Amid Historic Bird Flu Outbreak and Egg Shortages, Massive Fire Erupts at Hillandale Egg FarmEden ReportsBozrah, CT
Name of new diner is a cause for concern for some town residentsAneka DuncanCoventry, CT
Connecticut Restaurant 'Woke Breakfast & Coffee' was Getting Complaints on Town Forum After an Innocent MistakeZack LoveCoventry, CT
Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash and Elisa Donovan Will Reunite At 90s Con For 'Clueless' ReunionFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
A Wilbraham High School is Costing Taypayers an Estimated 'Thousands of Dollars per Month' with 7,000 Lights 'Always On'Zack LoveWilbraham, MA
Super Bowl champ's brother found guilty in murders of 2 women
Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antwaan Randle El's brother, Marcus, a former Wisconsin Badger, has been found guilty of murdering two women nearly three years ago.
Popculture
Dak Prescott and His Girlfriend Natalie Buffett Secretly Broke Up
Dak Prescott is back on the market. According to Page Six, the Dallas Cowboys star quarterback and his girlfriend Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating. It was revealed that the couple split in March 2022 but have "kept it close to the vest." Page Six also says that Prescott has been casually dating.
Popculture
Tom Brady Reportedly Lost 15 Pounds During 2022 Season and Divorce From Gisele Bündchen
Tom Brady lost a good amount of weight during a challenging 2022 season. According to Jeff Darlington of ESPN, the 45-year-old quarterback lost the weight as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers finished with a losing record and as he was going through a divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Brady normally plays 225 pounds and has a very strict diet.
Popculture
Former Detroit Lions Linebacker Jessie Lemonier Dead at 25
Jessie Lemonier, a former NFL linebacker who played for the Detroit Lions in 2021, has died, the team confirmed on Thursday. He was 25 years old. The cause of death was not announced and additional details about the death have not been released, according to ESPN. "We are shocked and...
Popculture
Tom Brady: 6 Teams Who Could Sign Super Bowl Champion QB in 2023
Tom Brady will be a free agent in March and has not made a decision about his future. He had a good run in his three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but the 2022 season was not his best as the team finished with an 8-9 record and got blown out by the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card round of the playoffs. After the loss to the Cowboys, Brady told reporters what his next move will be.
Popculture
Why Two-Time National Champion QB Stetson Bennett Will Not Be in College Football Hall of Fame
Stetson Bennett just finished up a memorable college football career as he led Georgia Bulldogs to back-to-back national championships. He was also a Heisman Trophy Award finalist and won the Manning Award which is given to the nation's top quarterback. His resume screams College Football Hall of Fame material, but the problem is that will never happen.
'A little adversity': Bruins drop 2nd straight for 1st time
Florida forward Sam Reinhart scored 17 seconds into overtime to give the Panthers a 4-3 victory over the NHL-leading Bruins on Saturday night, securing Boston's first two-game losing streak of the season.
Popculture
Rob Gronkowski Talks Potentially Getting Engaged to Girlfriend Camille Kostek
Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek could be husband and wife in the foreseeable future. The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end recently spoke to PEOPLE and opened up about his relationship with the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model. Gronkowski said he and Kostek "definitely talk about" getting engaged, but it's been challenging since "we're both super busy with our careers right now."
Popculture
Billy Packer, Legendary College Basketball Announcer, Dead at 82
Billy Packer, a longtime college basketball commentator and the voice of the NCAA Tournament, died on Thursday night, his family announced. He was 82 years old. Packer's son, Mark, told the Associated Press that his father had been hospitalized for the past three weeks in Charlotte and had multiple medical issues. Mark also said that the cause of death was kidney failure.
Popculture
Never Forget When Peyton Manning Faked out the Entire Stadium
Peyton Manning is known for being one of the NFL's all-time elite passers. But the Pro Football Hall Fame quarterback shocked everyone with his running ability when he faked out the entire stadium during a game in 2013. At the time, Manning was with the Denver Broncos, and the team took on the Dallas Cowboys in a regular season game. Late in the first half, the Broncos were deep in Cowboys' territory, and to make sure Denver got seven points, Manning ran a naked bootleg that fooled the Cowboys players, the fans in the stadium and even the Broncos players. Manning finished the game with 414 passing yards and five total touchdowns to give the Broncos the 51-48 victory.
