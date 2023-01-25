Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
WCJB
Marion County Pets: Bishop, Princess, and Junior
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes. First up is a handsome fellow who loves explore Bishop. This 4-year-old pup is very happy go lucky and if you toss him a treat, he’ll catch it with good accuracy.
WCJB
Cirque Italia ‘Water Circus’ comes to Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Performers from Argentina, Brazil, Romania and other countries will show off their acrobatic skills and other talents at Cirque Italia’s ‘Water Circus’ in a series of shows next weekend in Ocala. The show is described as a 1950′s themed circus with a unique...
Bird of the week 2023 | Week 1
It’s amazing what you might see if you look carefully. After almost three decades in Ocala, I began looking at birds. The Ruby-crowned Kinglet is common in Ocala between October and April, but I only recently discovered that such a creature existed. One good place to see them is along the Florida Trail behind the Rotary Sportsplex. This bird flits around constantly and chatters loudly. The bright crown of the male is usually hidden, but this one flared up as he scolded me, as if to announce that my backyard was now his domain.
This Weekend in Lake County, Florida - January 28 & 29, 2023
Are you looking for something to do this weekend in Lake County, Florida? Here are a few ideas. Civil War Festival - The Raid on Renningers: the civil war camps open at 9:00 am, there is a pre-battle concert at 1:00 pm, and the Raid on Renningers Battle begins at 2:00 pm. This event takes place from 9:00 am - 3:00 pm. Admission is $6 for adults and $4 for children 12 and under. 20651 US Highway 441, Mount Dora.
Villages Daily Sun
Lady Lake Farmers Market returning for Valentine’s Day
A staple in the community is returning to Lady Lake. The Lady Lake Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 14 at Rolling Acres Sports Complex at 260 Rolling Acres Road in Lady Lake and take place at the same time and location each Tuesday.
villages-news.com
Villager to lose license in golf cart DUI after leaving Lighthouse at Lake Sumter Landing
A Villager will lose his driver’s license after climbing into a golf cart after leaving the Lighthouse Point Bar & Grille at Lake Sumter Landing. Anthony James Foist, 49, of the Village of Sunset Pointe, pleaded no contest last week in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. In addition to losing his license for six months, he has been placed on probation for 12 months and ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.
Citrus County Chronicle
Rescheduled Historic Monkey Island fundraising banquet Thursday, Feb. 9
Although Ebony, Emily and Ralph, the primate residents of Historic Monkey Island at the Florida Cracker Riverside Resort on the Homosassa River, won’t be in attendance, your presence is requested at this year’s fundraising banquet. The banquet, previously planned for last November, was postponed due to Hurricane Nicole.
WCJB
Gainesville Police officers arrest man after Publix break-in
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police Department officers arrested 34-year-old Kendrick Sparks early Saturday morning for breaking into Publix on North Main Street. According to officers, Sparks used a brick to break the south door windows of the Publix at around 3:00 a.m. While inside, officers report that Sparks grabbed...
WCJB
Ocala International Airport temporarily closed for runway painting
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Aircrews are being advised to temporarily avoid the Ocala International Airport, which is scheduled for runway painting Saturday night. During the closure, fixed-winged aircraft will not be allowed into the airport. Helicopter operations will still be permitted, as long as construction areas are avoided. The airport...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Fishing report: Tournaments on Orange, Lochloosa
The first real bass tournament of the year attracted quite a crowd to Orange Lake and Marjorie Rawlings Park. All 74 teams launched at the Marjorie Rawlings boat ramp early on Jan. 21 despite dark and wet conditions. Orange might not have put its very best foot forward, but it produced well enough to retain its high angler esteem.
WCJB
A Marion County truck repair shop has been acquired by Fleetpride
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Marion County truck repair facility is joining a nationwide network. TML Truck & Trailer Repair has been acquired by “Fleetpride,” according to a company press release. TML has been in business since 2012 and is located at the intersection of State Road 326...
WCJB
Rescue crews rescue teen that was stuck 30 feet up a tree
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - High Springs fire fighters helped rescue a teenager who was stuck 30 feet up a tree. High Springs officials say rescue crews from the city as well Alachua County Fire Rescue found the 13-year-old 30 feet up a tree in the woods in the Bailey Estates neighborhood.
villages-news.com
Oxford lawn care worker arrested with Corona beer and marijuana
An Oxford lawn care worker was arrested with Corona beer and marijuana in his vehicle. Tristan Ray Vaughn, 25, was driving a white Buick at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when he was pulled over for an inoperable headlight, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. During the traffic stop at Too Your Health Spa in Lady Lake, the police officer spotted an open Corona beer in the vehicle’s cupholder. Vaughn indicated he had been at La Palma Mexican Grill restaurant in Leesburg. He said the Corona was his “third beer.” Two more empty beer bottles were found in the car along with three full bottles on the passenger floorboard. A box of Twisted Tea was found in the rear of the vehicle, with two empty cans inside.
ocala-news.com
Resident says Ocala/Marion County needs more grocery stores, not convenience stores
Marion Oaks is one of the largest communities in southwest Marion County. Unfortunately, we are forced to use one Winn-Dixie, which is very small. Most of the items are out of stock a majority of the time. We are forced to drive to the new Publix because there are no other grocery stores available to us.
villages-news.com
Homeless woman arrested in theft of food from Wawa in Lady Lake
A homeless woman was arrested in the theft of food from Wawa in Lady Lake. A manager said a woman entered the store in the wee hours Friday and consumed a Buffalo Chicken Salad, three packages of Ken’s Blue Cheese dressing and a large fountain beverage, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She consumed the food in the store and fled in a red SUV when confronted by the manager.
WCJB
Ocala BBQ restaurant with 50 years of history is living on under new owners
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Fat Boy’s BBQ opened in Ocala in 1970. “It feels like home when you go to a place that you’ve been going to since you were a kid and your grandparents went there,” said co-owner, Cody Loughlin. “You’ve got stories going to it. It’s better than chain restaurants” It is that reason that three Ocala entrepreneurs jumped on the purchase of the BBQ spot when it was put up for sale two months ago.
ocala-news.com
Belleview police officer competes in Battle Axe Showdown
A Belleview police officer traveled to Texas this past weekend to compete in a popular amateur Strongman competition. The fourth annual Battle Axe Showdown was held on Saturday, January 21 in Garland, Texas, and the event attracted athletes from across the country. One of those athletes was Belleview Police Department Officer Jessica Galler.
alachuachronicle.com
GFR responds to apartment fire
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gainesville Fire Rescue responded to a fire at about 8:30 a.m. today near 4300 SW 43rd Street. They put out the fire and checked for hidden fires. The fire is under investigation.
WCJB
Gainesville Mayor Ward reacts to 13-year cyclist accident
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Mayor Harvey Ward and the city commission is continuing to work towards safer Gainesville streets after another accident. A 13-year-old was hit while riding his bike Wednesday night. This is just one of several injuries happening to pedestrians and cyclists on city streets. Mayor Ward says this most recent accident hits home because his children frequently walk around in the city.
villages-news.com
Drug addiction fueled Villager’s multiple shoplifting arrests at Walmart
A 58-year-old resident of The Villages has indicated his drug addiction has fueled multiple shoplifting arrests at Walmart. James Wallace of the Village of Rio Ponderosa is due to face a judge Monday morning in Sumter County in a probation violation hearing. He was being held this weekend without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center after his transport back here from the Pinellas County Jail.
