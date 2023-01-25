Read full article on original website
Cape Gazette
Sussex council approves Ritter application
Howard Ritter & Sons can continue selling landscape materials at their location off Plantation Road, which they have been doing since the 1970s. At its Jan. 24 meeting, Sussex County Council unanimously approved a conditional-use application filed by the company to continue sales of stone, mulch, soil and other related outdoor products at its existing 51-acre borrow pit near Lewes.
Cape Gazette
State planners: Put hold on Freeman applications
One of the largest projects ever proposed in Sussex County was reviewed by state officials during an Office of State Planning Coordination Preliminary Land Use Service meeting Jan. 25. Carl M. Freeman Companies proposes to build Cool Spring, a mixed-use residential community with 2,000 units, including 950 single-family homes, 300...
Cape Gazette
Dock repairs on the way in Lewes
Repairs to the docks at Canalfront Park in Lewes are moving forward thanks to $500,000 in funding from the Greater Lewes Foundation. The project comprises 9,000 square feet of new boardwalk, upgraded landings, an improved gazebo and work at the Net House. Bids will be accepted until 2:30 p.m., Thursday,...
The Dispatch
Wicomico Considers Dispensary System Reform
SALISBURY – Discussions on the county’s dispensary system and businesses’ ability to purchase liquor from distributors highlighted this week’s council meeting. In a work session held Tuesday, County Executive Julie Giordano and Director of Administration Bunky Luffman came before the Wicomico County Council with a proposal to reform the county’s liquor dispensary system. Giordano told council members this week the administration was proposing enabling legislation that would give the county the power to decide the future of the dispensary system.
Cape Gazette
Lewes working to build conservative budget
The good news for Lewes is that the city’s amended total for transfer tax revenue has been reached, according to Financial Officer Ellen Lorraine McCabe. The unfortunate news is that circumstances around the world have led to uncertainties in the financial realm. In response, the City of Lewes is getting conservative with its finances.
Latino groups in Delaware protest pilot program they say would limit their ability to get state contracts
With signs up in the air, Latino groups protested inside and outside Legislative Hall in Dover this week to protest against the Community Workforce Agreement Act. The state Senate this week approved a pilot program that’s designed to improve diversity and inclusion on projects funded by the state. A similar effort last spring failed to get off the ground.
WBOC
Tensions Run High at Dover Special Council Meeting
DOVER, Del.- City council met Thursday night to discuss a proposed loitering ordinance. With emotions running high and different perspectives in play, a decision still remains uncertain. Dover neighbors packed the council chambers during the special meeting, voicing their concerns over the city's proposed loitering ordinance. While opinions varied, one...
talbotspy.org
The Lakeside Reset Resolution Failure and the Future of Development: A Chat with Talbot Councilman Pete Lesher
It was clear on Tuesday evening that Talbot County Council member Pete Lesher was speaking with a heavy heart when he made it know that he would not be proposing the Talbot Integrity Project’s (TIP) draft resolution to “reset” the new Trappe housing development known as Lakeside.
The Dispatch
Fire Companies To Split $1.5M ARPA Funds On Capital Upgrades
SNOW HILL – Local fire companies will use $1.5 million in federal relief funds for a variety of capital purchases. Fire company officials have decided to split the $1.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds provided by Worcester County among the county’s 10 companies. Each company will get $150,000 to help pay for things like equipment, vehicles and renovations.
The Dispatch
Ocean Pines GM Discusses Impact Of Open Positions
OCEAN PINES – A discussion on open positions and labor savings highlighted the general manager’s report at this month’s board meeting. Last Saturday, General Manager John Viola presented the Ocean Pines Board of Directors with his monthly general manager’s report, which focused on the impact outsourcing has had on the association and its budget.
Cape Gazette
Perch reign supreme this time of year
At the risk of bringing about the worst snowstorm since 1888, I will mention the winter has been very mild so far. My daffodils are popping up, and we are seeing daytime highs in the upper 50s. Most of us, myself included, have our boats under wraps, and truth be...
Bay Journal
Maryland approves expansion of Eastern Shore poultry rendering plant, despite pollution history
Maryland state regulators have approved expansion of a controversial poultry rendering plant on the Eastern Shore that just four months ago settled lawsuits accusing it of polluting a Chesapeake Bay tributary for years. The state Department of the Environment in late December renewed the discharge permit for the Valley Proteins...
WBOC
Rehoboth Boulevard to Close For Drawbridge Repairs
MILFORD, Del. – The Delaware Department of Transportation announced the closure of Rehoboth Boulevard between Cedar Beach Road (SR 36) and NE Front Street (SR 14) for drawbridge repairs. According to DelDot, the repairs are for damage resulting from oversized vehicles hitting the bridge in Dec. 2021 and again...
WBOC
Delaware Governor to Present Recommended Budget Thursday
DELAWARE- Delaware's governor is expected to announce his proposed budget for the next fiscal year. Gov. John Carney give his presentation starting at 11 a.m. at the Delaware Public Archives building in Dover. You can watch a live stream of the announcement here.
WMDT.com
ChristianaCare opens new primary care facility in Rehoboth Beach
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – ChristianaCare has opened a new primary care facility to help residents in Rehoboth Beach. The office will offer care to ages 18 and up. They specialize in longer appointments to get to know patients better. Also, in the same location there will be ChristianaCare My65+ tailored to adults over 65, which will provide medication management, nutritional guidance, and specialist coordination.
The Dispatch
Route 90 Bridge Maintenance Announced
OCEAN CITY — Local motorists can expect delays traversing the Route 90 Bridge starting Monday as the Maryland Department of Transportation-State Highway Administration (MDOT-SHA) begins an extensive maintenance project on the spans. MDOT-SHA will begin routine maintenance work on the bridges over the St. Martin’s River and Assawoman Bay...
WBOC
Proposed Apartment Complex In Easton Stirs Controversy
EASTON, Md. - A newly-proposed apartment complex is coming under fire in Talbot County. The proposed project is a six-building 162-unit apartment complex at the south end of Camac St. in Easton. One of the biggest concerns that neighbors had was traffic. People in the quiet Hunters Mill neighborhood use...
WMDT.com
Healthcare now more accessible with mobile services in Laurel
LAUREL, Del. – In southern Delaware, primary care now coming to a street or parking lot near you with mobile health services on the move. “Provides multiple services, we’re going to be expanding as we go, screenings, blood pressure screenings, vaccination events including flu and COVID boosters as well as primary care opportunities,” says Dr. Shannon Pan, an MD with ChristianaCare.
WBOC
Steps Being Taken to Protect People Crossing Coastal Highway in Ocean City
OCEAN CITY, Md. -- The resort town is ramping up their "Walk Smart" campaign that was first launched in 2019. It encourages people to use crosswalks, and do so at the right time. This summer, "Walk Smart" ads will be placed on 12 buses, billboards and possibly even a banner...
Cape Gazette
Sussex’s fourth medical marijauna dispensary opening soon
Sussex County is weeks away from getting its fourth medical marijuana dispensary – this one in Seaford. It’s an area of the county that’s drastically underserved, said Greg Huggler, general manager of Fresh Delaware. Patients won’t have to drive all the way to the beach or Georgetown anymore, he said.
