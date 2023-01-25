Crusading judge tests boundaries of free speech in Brazil

Read full article on original website
Paul Tudor Jones Says Russia-Ukraine War Likely To End With 'Violent Death' Of Putin
The Russia-Ukraine War, which began almost a year ago in February 2022, continues unabated. In the fall of last year, a noted American investor shared his views on the economic repercussions of the conflict, and the likely outcome for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones...
Photo of Putin in High-Heel Shoes Sparks Wild Conspiracy Theory
Vladimir Putin, who is believed to be about 5 feet 7 inches, was photographed with students of Lomonosov Moscow State University on Students' Day on Wednesday.
Trump's 'Love Letters' To Kim Jong Un Reportedly Reveal North Korean Leader Was 'Ready To Work' With US On Denuclearization
Over a dozen letters exchanged between former U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have been published by the Korean-American Club. What Happened: Trump’s self-described 'love letters' from Kim were retrieved by the authorities from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. In the letter, Kim reportedly expressed his willingness to discuss his isolated country’s denuclearization with Trump while sidelining then-South Korean President Moon Jae In, reported Star And Stripes.
Ukraine says Russia's putting inflatable tanks on the battlefield — but the decoys deflated
Inflatable tanks are a staple of Russia's deception doctrine known as maskirovka, or masking, meant to boost stealth tactics and sow confusion.
SFGate
France recalls ambassador to Burkina Faso, pulls out troops
PARIS (AP) — The French foreign ministry said Thursday it is recalling its ambassador to Burkina Faso for consultations, one day after Paris decided to withdraw troops from the West African country following a demand by its military rulers. A top official at the foreign ministry said the decision...
San Diego Union-Tribune
U.S. men end training camp in scoreless draw with Colombia
Sean Johnson kept his sixth career clean sheet, and four more U.S. players made their senior international debuts as the men's senior team wrapped up its annual January training camp with a scoreless draw with Colombia
Judge trashes, blocks California COVID-19 misinformation law
The judge wrote that the law's definition of what classifies as "misinformation" is "grammatically incoherent."
SFGate
How to fix a howitzer: US offers help line to Ukraine troops
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A MILITARY BASE IN SOUTHEASTERN POLAND (AP) — On the front lines in Ukraine, a soldier was having trouble firing his 155 mm howitzer gun. So, he turned to a team of Americans on the other end of his phone line for help.
SFGate
Brutality of Russia's Wagner gives it lead in Ukraine war
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Fierce battles in eastern Ukraine have thrown a new spotlight on Russia's Wagner Group, a private military company led by a rogue millionaire with longtime links to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Wagner has spearheaded the push to jump-start Russia's...
