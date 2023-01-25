Read full article on original website
Monroe police investigating shots fired at officers
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is investigating an incident of shots fired at Monroe Police officers around 2 a.m. on Jan. 28, 2023. MPD says they responded to a shots-fired complaint at Kingsway Apartments when three or four individuals ran into the road and began shooting at the officers as they arrived on the scene.
Union Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for 24-year-old woman; wanted for cruelty to the infirmed
UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting information on the whereabouts of 24-year-old Cierra Dianna Shkuratoff. Shkuratoff is a White female who stands at five feet and seven inches and weighs 230 pounds. She is frequently around the Bernice and Homer areas. Shkuratoff is wanted for her outstanding felony warrant […]
High speed chase suspect accidentally released from hospital; police searching for him
(KSLA) - Law enforcement officials are currently searching for a suspect involved in a high speed chase through multiple parishes after he was accidentally released from the hospital before police were notified. On Thursday, Jan. 26, Robby Lerille, 33, of Monroe, was arrested after a high speed chase through Bossier...
Union Parish Sheriff’s Office requesting assistance finding man wanted for Simple Burglary
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s office is currently searching for Jordan Andrew Copeland. Copeland is a 22-year-old white man who stands at five feet two inches and weighs 130 pounds. He is frequently seen around the Downsville area. Copeland is wanted by authorities for outstanding […]
Monroe man accused of assaulting Walmart employee; spits on police officer
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 21, 2023, Monroe Police were called to the Walmart Supercenter due to a suspect refusing to leave the premises. Police were also informed that an employee was struck in the face by the suspect. Upon arrival, authorities located the suspect and […]
Authorities respond to 2 Bastrop shootings; one victim dies
MOREHOUSE PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On January 25, 2023, the Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to two separate shootings inside the city limits of Bastrop, La. The first was at Henry street and MLK at approximately 9:21 pm. According to authorities, the victim in the incident was transported to a local hospital for treatment. At approximately 11:33 […]
MISSING PERSON: West Monroe Police searching for a 14-year-old juvenile
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The West Monroe Police Department is searching for 14-year-old Anaihia Frazier. According to deputies, Frazier was last seen by a family member on January 23, 2023, and was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket over a brown romper and pink Vans shoes. If you know the whereabouts of the […]
Intoxicated Monroe couple allegedly burglarize home for video game console; arrested
All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — In the early morning of January 25, 2023, the Monroe Police Department was dispatched to a home on Park Avenue in reference to a home invasion. Officers went on to learn that a man and his girlfriend were allegedly intoxicated when they kicked […]
Police find PCP and Crack Cocaine in Monroe woman’s purse; arrested
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Around 10:25 PM on January 22, 2023, officers of the Monroe Police Department observed a blue Honda Civic traveling west on Renwick Street. Officers initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle due to the car’s headlight not operating correctly. According to authorities, they detected...
Authorities to investigate Ouachita Parish Murder-Suicide
OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, January 24, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were contacted and asked to do a welfare check on two residents at a residence on the 300 block of Elmwood Drive in West Monroe, La. Upon arrival, authorities located both residents deceased due to an apparent murder-suicide.
West Monroe man accused of calling authorities over 100 times without an emergency
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 25, 2023, officers of the West Monroe Police Department responded to a 911 hang-up call at a residence on South 2nd Street. According to officials, the caller did a 911 hang call on four different occasions before authorities decided to investigate. Upon...
Domestic incident leads to arrest
A Ruston woman was arrested Saturday after she allegedly attacked her boyfriend and then resisted officers attempting to take her into custody. Ruston Police officers responded to any recorded domestic fight in progress at a East Line Avenue residence about 11 p.m. Saturday night. A man told officers his girlfriend, Latonya Y. Underwood, 39, and her son had attacked him. While officers attempted to talk with the man, Underwood exited the residence and verbally threatened him. An officer instructed Underwood to move away but she refused. When the officer attempted to guide Underwood away from the man, she pulled away. She was taken into custody and placed in a patrol car.
Winnfield police confirm shots fired near Winnfield Primary
WINNFIELD, La. (KNOE) - The Winnfield Police Department has confirmed shots were fired near Winnfield Primary School on Wednesday, Jan. 25. WPD said the shooting took place on the 700 block of MLK Drive around 2:40 p.m. yesterday, causing the elementary school to go on lockdown due to the proximity of shots.
Officials in Bastrop call for peace after two shootings
BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - Officials in Bastrop are calling for peace after two separate shootings on January 25. Morehouse Parish Sheriff Mike Tubbs says the violence is unacceptable, but not random. “It all relates to drugs and other illegal activity,” Tubbs told KNOE. The shootings left one victim dead...
Man allegedly stabbed by Monroe woman for having another woman’s name tattooed on his body; suspect arrested
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 20, 2023, Monroe Police were called to Ochsner LSU Health – Monroe Medical Center in reference to a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers made contact with a witness who advised authorities that 32-year-old Jessica Cahill allegedly stabbed a male victim with a […]
Mother allegedly discovers narcotics in daughter’s purse while looking for food stamp card; calls authorities
Johnson was arrested and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center.
West Monroe man accused of shooting at his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend; arrested
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 13, 2023, at 8:57 PM, detectives of the Monroe Police Department responded to a shooting at an apartment complex on the 1400 block of McKeen Plaza. According to detectives, they learned that the victim’s ex-boyfriend of nearly four years, 23-year-old Jeremiah […]
Morehouse Parish deputies investigating two separate shootings
MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate shootings inside the city limits of Bastrop. Deputies say on Jan. 25 at 9:21 p.m., they responded to a shooting at the intersection of Henry Street and Martin Luther King. A victim was taken to Morehouse General Hospital for treatment.
113 Pounds of Marijuana Reportedly Discovered During Traffic Stop in Louisiana, Driver Arrested
113 Pounds of Marijuana Reportedly Discovered During Traffic Stop in Louisiana, Driver Arrested. Monroe, Louisiana – Police in Louisiana reportedly discovered 113 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop, leading to the arrest of the driver on charges of possession with intent to distribute and improper lane usage. The...
Driver crashes vehicle into U.S. Post Office building in El Dorado; no injuries reported
El Dorado Fire Department and the El Dorado Police Department responded to a vehicle crash on South Timberlane Drive.
