Santa Barbara County, CA

Noozhawk

Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara Taps 2023 Board, Officers

The Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara, at its annual meeting on Jan. 19, welcomed a new slate of officers and three new members to its Board of Directors for 2023 including Jason Saltoun-Ebin, Deborah Samuel, and Michael Holland, with Eric Berg as president. Berg is the founding partner of...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Former Lompoc Councilman, County Supervisor DeWayne Holmdahl Remembered

B. DeWayne Holmdahl, a former Santa Barbara County supervisor and longtime Lompoc City Council member who also served as a judge for wine competitions, died Sunday at age 84. With roots in ranching and agriculture, he served on a number of elected and appointed boards spanning several decades in Lompoc and beyond.
LOMPOC, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara Expands Services for Unsheltered Individuals After-hours

For the first time, the city of Santa Barbara will have a homeless outreach team during evening and weekend hours in the Downtown Corridor and along the waterfront. Santa Barbara also will continue to provide homeless outreach, case management, and housing navigation services throughout the city during weekday hours. On...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

10 Seats Open on Channel Islands Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council

Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary is accepting applications for 10 seats on its Advisory Council. The deadline to submit an application is Feb. 17. During their two-year volunteer terms, Advisory Council members work to ensure public participation in sanctuary matters, and provide advice to sanctuary management. Channel Islands National Marine...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Learn About Opportunities in Education Field at Two Job Fairs

The Santa Barbara County Education Office (SBCEO) will host two free countywide education job fairs: 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 in the SBCEO auditorium, and 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 in the Santa Maria-Bonita School District Souza Center. The job fairs will have representatives from school districts across the county,...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Willard O. Allen of Santa Barbara, 1928-2019

Another member of the Greatest Generation is gone. Willard O. “Bill” Allen passed suddenly but peacefully in March 2019 in Santa Barbara. He was born in Chicago in 1928. Bill was survived by his wife Dorothy of 65 years; sister Priscilla Dial of Santa Rosa; stepdaughter Patricia Kerkis (Robert) of Thousand Oaks; daughter Lori Beth Isherwood (David) of Incline Village, Nevada; son, Mitchell K. Orr (Lori) of Lompoc; and six grandchildren. He is also remembered by many other nephews, nieces, stepchildren and relatives.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Lompoc 2023 Utility Conservation Calendar Features Student Artwork

The Lompoc Conservation Division is unveiling its 2023 utility conservation calendar, which features the artwork of Lompoc Valley Middle School (LVMS) graphic design students. Each calendar month, including the cover and back pages, spotlights digital artwork celebrating and promoting water and electricity conservation created by students in LVMS art teacher Peggy Andrews’ seventh- and eighth-grade introduction to graphic design course.
LOMPOC, CA
Noozhawk

Daniel Stone to Speak on ‘Botanical Adventurers’ at Santa Barbara Horticultural Society Meeting

Best-selling author Daniel Stone will be the featured speaker at the Santa Barbara County Horticultural Society‘s general meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 1. His talk, “Botanical Adventurers: The Men Who Roamed the Planet to Find Our Everyday Food,” will focus on David Fairchild and his team of USDA botanists, who circled the globe more than 100 years ago in search of novel plants — and in turn, how their discoveries transformed the American diet with such then-novelties as avocados, mangos, kale and hops, and ultimately resulted in the abundance and diversity found in America’s supermarkets today.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Beatrice Artellano Rosales of Carpinteria, 1935-2023

Beatrice Artellano Rosales, or “Bea” as she was affectionately known, was welcomed into the pearly gates on Jan. 21, 2023. She was greeted by her heavenly father and her true love, Martin. Beatrice, 87, was born on June 7, 1935 in Santa Barbara to Margaret Ramirez, and was...
CARPINTERIA, CA
Noozhawk

Bill Macfadyen: Santa Barbara Caught in Crime Warp

Noozhawk’s top story merits far more reporting — and commentary — than our news team and I were able to get to this past week. No matter how you look at it, the chain of events is an outrageous atrocity, the consequences of which our community must confront honestly and head on.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Noozhawk’s COVID-19 Update 1.24.2023

[Editor’s note: Noozhawk’s weekly COVID-19 email newsletter is delivered to subscribers on Wednesdays. You can sign up here. We are republishing the newsletters on the website so more readers have access to them.]. Welcome to Noozhawk’s Weekly COVID-19 Briefing. I’m Noozhawk staff writer Grace Kitayama with the...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Angels Foster Care Celebrates 300th Child Placement

Angels Foster Care is kicking off 2023 with a milestone mark of placing 300 children in Angels Foster Homes since its launch in 2006. The nonprofit agency provides safe, stable loving homes for infants and toddlers, from newborns to age five, in foster care throughout Santa Barbara and southern San Luis Obispo counties.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
vidanewspaper.com

Brownley presents $640,000 for Oxnard Family Justice Center

On Monday, January 23, Congresswoman Julia Brownley presented a check for $640,000 to the County of Ventura to expand crime victim services and resources in Oxnard and Port Hueneme. The money will help with the expansion of the Ventura County Family Justice Center, a program administered by the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office, at a new location in Oxnard.
OXNARD, CA
Noozhawk

Recording Latinx Dance Histories

She was making waves in New York’s dance world when California came calling. After serving as deputy school director at Ballet Hispánico in New York City, where she co-led programs for roughly 700 dancers, Kiri Avelar joined UC Santa Barbara’s doctoral program in dance this fall as a Chancellor’s Fellow, researching dance histories.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Abel Reyes of Santa Barbara, 1966-2022

Abel Reyes of Santa Barbara passed away on Dec. 26, 2022, at Lompoc Valley Hospital. Born on April 11, 1966, Abel was a Santa Barbara native, and attended local schools, including Santa Barbara High School. Before his passing, Abel worked for San Roque Pet Hospital and Advance Veterinary Specialists of...
SANTA BARBARA, CA

