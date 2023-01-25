ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KNOE TV8

Monroe police investigating shots fired at officers

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is investigating an incident of shots fired at Monroe Police officers around 2 a.m. on Jan. 28, 2023. MPD says they responded to a shots-fired complaint at Kingsway Apartments when three or four individuals ran into the road and began shooting at the officers as they arrived on the scene.
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Union Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for 24-year-old woman; wanted for cruelty to the infirmed

UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting information on the whereabouts of 24-year-old Cierra Dianna Shkuratoff. Shkuratoff is a White female who stands at five feet and seven inches and weighs 230 pounds. She is frequently around the Bernice and Homer areas. Shkuratoff is wanted for her outstanding felony warrant […]
UNION PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Union Parish Sheriff’s Office requesting assistance finding man wanted for Simple Burglary

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s office is currently searching for Jordan Andrew Copeland. Copeland is a 22-year-old white man who stands at five feet two inches and weighs 130 pounds. He is frequently seen around the Downsville area. Copeland is wanted by authorities for outstanding […]
UNION PARISH, LA
WJTV 12

Authorities respond to 2 Bastrop shootings; one victim dies

MOREHOUSE PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On January 25, 2023, the Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to two separate shootings inside the city limits of Bastrop, La. The first was at Henry street and MLK at approximately 9:21 pm. According to authorities, the victim in the incident was transported to a local hospital for treatment.    At approximately 11:33 […]
BASTROP, LA
cenlanow.com

Police find PCP and Crack Cocaine in Monroe woman’s purse; arrested

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Around 10:25 PM on January 22, 2023, officers of the Monroe Police Department observed a blue Honda Civic traveling west on Renwick Street. Officers initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle due to the car’s headlight not operating correctly. According to authorities, they detected...
MONROE, LA
cenlanow.com

Authorities to investigate Ouachita Parish Murder-Suicide

OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, January 24, 2023, deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office were contacted and asked to do a welfare check on two residents at a residence on the 300 block of Elmwood Drive in West Monroe, La. Upon arrival, authorities located both residents deceased due to an apparent murder-suicide.
WEST MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Domestic incident leads to arrest

A Ruston woman was arrested Saturday after she allegedly attacked her boyfriend and then resisted officers attempting to take her into custody. Ruston Police officers responded to any recorded domestic fight in progress at a East Line Avenue residence about 11 p.m. Saturday night. A man told officers his girlfriend, Latonya Y. Underwood, 39, and her son had attacked him. While officers attempted to talk with the man, Underwood exited the residence and verbally threatened him. An officer instructed Underwood to move away but she refused. When the officer attempted to guide Underwood away from the man, she pulled away. She was taken into custody and placed in a patrol car.
RUSTON, LA
KNOE TV8

Winnfield police confirm shots fired near Winnfield Primary

WINNFIELD, La. (KNOE) - The Winnfield Police Department has confirmed shots were fired near Winnfield Primary School on Wednesday, Jan. 25. WPD said the shooting took place on the 700 block of MLK Drive around 2:40 p.m. yesterday, causing the elementary school to go on lockdown due to the proximity of shots.
WINNFIELD, LA
KNOE TV8

Officials in Bastrop call for peace after two shootings

BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - Officials in Bastrop are calling for peace after two separate shootings on January 25. Morehouse Parish Sheriff Mike Tubbs says the violence is unacceptable, but not random. “It all relates to drugs and other illegal activity,” Tubbs told KNOE. The shootings left one victim dead...
BASTROP, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Man allegedly stabbed by Monroe woman for having another woman’s name tattooed on his body; suspect arrested

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 20, 2023, Monroe Police were called to Ochsner LSU Health – Monroe Medical Center in reference to a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers made contact with a witness who advised authorities that 32-year-old Jessica Cahill allegedly stabbed a male victim with a […]
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Morehouse Parish deputies investigating two separate shootings

MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating two separate shootings inside the city limits of Bastrop. Deputies say on Jan. 25 at 9:21 p.m., they responded to a shooting at the intersection of Henry Street and Martin Luther King. A victim was taken to Morehouse General Hospital for treatment.
BASTROP, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy