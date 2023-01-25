Read full article on original website
iBerkshires.com
Williamstown Community Preservation Committee Faces Shortfall
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Community Preservation Committee on Wednesday determined that five of the six applications for funds in the fiscal 2024 cycle meet the qualifications for funding under the Community Preservation Act. In a hybrid meeting at Town Hall, six of the committee's eight members heard presentations from...
iBerkshires.com
Ashuwillticook Rail Trail Extending Farther Into Pittsfield in 2024
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Ashuwillticook Rail Trail will extend to Merrill Road in 2024, bringing bike and pedestrian recreation farther into the city. Phase 2 of the extension along the abandoned Housatonic railroad line will be bid in the spring and completed next year. With a state and federally funded price tag of about $1.4 million, it includes a 10-foot paved multi-use path that runs from Crane Avenue to Merrill Road.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield's Kalinowsky Seeks Voters' Input on North Street Traffic Confirguration
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Councilor at Large Karen Kalinowsky wants to query residents on the downtown's reconfiguration using the 2023 ballot. The City Council on Tuesday supported her petition to place a question on the Nov. 7 general election ballot to return North Street to four lanes of traffic with turn lanes.
theberkshireedge.com
Berkshire region real estate sales
99 E Hoosac Street: Adams Town Of of Adams to Herman Gaule and Mary H. Gaule, $1 on 01/13/2023. 100 Bucklin Road: Adams Town Of of Adams to Gene P. Sebastino, $1 on 01/12/2023. 409 Moberg Road: Nancy Schachter of Becket to 409 Moberg LLC, $512,250 on 01/11/2023. Cheshire. 81...
Westfield committee probes whether to mandate sewer hookups where possible
WESTFIELD — At the Natural Resources Committee meeting on Jan. 26, Chair Kristen Mello and member Dan Allie continued a discussion on the local regulations regarding sewer availability and septic systems, and the potential for the City Council to create an ordinance requiring homeowners to connect to city sewers when available.
iBerkshires.com
No Drought Conditions in Berkshire County
BOSTON — Through the month of December 2022, the majority of the state experienced drought improvements and Berkshire County has remained at level 0: normal conditions. This is not the case for the rest of the state. Secretary Rebecca Tepper announced the following drought declarations: the Islands Region will...
iBerkshires.com
Celebration Focuses on Importance of Water as Critical Resource
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — H20 was the theme of the night on Thursday as dozens of activists gathered at the Beacon Cinema for the first Berkshire Water Celebration. "I think what's missing in the fight for water is connecting people to the culture of water and the consciousness of water, which includes music and art and spirituality and economics and science and the environment, not just the environment, not just politics, not just science, it's all of that," organizer Leslie Gabriel said.
iBerkshires.com
Upcoming Nursing Accreditation Review Visit at BCC
PITTSFIELD, Mass. —Berkshire Community College (BCC) has announced that it will host a site visit for continuing accreditation of its Associates Degree Nursing program by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN). The community is invited to meet with the site visit team and share their comments about...
Greenfield Mayor Wedegartner, Police Dept. agree on new overnight patrol schedule
A special city council meeting was held this evening. Nearly a week after the Greenfield Police Department proposed cuts to patrols in order to accommodate budget cuts.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Plows Spark Residential Frustration
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Department of Public Works has been under fire the last few weeks by residents on social media expressing their frustrations on recent snowplowing efforts including property damage and a snowplow accident. Following the snowstorm on Monday, iconic pizza place East Side Cafe at 378 Newell...
franklincountynow.com
Second Alarm Structure Fire In Colrain
(Colrain, MA) Update: According to the Colrain Fire Department, units were dispatched to 397 Main Road in Colrain at 3:18 a.m. when reports of a fully involved garage fire came in. A 1st alarm was called bringing in mutual aid from Shelburne Falls, Shelburne Center, Heath, Greenfield, Charlemont, and Halifax, Vermont fire departments.
Hartford down two employees over 3.5-year wage dispute
Last week, the town of Hartford declared a state of emergency, as Thursday night snowfall butted up against a problem. The small Washington County town usually employs four people in its highway department, who keep roads plowed and safe when the snow comes. This winter, the town is down to two - and faces a problem far bigger than a single snowstorm.
iBerkshires.com
BCC Holds Pinning Ceremony for the Inaugural Spring Class
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Community College honored the first graduates of its January nursing program on Thursday evening in a pinning ceremony held in the college's Boland Theatre. The ceremony marked the work of the 19 graduates over the past two years. It took a week longer than usual...
iBerkshires.com
North Adams Taxi Service Could Face Suspension
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The police chief is asking the City Council to suspend the license for OTT Taxi over a number of violations of city ordinance. Police Chief Jason Wood told the council at a public hearing on Tuesday night that the taxi service had registered vehicles improperly, that owner John Lord was stopped with a fare and later seen driving taxis despite having a license restriction and that a 16-year-old driver had been stopped by police and found to have a suspended license.
Glens Falls traffic light has temporarily changed
The City of Glens Falls put out an update on downtown traffic, following Wednesday night's winter weather conditions. In an update that the city says does not seem directly tied to the weather, drivers should expect a traffic light change along Ridge Street.
TRAFFIC: Car crashes into utility pole on Granby Road in Chicopee
A car accident on Granby Road in Chicopee was causing traffic Friday morning.
Route 7 closed in Stockbridge due to crash
A portion of Route 7 in Stockbridge is closed in both directions after a rollover crash Thursday morning.
New brewery to open in Pittsfield next week
There's a new Latina-owned business opening in downtown Pittsfield next week.
iBerkshires.com
Ahead of Taconic Vote, Students Talk Vocational Programs
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Sa'lina Rheaume went through the career exploration program at Taconic High School before finding electrical work to be rewarding as well as being the potential for a well-paying career. "At first I was nervous because I know a lot of females don't go into this field,...
Who’s Responsible For Clearing Fire Hydrants In Massachusetts?
Winter is here and the snow has officially arrived. Three storms now here in Western Massachusetts as snow lovers beg for more. With the snow, however, comes some safety issues. Roads need to be cleared, and another big one, fire hydrants. They must be visible and accessible. Keep in mind,...
