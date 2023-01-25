ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
KHON2

PBS Hawaii addresses staffing issues in state

Employers are hiring, but where are the workers? That’s what a new town hall program on PBS Hawaii is addressing. The show will also discuss impacts to consumers. “I think everybody is feeling it. Whether you’re in the hotel industry, the restaurant industry, the non-profit world, you just can’t find employees,” said PBS Hawaii President […]
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Arrival of Missionaries to Hawai’i

In this web exclusive segment, host Kamaka Pili sits down with Elizabeth Lentz-Hill and Lisa Chow of Hawaiian Mission Houses to expand on the arrival of Missionaries to Hawaiʻi. Learn the influence the Missionaries had on Hawaiʻi and how Hawaiʻi became the most literate nation in the world at that time.
KHON2

Spirituality | Aloha Authentic Episode 305

Following the arrival of the first Protestant Missionaries to Hawaiʻi in 1820, changes in Hawaiʻi began due to their influence. While some Hawaiians accepted the religion, and others didn’t, challenges still remain. Host Kamaka Pili speaks with Kahu Kenneth Makuakāne of Kawaiahaʻo Church on how Christianity and being Hawaiian can coexist.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Kihei Boat Ramp to undergo drainage improvements

HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to the Department of Land and Natural Resources, the Kihei Boat Ramp will be undergoing drainage improvements. Improvements to the Kihei Boat Ramp wash-down area on Maui are expected to start on Feb. 6, 2023, and total $324,820 in project costs. Work will include hauling, removal and disposal of rock, silt […]

Comments / 0

Community Policy