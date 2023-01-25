INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 1-20-23, 10:25pm LOCATION: SR 60 E, EO Jack Rabbit Trail, MM 28.10, San Gorgonio Pass CITY: Moreno Valley DETAILS: California Highway Patrol, Inland and Cal Fire, Riverside County responded to a reported 2 car traffic collision with multiple people trapped. When first responding units arrived, they confirmed multiple patients trapped in the vehicle. One person was pronounced deceased by paramedics. Two other patients were transported to a local area trauma center suffering from unknown injuries. The freeway was closed, both eastbound and westbound for at least an hour. The freeway eastbound will remain closed for several hours, traffic was being diverted to Gilman Springs Road. A Blood Technician was requested to the scene and vehicles are being towed for evidence. No more details are known. See CHP, Inland, CAD Incident # 01240 For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/

MORENO VALLEY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO