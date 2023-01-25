ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Morelle calls for Rep. George Santos to be denied access to classified information

By George Gandy
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PhXxM_0kR5Uqbq00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Congressman Joe Morelle released a statement calling for Congressman George Santos to be denied access to classified information in the House.

Morelle, along with Congressman Gregory Meeks, wrote a letter to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy with concern over Santos receiving confidential information following accusations of Santos lying about his past.

According to the letter, Morelle and Meeks don’t want Santos to access include preventing him from attending briefings and limiting access to information through committee assignments.

“The numerous concerning allegations about his behavior over decades put his character into question, and suggest he cannot be trusted with confidential and classified information that could threaten the United States’ national security,” Morelle wrote.

Congressman Santos is currently being investigated by the Naussau County District Attorney, the NY Attorney General’s office, and federal prosecutors. These allegations include him lying about having Jewish ancestry, a Wall Street pedigree, and a college degree, which Santos has admitted to.

Santos has suggested that he isn’t planning to step down over these allegations.

Full Letter

Letter to McCarthy Download Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 8 WROC

Pence: ‘I take full responsibility’ for classified documents ending up at Indiana home

Former Vice President Mike Pence on Friday said he takes “full responsibility” for classified documents ending up at his home in Indiana and pledged to cooperate with any investigation into how it happened. “During the closing days of administration, when materials were boxed and assembled, some of which were shipped to our personal residence, mistakes […]
INDIANA STATE
News 8 WROC

RPD: Man arrested for allegedly stabbing and killing father

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to clarify the charge against Detric Marshall and that a second man, Napolan Marshall, is facing an assault charge related to the case. We apologize for the error. ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was arrested for allegedly stabbing and killing his father Wednesday evening on Dayton Street. […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Webster artist gifts painting to Damar Hamlin and family

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Webster artist Anthony Caruso created an oil painting to honor Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2. He was released from the hospital in time to attend the team’s January 22 game, in […]
WEBSTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Driver dead after Clifton Springs crash

Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) — One man is dead after a crash in Clifton Springs Wednesday. New York State Police say Fred Ventura, 89, was driving on East Main Street around 10:15 a.m. when his car hit a tree. He was taken to Clifton Springs Hospital, but did not survive. The cause of the crash is […]
CLIFTON SPRINGS, NY
News 8 WROC

Schumer: ‘Extremist’ Republicans will default on debt ceiling

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer says he believes extremist and fringe House Republicans plan to “stop paying the nation’s bills,” resulting in a default on the debt ceiling. The debt ceiling caps how much money the federal government can borrow — not spend —and has dominated national conversations recently as the […]
News 8 WROC

‘Parent Partnership’ brings school districts, parents together

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Communication, engagement and digital resources — all topics of conversation at an education roundtable Wednesday focused on what organizers call “Parent Partnership.” Representatives from multiple local school districts participated in the conversation. Many of them stressed that parenting is hard, and everyone makes mistakes. They recommend engaging in your child’s education […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Four arrested for Starbucks robbery

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Four people were arrested Friday, after a robbery at a Penfield Starbucks. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a car with four people inside pulled up to the Rt. 441 Starbucks at 2:42 p.m. Investigators say the suspects robbed an employee at the drive-through window, then fled the scene. Police […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Syracuse Police announce two arrests in the homicide case of Brexialee Torres-Ortiz

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department hosted a press conference at 10 a.m. to give a “significant update” on the homicide case of Brexialee Torres-Ortiz. According to jail records, two men, 18-year-old Rasean Patterson and 20-year-old Dahviere Griswold – were arrested and charged with murder last night. They were both arraigned in Syracuse […]
SYRACUSE, NY
News 8 WROC

Police investigate fatal stabbing on Dayton Street in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man in his 70s was killed in a stabbing on Dayton Street at Bauman Street in Rochester Wednesday night, according to Rochester police. Police were called to the area shortly before 10:00 p.m.and found the victim who had been stabbed several times. He was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital where […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

28K+
Followers
20K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy