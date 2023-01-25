Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
oc-breeze.com
Silver Alert issued on behalf of Palm Springs Police Department
A Silver Alert for Pamela Hays has been issued by the California Highway Patrol on behalf of the Palm Springs Police Department. Pamela Hays was last seen on January 27, 2023, at approximately 4:30 p.m. in Palm Springs, Riverside County. Hays is believed to be driving a silver 2005 Ford 500, California license plate PSLADY.
KESQ
Two children detained after reports of a firearm at VIP Urgent Care in Palm Desert
Riverside County Sheriff's deputies detained two children after reports of someone armed with a firearm inside the VIP Urgent Care building in Palm Desert. The building is located at 72630 Fred Waring Drive. Viewers called the newsroom reporting a heavy police presence in the area shortly after 5:15 p.m. A...
ukenreport.com
Criminal Street Gang Members Arrested
INDIO — The Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force conducted an operation this week that resulted in the arrest of documented criminal street gang members for a variety of charges to include illegal possession of firearms and narcotics. According to a news release, Gang Task Force Officers arrested...
nbcpalmsprings.com
2 Detained, Lockdown now lifted for Palm Desert building
A heavy police presence today in Palm Desert, where a building was put under lockdown. This was the active scene near Fred Waring and Town Center Way. Several deputies were on scene, right across the street from Trader Joe’s and Michael’s. Nearby roads were closed. We’ve learned law...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Man, 19, Behind Bars for Alleged Possession of Firearms and Methamphetamine
INDIO (CNS) – A 19-year-old man was behind bars Thursday after being arrested with two teens in Indio for allegedly possessing firearms and methamphetamine. Fernando Guadalupe Meza of Indio was arrested Wednesday afternoon on suspicion of being in possession of methamphetamine for sales, possession of a short barrel rifle, possession of narcotics with a loaded firearm and being a gang member with a firearm, according to Sgt. Paul Heredia from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
DHS man to stand trial for allegedly gunning down Riverside motel guest
A 46-year-old man accused of gunning down a motel guest during an altercation in Riverside must stand trial for murder and other offenses, a judge ruled today. Robert Donald Intong of Desert Hot Springs was arrested in 2021 following a Riverside Police Department investigation into the slaying of 31-year-old Cole William Birchard. At the end The post DHS man to stand trial for allegedly gunning down Riverside motel guest appeared first on KESQ.
Suspected intoxicated driver crashes into Twentynine Palms restaurant
A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after crashing into a restaurant in Twentynine Palms. The crash happened Monday at around 5:25 p.m. at The Rib Co. located at 72183 Twentynine Palms Highway. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Dept., damages to the restaurant were estimated to be approximately The post Suspected intoxicated driver crashes into Twentynine Palms restaurant appeared first on KESQ.
menifee247.com
Suspect flees with medication stolen from Walgreens
A suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of medication in what authorities are calling a felony theft case at the Walgreens drug store at Newport Road and Murrieta Road. The incident occurred about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to Menifee PD Captain Dave Gutierrez. The suspect jumped the pharmacy counter, stole some medication, and fled without making contact with store employees. No weapon was seen or mentioned by witnesses.
Indio woman behind bars for allegedly mailing drugs to inmate
A woman was behind bars at the John Benoit Detention Center today on suspicion of mailing methamphetamine and fentanyl to an inmate at the same correctional facility. The woman, a 35-year-old from Indio, was booked on suspicion of possession of narcotics, willful harm to a child and smuggling controlled substances into jail, according to inmate The post Indio woman behind bars for allegedly mailing drugs to inmate appeared first on KESQ.
Deputies search for outstanding suspects at a mobile home park near Indio
There was a heavy police presence at a mobile home park in an unincorporated area near Indio Wednesday afternoon. Deputies were searching for outstanding suspects following a traffic stop, according to Sergeant Deirdre Vickers, public information officer for the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Vickers said the incident started at around 3:00 p.m. when deputies from The post Deputies search for outstanding suspects at a mobile home park near Indio appeared first on KESQ.
City of Palm Springs passes ordinance to stop homeless people from sheltering at airport
The City of Palm Springs unanimously passed an ordinance that would stop homeless people from using the Palm Springs International Airport for shelter. The city council passed the ordinance at Thursday's meeting. Council members, along with Palm Springs Police chief Andy Mills and PSP director Harry Barrett Jr. discussed the ordinance beforehand. "Over the past The post City of Palm Springs passes ordinance to stop homeless people from sheltering at airport appeared first on KESQ.
z1077fm.com
Yucca Valley Women collides with utility pole after awaken by police, served DUI
A woman alleged to have been asleep behind the wheel was awoken by Sheriff’s Deputies, at which point she drove her car into a utility pole. At around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday morning (January 21), Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a vehicle blocking traffic on Twentynine Palms Highway near Pinon Dr. in Yucca Valley.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Investigation Underway into Death of Woman Found near Lake Mathews
LAKE MATHEWS (CNS) – Riverside County sheriff’s homicide detectives Friday were seeking the public’s help to identify the person or persons responsible for the death of a 27-year-old woman found on a roadside near Lake Mathews. The remains of Kenia Valenzuela of Perris were found in the...
KTLA.com
Riverside County woman arrested in fatal hit-and-run
A Riverside County woman has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run earlier this month. On Jan. 12, 47-year-old Rita Quintana of Nuevo struck a pedestrian on Montgomery Avenue north of Nuevo Road, the California Highway Patrol said in a release. Quintana was behind the wheel of a blue...
Three arrested after pursuit, standoff near Indio
Update 01/26/23 The Riverside County Sheriff's Dept confirmed that three teenagers were arrested. The incident started at around 3:00 p.m. when Gang Task Force Officers attempted to conduct a vehicle stop on an SUV occupied by four suspects near the 43000 block of Clinton Street in Indio. The vehicle failed to stop but then ended The post Three arrested after pursuit, standoff near Indio appeared first on KESQ.
onscene.tv
1 Dead, 2 Injured In Freeway Crash | Moreno Valley
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-20-23, 10:25pm LOCATION: SR 60 E, EO Jack Rabbit Trail, MM 28.10, San Gorgonio Pass CITY: Moreno Valley DETAILS: California Highway Patrol, Inland and Cal Fire, Riverside County responded to a reported 2 car traffic collision with multiple people trapped. When first responding units arrived, they confirmed multiple patients trapped in the vehicle. One person was pronounced deceased by paramedics. Two other patients were transported to a local area trauma center suffering from unknown injuries. The freeway was closed, both eastbound and westbound for at least an hour. The freeway eastbound will remain closed for several hours, traffic was being diverted to Gilman Springs Road. A Blood Technician was requested to the scene and vehicles are being towed for evidence. No more details are known. See CHP, Inland, CAD Incident # 01240 For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Heavy police presence at a mobile home park near Indio
We are at the scene of an incident with heavy police presence in an unincorporated area near Indio. Law enforcement is at the Arabian Gardens Mobile Home Park, near Fred Waring Drive and Clinton Street. Our crew at the scene confirmed they see heavy police presence with a helicopter circling the area and crime tape The post Heavy police presence at a mobile home park near Indio appeared first on KESQ.
Loved ones remember Palm Desert woman killed in DUI crash, suspect charged with murder
Loved ones are remembering Palm Desert resident Sara Ahmadie, 36, who was killed in deadly crash earlier this month. 26-year-old Alberto Lopez of Coachella is suspected of driving under the influence at a high rate of speed when he crashed into the Ahmadie's car. Lopez has been charged with murder. He has pleaded not guilty. The post Loved ones remember Palm Desert woman killed in DUI crash, suspect charged with murder appeared first on KESQ.
z1077fm.com
Man with stolen motorcycle and drugs parks in front of Joshua Tree courthouse, subsequently arrested
A man was arrested in front of the Joshua Tree courthouse on suspicion of possessing a stolen motorcycle and drugs. At around 1:45 p.m. on Thursday (January 19), County Sheriff’s Deputies observed a man standing with a motorcycle that was partially stripped and missing a license plate at the bus stop on Twentynine Palms and White Feather Road. After approaching the man, identified as Paul Holinaty, a 33 year-old resident of Desert Hot Springs, Deputies determined that the motorcycle had been reported as stolen in Desert Hot Springs.
KESQ
Traffic diverted after crash on Fred Waring in Bermuda Dunes
Traffic is being diverted in the area of Fred Waring Drive and Dune Palms Road in Bermuda Dunes Wednesday afternoon. The crash was reported just before 5:00 p.m. It appears that at least two vehicles were involved. There's no word on if there were any injuries. According to our crew...
Comments / 1