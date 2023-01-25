Read full article on original website
NOAA spots “numerous mother/calf pairs” in Hawaii
At about halfway through Hawaii’s whale season, NOAA said the Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary reports many mothers have given birth to their calves here.
How much will the state possibly owe Albert Ian Schweitzer?
Now, that a Big Island judge has vacated Albert Ian Schweitzer's conviction for murder, some are asking if he's owed anything. According to the Hawaii Innocence Project, 38 states have wrongful conviction compensation laws, including Hawaii.
Frequent showers for Maui County and Hawaii Island, expanding state-wide this weekend
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Storm front remnants will feed windward showers into Maui County and Hawaii Island through Friday. Showers will become more prevalent state-wide this weekend with some heavy rain expected for windward areas. Stronger winds may push showers to leeward areas at times. Drier conditions return next Wednesday.
PBS Hawaii addresses staffing issues in state
Employers are hiring, but where are the workers? That’s what a new town hall program on PBS Hawaii is addressing. The show will also discuss impacts to consumers. “I think everybody is feeling it. Whether you’re in the hotel industry, the restaurant industry, the non-profit world, you just can’t find employees,” said PBS Hawaii President […]
Arrival of Missionaries to Hawai’i
In this web exclusive segment, host Kamaka Pili sits down with Elizabeth Lentz-Hill and Lisa Chow of Hawaiian Mission Houses to expand on the arrival of Missionaries to Hawaiʻi. Learn the influence the Missionaries had on Hawaiʻi and how Hawaiʻi became the most literate nation in the world at that time.
‘One wrongful conviction in Hawaii is too many’
The Hawaii Innocence Project fights for the freedom of those who have been wrongfully convicted and advocates to prevent future injustice in the state of Hawaii.
Solving Hawaii’s fireworks problem: More inspections?
Most fireworks were banned from public use on Oahu in 2011, but the booms have not stopped.
Police, FBI looking for Hawaii-born boy, missing since June
The FBI is seeking information in the disappearance of a boy who was born in Hawaii.
New bill aims to move Hawaii license renewals online
For some folks, balancing their work and home schedule and trying to make an appointment and come down and wait in line at the DMV could be the bane of their existence.
Haleakala National Park partially closed
Maui is currently seeing severe weather, which is causing flooded streets, slick roadways and potentially hazardous conditions.
Spirituality | Aloha Authentic Episode 305
Following the arrival of the first Protestant Missionaries to Hawaiʻi in 1820, changes in Hawaiʻi began due to their influence. While some Hawaiians accepted the religion, and others didn’t, challenges still remain. Host Kamaka Pili speaks with Kahu Kenneth Makuakāne of Kawaiahaʻo Church on how Christianity and being Hawaiian can coexist.
Sentenced to life in prison for Maui murder case
Bernard Brown was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole Thursday Jan. 26 for the murder of his ex-girlfriend Moreira Monsalve.
Kihei Boat Ramp to undergo drainage improvements
HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to the Department of Land and Natural Resources, the Kihei Boat Ramp will be undergoing drainage improvements. Improvements to the Kihei Boat Ramp wash-down area on Maui are expected to start on Feb. 6, 2023, and total $324,820 in project costs. Work will include hauling, removal and disposal of rock, silt […]
Crash investigation leads to neighborhood evacuation
Maui police are investigating a single-car crash that occurred last night which evacuated an entire neighborhood.
