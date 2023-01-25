Read full article on original website
Noozhawk
Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara Taps 2023 Board, Officers
The Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara, at its annual meeting on Jan. 19, welcomed a new slate of officers and three new members to its Board of Directors for 2023 including Jason Saltoun-Ebin, Deborah Samuel, and Michael Holland, with Eric Berg as president. Berg is the founding partner of...
Noozhawk
Former Lompoc Councilman, County Supervisor DeWayne Holmdahl Remembered
B. DeWayne Holmdahl, a former Santa Barbara County supervisor and longtime Lompoc City Council member who also served as a judge for wine competitions, died Sunday at age 84. With roots in ranching and agriculture, he served on a number of elected and appointed boards spanning several decades in Lompoc and beyond.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Expands Services for Unsheltered Individuals After-hours
For the first time, the city of Santa Barbara will have a homeless outreach team during evening and weekend hours in the Downtown Corridor and along the waterfront. Santa Barbara also will continue to provide homeless outreach, case management, and housing navigation services throughout the city during weekday hours. On...
Noozhawk
Applause for Franklin Elementary, Winner of California Exemplary Arts Education Award
Franklin Elementary was named one of 19 schools to win the California Exemplary Arts Education Award. Franklin Elementary is in the Santa Barbara Unified School District (SBUSD). The California Department of Education selected schools that demonstrated an exemplary commitment to providing adequate resources and funding for arts education. Franklin earned...
Noozhawk
10 Seats Open on Channel Islands Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council
Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary is accepting applications for 10 seats on its Advisory Council. The deadline to submit an application is Feb. 17. During their two-year volunteer terms, Advisory Council members work to ensure public participation in sanctuary matters, and provide advice to sanctuary management. Channel Islands National Marine...
Noozhawk
Learn About Opportunities in Education Field at Two Job Fairs
The Santa Barbara County Education Office (SBCEO) will host two free countywide education job fairs: 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 in the SBCEO auditorium, and 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 in the Santa Maria-Bonita School District Souza Center. The job fairs will have representatives from school districts across the county,...
Noozhawk
Willard O. Allen of Santa Barbara, 1928-2019
Another member of the Greatest Generation is gone. Willard O. “Bill” Allen passed suddenly but peacefully in March 2019 in Santa Barbara. He was born in Chicago in 1928. Bill was survived by his wife Dorothy of 65 years; sister Priscilla Dial of Santa Rosa; stepdaughter Patricia Kerkis (Robert) of Thousand Oaks; daughter Lori Beth Isherwood (David) of Incline Village, Nevada; son, Mitchell K. Orr (Lori) of Lompoc; and six grandchildren. He is also remembered by many other nephews, nieces, stepchildren and relatives.
City of Santa Barbara issues statement on death of Tyre Nichols
The city of Santa Barbara issued a statement on the death of Tyre Nichols on Friday afternoon. The post City of Santa Barbara issues statement on death of Tyre Nichols appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Lompoc 2023 Utility Conservation Calendar Features Student Artwork
The Lompoc Conservation Division is unveiling its 2023 utility conservation calendar, which features the artwork of Lompoc Valley Middle School (LVMS) graphic design students. Each calendar month, including the cover and back pages, spotlights digital artwork celebrating and promoting water and electricity conservation created by students in LVMS art teacher Peggy Andrews’ seventh- and eighth-grade introduction to graphic design course.
Noozhawk
Santa Maria Neighbors Air Concerns About Planned Hope Village Project to House Homeless Residents
A meeting about a proposed temporary village for homeless residents on Santa Barbara County-owned land at the Betteravia Government Center in Santa Maria drew angry comments, questions and some support on Wednesday night from neighbors and others. Hope Village would have 94 cabins to house more than 100 people at...
Noozhawk
Daniel Stone to Speak on ‘Botanical Adventurers’ at Santa Barbara Horticultural Society Meeting
Best-selling author Daniel Stone will be the featured speaker at the Santa Barbara County Horticultural Society‘s general meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 1. His talk, “Botanical Adventurers: The Men Who Roamed the Planet to Find Our Everyday Food,” will focus on David Fairchild and his team of USDA botanists, who circled the globe more than 100 years ago in search of novel plants — and in turn, how their discoveries transformed the American diet with such then-novelties as avocados, mangos, kale and hops, and ultimately resulted in the abundance and diversity found in America’s supermarkets today.
Noozhawk
Beatrice Artellano Rosales of Carpinteria, 1935-2023
Beatrice Artellano Rosales, or “Bea” as she was affectionately known, was welcomed into the pearly gates on Jan. 21, 2023. She was greeted by her heavenly father and her true love, Martin. Beatrice, 87, was born on June 7, 1935 in Santa Barbara to Margaret Ramirez, and was...
Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: Santa Barbara Caught in Crime Warp
Noozhawk’s top story merits far more reporting — and commentary — than our news team and I were able to get to this past week. No matter how you look at it, the chain of events is an outrageous atrocity, the consequences of which our community must confront honestly and head on.
Noozhawk
Volunteers Rise Early for Annual Point in Time Homeless Count
About 300 volunteers gathered at five locations in Santa Barbara County at 5 a.m. Wednesday to participate in the annual Point in Time count, which tracks the county’s homeless population. The count occurs nationwide during the last 10 days of January and is a requirement by the federal government...
Noozhawk
Noozhawk’s COVID-19 Update 1.24.2023
[Editor’s note: Noozhawk’s weekly COVID-19 email newsletter is delivered to subscribers on Wednesdays. You can sign up here. We are republishing the newsletters on the website so more readers have access to them.]. Welcome to Noozhawk’s Weekly COVID-19 Briefing. I’m Noozhawk staff writer Grace Kitayama with the...
Noozhawk
Angels Foster Care Celebrates 300th Child Placement
Angels Foster Care is kicking off 2023 with a milestone mark of placing 300 children in Angels Foster Homes since its launch in 2006. The nonprofit agency provides safe, stable loving homes for infants and toddlers, from newborns to age five, in foster care throughout Santa Barbara and southern San Luis Obispo counties.
vidanewspaper.com
Brownley presents $640,000 for Oxnard Family Justice Center
On Monday, January 23, Congresswoman Julia Brownley presented a check for $640,000 to the County of Ventura to expand crime victim services and resources in Oxnard and Port Hueneme. The money will help with the expansion of the Ventura County Family Justice Center, a program administered by the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office, at a new location in Oxnard.
Santa Maria Police: New officers join enforcement team
SANTA MARIA, Calif.- Santa Maria Police have seven new officers who are currently field training in Santa Maria. The post Santa Maria Police: New officers join enforcement team appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Recording Latinx Dance Histories
She was making waves in New York’s dance world when California came calling. After serving as deputy school director at Ballet Hispánico in New York City, where she co-led programs for roughly 700 dancers, Kiri Avelar joined UC Santa Barbara’s doctoral program in dance this fall as a Chancellor’s Fellow, researching dance histories.
Noozhawk
Abel Reyes of Santa Barbara, 1966-2022
Abel Reyes of Santa Barbara passed away on Dec. 26, 2022, at Lompoc Valley Hospital. Born on April 11, 1966, Abel was a Santa Barbara native, and attended local schools, including Santa Barbara High School. Before his passing, Abel worked for San Roque Pet Hospital and Advance Veterinary Specialists of...
