Richmond, VA

Cocaine, Fentanyl, weed, guns seized after Richmond officer shot man inside McGuire Drive home

By Kassidy Hammond
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — During an end-of-year crime review , new details were released on an officer-involved shooting that occurred in early January.

Officers arrived at a home in the 3300 block of McGuire Drive to conduct a search warrant for a multijurisdictional narcotics investigation just before 5 a.m. on Jan. 9. Richmond Police said officers made an announcement for the people inside to exit the home 11 times, but no one exited the home. After knocking on the door, the officers then breached the home.

Upon entry, police said a man inside the home, identified as Douglas Price, pointed a gun at one of the officers, who was identified in Wednessday’s crime briefing as Sargent Cody Adams, a 14-year veteran of the Richmond Police Department and SWAT member. Adams then shot Price, who was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Richmond Police Department holds end-of-year crime briefing – Set to discuss plans for public safety in 2023

Police have now revealed a laundry list of illegal substances and guns that were seized from the home during the investigation:

  • 1300 grams of cocaine
  • 140 grams of Fentanyl-pressed pills
  • 28 grams of Fentanyl powder
  • 6 pounds of cannabis
  • 1 tactical shotgun
  • 1 AR rifle
  • 2 AR pistols
  • 2 handguns
  • 5 magazines
  • A total of 7 firearms, including the one Price was holding at the time of the shooting
According to court documents, Price was not charged with anything in connection to the narcotics investigation.

Comments / 8

Kelvin Miller
3d ago

the mayor government governor Judge captain detectives police officers are all down with this bs now they wanna play goes..ppl this is not new

Reply
3
 

