diverse slate in the TV Real Screenings Festival, encompassing true crime, lifestyle and more. Caravan’s one-hour special The Secret World of Incels “offers unprecedented access to the men behind the keyboards,” says Rachel Job, senior VP of non-scripted content, of filmmaker Ben Zand’s investigation into the world of the involuntarily celibate.
World Screen News
Kickstart Entertainment to Develop Doug the Pug Series
Social media pet star Doug the Pug has teamed with Kickstart Entertainment and producer Loris Kramer Lunsford (Johnny Test, StarBeam) to develop an animated comedy series. Doug the Pug, who has appeared in music videos for Katy Perry, DNCE and Fall Out Boy and recently published his own book, Doug the Pug and the Kindness Crew, has over 19 million social media followers and more than 1 billion video views. The new series will aim to spread his kindness and positivity even further.
World Screen News
Momo Goes Global with Bejuba! Entertainment
Chinese streamer iQIYI has selected Bejuba! Entertainment to globally distribute its preschool series Momo. The series follows the adventures of a smart but over-eager young octopus, her unadventurous father and all her undersea friends in their public aquarium home. Created and produced by Wang Huiyu, head of iQIYI’s internal division...
World Screen News
FOX & MarVista’s Fernando Szew Talks AVOD & Distribution Opportunities
Fernando Szew, the CEO of FOX Entertainment Global and MarVista Entertainment, spoke at Content Americas about new opportunities in the AVOD space, what the companies are looking for in co-production partners and the challenges for content distribution in an increasingly competitive landscape. The conversation started with Szew speaking about FOX...
World Screen News
Builder Brothers to Air on Discovery Kids LatAm
Discovery Kids Latin America has signed on for the 3D animated preschool series Builder Brothers Dream Factory. Distributed by Nelvana and co-produced by Sinking Ship Entertainment and Scott Brothers Entertainment, the original series is also set to air on Corus Entertainment’s Treehouse in Canada. Builder Brothers Dream Factory is...
Comments / 0