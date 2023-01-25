Peyton Manning is known for being one of the NFL's all-time elite passers. But the Pro Football Hall Fame quarterback shocked everyone with his running ability when he faked out the entire stadium during a game in 2013. At the time, Manning was with the Denver Broncos, and the team took on the Dallas Cowboys in a regular season game. Late in the first half, the Broncos were deep in Cowboys' territory, and to make sure Denver got seven points, Manning ran a naked bootleg that fooled the Cowboys players, the fans in the stadium and even the Broncos players. Manning finished the game with 414 passing yards and five total touchdowns to give the Broncos the 51-48 victory.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO