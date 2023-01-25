Cocaine, Fentanyl, weed, guns seized after Richmond officer shot man inside McGuire Drive home

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — During an end-of-year crime review , new details were released on an officer-involved shooting that occurred in early January.

Officers arrived at a home in the 3300 block of McGuire Drive to conduct a search warrant for a multijurisdictional narcotics investigation just before 5 a.m. on Jan. 9. Richmond Police said officers made an announcement for the people inside to exit the home 11 times, but no one exited the home. After knocking on the door, the officers then breached the home.

Upon entry, police said a man inside the home, identified as Douglas Price, pointed a gun at one of the officers, who was identified in Wednessday’s crime briefing as Sargent Cody Adams, a 14-year veteran of the Richmond Police Department and SWAT member. Adams then shot Price, who was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police have now revealed a laundry list of illegal substances and guns that were seized from the home during the investigation:

1300 grams of cocaine

140 grams of Fentanyl-pressed pills

28 grams of Fentanyl powder

6 pounds of cannabis

1 tactical shotgun

1 AR rifle

2 AR pistols

2 handguns

5 magazines

A total of 7 firearms, including the one Price was holding at the time of the shooting

According to court documents, Price was not charged with anything in connection to the narcotics investigation.

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Daily News

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.