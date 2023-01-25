Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Bacon-Wrapped Burrito Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Nebraska Football putting full-court press on five-star QB Dylan RaiolaThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Arizona Deputies Pile On Schizophrenic Man, Leaving Him To Die. What Makes It Justified?Chibuzo NwachukuPhoenix, AZ
Dallas Restaurant Chain Opening New Location in TownGreyson FDallas, TX
fox10phoenix.com
Mesa Public Schools seeks to join multi-district lawsuit against social media companies
The Mesa Public Schools District is seeking to take social media companies to court over practices they consider harmful to the mental health of young people. The governing board voted unanimously to work with outside counsel to file a complaint. An Arizona lawyer says research confirms algorithms for apps like TikTok, Snapchat, Facebook, Instagram and Youtube have contributed to anxiety, depression and suicidal thoughts among young people. Meta says it has the required tools to help them be safe while online.
statepress.com
ASU student found with explosives at PVE sentenced to 18 months probation
An ASU student was sentenced Friday to 18 months of unsupervised probation after explosive materials were found in his dorm room in February 2022. Logan Reynolds, who was studying chemistry, was initially charged with two counts of misconduct involving weapons, but in December, Reynolds pled guilty to one count of solicitation of misconduct involving weapons, a class six undesignated offense. Due to the plea agreement, the second count was dismissed.
'This event depicts the worst in human behavior': Arizona officials, community leaders react to Tyre Nichols video
ARIZONA, USA — Memphis authorities released more than an hour of footage Friday of the violent beating of Tyre Nichols in which officers held the Black motorist down and struck him repeatedly as he screamed for his mother. The video emerged one day after the officers, who are all...
ABC 15 News
NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (1/29)
Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. Don't miss Jobertising.com's West Valley Job Fair. Find a great job on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 from 11:00 A.M. - 1:00 P.M. at the Glendale Civic Center located at 5750 West Glenn Drive , Glendale, Arizona, 85301. This job fair is open to the general public and there is no cost to attend. Make sure to bring plenty of resumes and dress for an interview! Learn more here.
iheart.com
4 Arizona Cities Among The Dirtiest Places In America
There are many perks to city life. But because those larger cities bring along greater populations, drawbacks such as pollution, litter, pests, and lower air quality are usually pretty prominent. LawnStarter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities in America. The website states. "We compared over 150 of the biggest...
azbigmedia.com
Renting in Phoenix costs $1,116 less per month than buying
For many Americans hoping to make the transition to first-time buying in 2023, renting will likely offer relatively more affordable options in the months ahead, according to the Realtor.com® Monthly Rental Report released today. On average across the 50 largest U.S. metros in December, a typical renter faced a 41.4% ($792) lower monthly payment than a starter homeowner. Renting in Phoenix seems to be the way to go. Metro Phoenix ranks No. 9 among markets with the largest monthly savings for renters. The monthly starter home cost in Metro Phoenix is $2,708, while the median monthly rent cost is $1,592, a difference of more than 70%.
Gilbert police now using SPIDR Tech, a new crime reporting system
GILBERT, Ariz. — The Gilbert Police Department has a new way to keep those reporting crimes informed on the progress of their investigations. The police department has implemented a new technology to engage 911 callers and reporting parties with the most updated information about their cases. The police department...
AZFamily
Popular Mesa pizza shop, Phoenix sushi restaurant hit with health code violations
Arizona’s Family Investigates obtained police reports showing more than 20 additional people have come forward, some losing tens of thousands of dollars. Gov. Hobbs expanding program that ships migrants out of state. Updated: Jan. 20, 2023 at 6:21 PM MST. |. According to a new contract obtained by Arizona's...
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona State University Student Convicted of Criminal Trespassing for Handing Out Copies of the Constitution on Campus Files Appeal
Arizona State University (ASU) student Tim Tizon was convicted in October of criminal trespassing in the third degree for handing out copies of the U.S. Constitution on the school’s campus. University Lakes Justice of the Peace Tyler Kissell, a progressive, conducted the trial. The Liberty Justice Center is now representing Tizon with an appeal, which was filed on Thursday.
'It heals the soul': Marcos de Niza mariachi band raising money for trip of a lifetime
TEMPE, Ariz. — The bell rings inside Marcos de Niza High School and students begin taking their seats. Most of them are smiling and laughing as they say hello to their friends and classmates. Seats are positioned in a semi-circle, with a music stand placed in front of every other chair. The teacher, Scott Glasser, greets his class with a smile and said, "Let's take it from the top."
Police: Man killed in west Phoenix shooting
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting near 37th and Missouri avenues. A man was shot in the neighborhood Friday afternoon and transported to the hospital. He did not survive his injuries. Homicide detectives are currently on the scene trying to determine what happened leading...
East Valley Tribune
Biden program passes on I-10 widening
Arizona taxpayers could end up having to shell out another $360 million if they want to smooth car and truck traffic between Tucson and Phoenix. Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, said last week he is preparing legislation to have the state provide that cash after a request for a federal grant to widen a section of Interstate 10 was rejected.
arizonasuntimes.com
Phoenix Police Department Taking Steps to Limit Use of Force Policy
The Phoenix Police Department (PPD) proposed a new limit of force policy focusing on de-escalation, which it intends to adopt after seeking public comment. The public can comment on the proposed changes through January 31. The proposed policy, announced under Interim Police Chief Michael Sullivan, revises how and when officers...
Phoenix now has a public health advisor. Here's what that means for residents
PHOENIX — A first of its kind position is putting a magnifying glass on public health in the City of Phoenix. The city’s first public health advisor, Nicole Witt, is now about three months into the job. Witt joined the team in the middle of October 2022 and said people who live in the city will soon begin to hear from her department.
tourcounsel.com
Desert Sky Mall | Shopping mall in Phoenix, Arizona
We continue with the best malls, outlets and stores in Phoenix, and this time we will see Desert Sky Mall. In this shopping center you will not only enjoy the different shops and restaurants. Additionally, you can get together with friends and family to appreciate the live shows that take place on the weekends.
3 Arizona Restaurants Among The Best In The US, According to Yelp
Yelp released its Top 100 US Restaurants list for 2023!
Gilbert parents of shooting victim propose Arizona gun storage law
GILBERT, Ariz. — Turning their grief into action, Bruce and Claire Petillo hope a proposed gun storage law named after their deceased son will prevent future tragedies. “I think most people agree if you own a gun it should be properly stored," Bruce Petillo said on Tuesday from his Gilbert home.
NASDAQ
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Find Out:...
AZFamily
Grabbing lettuce with bare hands, unsafe food temps among Phoenix-area eatery health violations
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
