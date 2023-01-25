Social media pet star Doug the Pug has teamed with Kickstart Entertainment and producer Loris Kramer Lunsford (Johnny Test, StarBeam) to develop an animated comedy series. Doug the Pug, who has appeared in music videos for Katy Perry, DNCE and Fall Out Boy and recently published his own book, Doug the Pug and the Kindness Crew, has over 19 million social media followers and more than 1 billion video views. The new series will aim to spread his kindness and positivity even further.

