These Milwaukee restaurants are 2023 James Beard Award finalists
Milwaukee restaurants are once again in the spotlight after several were named semifinalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards.
According to a news release from the James Beard Foundation, finalists will be announced on March 29.
These are the Milwaukee semifinalists, in several categories:
Outstanding Restaurateur
- Amy and Jason Kerstein, Joe Muench, and Dan Snider, Black Shoe Hospitality (Story Hill BKC and Buttermint Finer Dining & Cocktails), Milwaukee, WI
Best New Restaurant
- Lupi & Iris, Milwaukee, WI
Best Chef: Midwest (IA, KS, MN, MO, NE, ND, SD, WI)
- Dan Jacobs and Dan Van Rite, EsterEv, Milwaukee, WI
- Gregory León, Amilinda, Milwaukee, WI
Full list: 2023 James Beard semifinalists
Below is the full list of semifinalists, which can also be viewed on the foundation's website.
Outstanding Restaurateur
- Mohamed Ali Alkassar and Niven Patel, Alpareno Restaurant Group (Ghee Indian Kitchen, Orno, and Mamey), Miami, FL
- Brandon Chrostowski, EDWINS Leadership and Restaurant Institute (EDWINS Leadership and Restaurant Institute, edwins too, EDWINS Bakery, and others), Cleveland, OH
- Krista Cole, Sur Lie and Gather Restaurant, Portland, ME
- Greg Dulan, Dulan’s Soul Food Kitchen, Dulan's on Crenshaw, and Dulanville, Los Angeles, CA
- Laile Fairbairn, Locally Grown Restaurants (Snow City Cafe, South Restaurant + Coffeehouse, and Spenard Roadhouse), Anchorage, AK
- Sims and Kirsten Harlow Foster, Foster Supply Hospitality (The DeBruce, Arnold House Tavern, and Kenoza Hall), NY
- Aaron Hoskins, Sarah Simmons, Nicole Storey, and Elie Yigo, City Grit Hospitality Group (SmallSUGAR, CITY GRIT, and Il Focolare Pizzeria), Columbia, SC
- Yuka Ioroi and Kris Toliao, Cassava, San Francisco, CA
- Michael and Tara Gallina and Aaron Martinez, Take Root Hospitality (Vicia, Winslow's Table, Bistro La Floraison, and others), St. Louis, MO
- Clinton Gray, Derrick Moore, and Emanuel Reed, Slim & Husky's Pizza Beeria, Nashville, TN
- Johnna Hayes and Debra Zinke, 3 Sirens Restaurant Group (Bird & Bottle, Holé Molé, Shakey Jakes, and others), Tulsa, OK
- Sandy Levine, Freya, Chartreuse, and The Oakland, Detroit, MI
- Albert McDonald, The Mint, Pizza Campania, and Backcountry Burger Bar, Bozeman, MT
- Yenvy and Quynh Pham, Phở Bắc Sup Shop, Phởcific Standard Time, and The Boat, Seattle, WA
- Michael Reginbogin and Jason Berry, KNEAD Hospitality + Design (MI VIDA, Lil’ SUCCOTASH, and GATSBY), Washington, D.C.
- Jimmy and Johnny Tung, Bento Asian Kitchen + Sushi, Doshi, and Camille, Orlando, FL
- Kelly Whitaker, Id Est Hospitality Group (Basta, The Wolf's Tailor, and BRUTØ), Boulder, CO
- Chris Williams, Lucille's Hospitality Group, Houston, TX
- Ellen Yin, High Street Hospitality Group (Fork, a.kitchen + bar, High Street Philly, and others), Philadelphia, PA
Outstanding Chef
- Junior Borges, Meridian, Dallas, TX
- Nina Compton, Compère Lapin, New Orleans, LA
- Greg Collier, Leah & Louise, Charlotte, NC
- Renee Erickson, The Walrus and the Carpenter, Seattle, WA
- Shigeru Fukuyoshi, Sagami, Collingswood, NJ
- Christine Ha and Tony J. Nguyen, Xin Chào, Houston, TX
- Andrew Le, The Pig and the Lady, Honolulu, HI
- Johnny Leach, The Town Company, Kansas City, MO
- Rachel Miller, Nightshade Noodle Bar, Lynn, MA
- Eder Montero and Alex Raij, La Vara, Brooklyn, NY
- David Nayfeld, Che Fico, San Francisco, CA
- Niki Nakayama, n/naka, Los Angeles, CA
- Josh Niernberg, Bin 707 Foodbar, Grand Junction, CO
- Erik Ramirez, Llama Inn, Brooklyn, NY
- Dana Rodriguez, Super Mega Bien, Denver, CO
- Rob Rubba, Oyster Oyster, Washington, D.C.
- Silvana Salcido Esparza, Barrio Café, Phoenix, AZ
- Hajime Sato, Sozai, Clawson, MI
- Michael Schwartz, Michael's Genuine Food & Drink, Miami, FL
- David Vargas, Vida Cantina, Portsmouth, NH
Outstanding Restaurant Presented by Acqua Panna® Natural Spring Water
- Ariete, Miami, FL
- Brennan's, New Orleans, LA
- Cassia, Santa Monica, CA
- La Condesa, Austin, TX
- Copine, Seattle, WA
- Cora Cora, West Hartford, CT
- Friday Saturday Sunday, Philadelphia, PA
- The Grey, Savannah, GA
- Hell’s Backbone Grill & Farm, Boulder, UT
- Lucia, Dallas, TX
- Mita's, Cincinnati, OH
- Mourad, San Francisco, CA
- PAGU, Cambridge, MA
- Proper Meats + Provisions, Flagstaff, AZ
- RIS, Washington, D.C.
- Red Rose Restaurant, Lowell, MA
- Smyth, Chicago, IL
- Veselka, New York, NY
- Via Carota, New York, NY
- Wickman House, Ellison Bay, WI
Emerging Chef Presented by S.Pellegrino® Sparkling Natural Mineral Water
- Kane Adkisson, kanō, Omaha, NE
- Bernard Bennett, Ọkàn, Bluffton, SC
- Damarr Brown, Virtue, Chicago, IL
- Victoria Elizondo, Cochinita & Co., Houston, TX
- Julio Hernandez, Maiz de la Vida, Nashville, TN
- Jamie Hoang, Ahan, Madison, WI
- Rashida Holmes, Bridgetown Roti, Los Angeles, CA
- Jennifer Hwa Dobbertin, Best Quality Daughter, San Antonio, TX
- Telly Justice, HAGS, New York, NY
- Vinh Le, Cicada Coffee Bar, Cambridge, MA
- Amado Lopez, Casa Amado Taqueria, Berkley, MI
- Christian Lowe, Shift Kitchen & Bar, Flagstaff, AZ
- Serigne Mbaye, Dakar NOLA, New Orleans, LA
- Vincent Medina and Louis Trevino, Cafe Ohlone, Berkeley, CA
- Charlie Mitchell, Clover Hill, New York, NY
- Bo Porytko, Misfit SnackBar, Denver, CO
- Amanda Shulman, Her Place Supper Club, Philadelphia, PA
- Kevin Smith, Beast & Cleaver, Seattle, WA
- Elias Taddesse, Mélange, Washington, D.C.
- Akino West, Rosie's, Miami, FL
Best New Restaurant
- Al Coro, New York, NY
- The Backporch, Roundup, MT
- Bar Spero, Washington, D.C.
- Birch & Rye, San Francisco, CA
- Causa, Washington, D.C.
- Dept of Culture, New York, NY
- Don Artemio, Fort Worth, TX
- Et Al., Tulsa, OK
- The Friar's Fork, Alamosa, CO
- Heavy Metal Sausage Co., Philadelphia, PA
- Heff's Burger Club, Winston-Salem, NC
- Kann, Portland, OR
- Khmai Cambodian Fine Dining, Chicago, IL
- KRU, Brooklyn, NY
- La Royal, Cambridge, MA
- Nami Kaze, Honolulu, HI
- Neng Jr.'s, Asheville, NC
- Nolia, Cincinnati, OH
- Obélix, Chicago, IL
- ōkta, McMinnville, OR
- Pijja Palace, Los Angeles, CA
- Pizza Grace, Birmingham, AL
- Restaurant Beatrice, Dallas, TX
- Sambou's African Kitchen, Jackson, MS
- Stissing House, Pine Plains, NY
- Tatemó, Houston, TX
- Tatsu, Dallas, TX
- Yangban Society, Los Angeles, CA
- wolfpeach, Camden, ME
Outstanding Bakery
- Angelo Brocato, New Orleans, LA
- Breadshop, Honolulu, HI
- Buena Gente Cuban Bakery, Decatur, GA
- La Casita Bakeshop, Richardson, TX
- Denise's Delicacies, Philadelphia, PA
- Friends & Family, Los Angeles, CA
- Fujiya Hawai‘i, Honolulu, HI
- Good Cakes and Bakes, Detroit, MI
- Grist Milling & Bakery, Missoula, MT
- Haymaker Bun Company, Middlebury, VT
- JL Patisserie, Phoenix and Scottsdale, AZ
- Kuluntu Bakery, Dallas, TX
- La Patisserie Chouquette, St. Louis, MO
- Mighty Bread Co., Philadelphia, PA
- Normal Ice Cream, Salt Lake City, UT
- She Wolf Bakery, New York, NY
- Unforgettable Bakery & Cafe, Savannah, GA
- Yasukochi’s Sweet Stop, San Francisco, CA
- Yoli Tortilleria, Kansas City, MO
- Zak the Baker, Miami, FL
Outstanding Pastry Chef or Baker
- Veronika Baukema, Veronika's Pastry Shop, Billings, MT
- Manuel and Jesús Brazón, Caracas Bakery, Doral, FL
- Vince Bugtong, Viridian, Oakland, CA
- Mariela Camacho, Comadre Panadería, Austin, TX
- Ismael de Sousa, Reunion Bread Co, Denver, CO
- Nora Faye Allen, Mel the Bakery, New York, NY
- Atsuko Fujimoto, Norimoto Bakery, Portland, ME
- Andrew Hutchison, Madison Sourdough, Madison, WI
- Michelle Karr-Ueoka, MW Restaurant, Honolulu, HI
- Crystal Kass, Valentine, Phoenix, AZ
- Margarita Manzke, République, Los Angeles, CA
- Noelle Marchetti, Yolan, Nashville, TN
- Shawn McKenzie, Café Cerés, Minneapolis, MN
- Camari Mick, The Musket Room, New York, NY
- Anne Ng, Bakery Lorraine, San Antonio, TX
- Kareem Queeman, Mr. Bake, Riverdale, MD
- Emily Riddell, Machine Shop, Philadelphia, PA
- Phillip Ashley Rix, Phillip Ashley Chocolates, Memphis, TN
- Elaine Uykimpang Bentz, Café Mochiko, Cincinnati, OH
- Amanda Wildermuth, Honey Road, Burlington, VT
Outstanding Hospitality Presented by American Airlines
- The Black Cypress, Pullman, WA
- Bottega, Birmingham, AL
- Charleston, Baltimore, MD
- Here's Looking at You, Los Angeles, CA
- House of Prime Rib, San Francisco, CA
- Lark, Seattle, WA
- Lil' Deb's Oasis, Hudson, NY
- The Local, Abilene, TX
- Lula Drake, Columbia, SC
- Manoli's, Salt Lake City, UT
- Melba's, New York, NY
- Pêche., Palisade, CO
- The Quarry, Monson, ME
- The Restaurant at 1900, Mission Woods, KS
- Sepia, Chicago, IL
- SMOKE. Woodfire Grill, Tulsa, OK
- Sur Lie, Portland, ME
- Theodore Rex, Houston, TX
- Ticonderoga Club, Atlanta, GA
- Vernick Food & Drink, Philadelphia, PA
Outstanding Wine and Other Beverages Program
- All Together Now, Chicago, IL
- Commander's Palace, New Orleans, LA
- COTE, New York, NY
- Flight Wine Bar, Washington, D.C.
- Foam Brewers, Burlington, VT
- FRIDA Southwest, Oklahoma City, OK
- Glai Baan, Phoenix, AZ
- Hiyu Wine Farm, Hood River, OR
- Lazy Bear, San Francisco, CA
- Lyla Lila, Atlanta, GA
- Macchialina, Miami Beach, FL
- Monk's Cafe, Philadelphia, PA
- Nancy's Hustle, Houston, TX
- OK Omens, Portland, OR
- OTOTO, Los Angeles, CA
- Rebel Rebel, Somerville, MA
- Spencer, Ann Arbor, MI
- Suerte, Austin, TX
- Sunday Vinyl, Denver, CO
- Waxlight Bar à Vin, Buffalo, NY
Outstanding Bar
- Allegory, Washington, D.C.
- American Solera, Tulsa, OK
- Bar Leather Apron, Honolulu, HI
- Cafe La Trova, Miami, FL
- Dante, New York, NY
- Drastic Measures, Shawnee, KS
- Esters Wine Shop & Bar, Santa Monica, CA
- Garagiste, Las Vegas, NV
- The Gin Room, St. Louis, MO
- Harlem Hops, New York, NY
- The Jewel Box, Portland, ME
- Kingfisher, Durham, NC
- Las Ramblas, Brownsville, TX
- Le Caveau, Philadelphia, PA
- Post Office Place, Salt Lake City, UT
- Rob Roy, Seattle, WA
- Salud Cerveceria, Charlotte, NC
- Scratch Brewing Company, Ava, IL
- Trick Dog, San Francisco, CA
- Weathered Souls Brewing Company, San Antonio, TX
Best Chefs Presented by Capital One (by region)
Best Chef: California
- Jonathan Bautista, Kingfisher, San Diego, CA
- Rocio Camacho, Rocio's Mexican Kitchen, Bell Gardens, CA
- Val M. Cantu, Californios, San Francisco, CA
- Gilberto Cetina Jr., Holbox, Los Angeles, CA
- Kyle and Katina Connaughton, SingleThread, Healdsburg, CA
- Brandon Hayato Go, Hayato, Los Angeles, CA
- Srijith Gopinathan, Ettan, Palo Alto, CA
- Matthew Kammerer, The Harbor House Inn, Elk, CA
- Intu-on Kornnawong, Jo's Modern Thai, Oakland, CA
- Andrew and Michelle Muñoz, Moo's Craft Barbecue, Los Angeles, CA
- Justin Pichetrungsi, Anajak Thai, Sherman Oaks, CA
- Michael Reed, Poppy & Seed, Anaheim, CA
- Daisy Ryan, Bell's, Los Alamos, CA
- Carlos Salgado, Taco María, Costa Mesa, CA
- Sarintip “Jazz” Singsanong, Jitlada, Los Angeles, CA
- James Syhabout, Commis, Oakland, CA
- Craig Takehara, Binchoyaki, Sacramento, CA
- Pim Techamuanvivit, Kin Khao, San Francisco, CA
- Robbie Wilson, Le Fantastique, San Francisco, CA
- Akira Yoshizumi, Sushi Yoshizumi, San Mateo, CA
Best Chef: Great Lakes (IL, IN, MI, OH)
- Francisco Alfaro, Mid-City Restaurant, Cincinnati, OH
- Omar Anani, Saffron De Twah, Detroit, MI
- Abra Berens, Granor Farm, Three Oaks, MI
- Becky Clark, Little Fish Brewing Co., Athens, OH
- Diana Dávila Boldin, Mi Tocaya Antojería, Chicago, IL
- Thai Dang, HaiSous, Chicago, IL
- Paul Fehribach, Big Jones, Chicago, IL
- Tim Flores and Genie Kwon, Kasama, Chicago, IL
- Norberto Garita, El Barzon, Detroit, MI
- Hideki and Yuko Harada, Kiki, Cincinnati, OH
- Andy Hollyday, Selden Standard, Detroit, MI
- Ji Hye Kim, Miss Kim, Ann Arbor, MI
- Allie La Valle-Umansky, Jeremy Umansky, and Kenny Scott, Larder Delicatessen & Bakery, Cleveland, OH
- BJ Lieberman, Chapman's Eat Market, Columbus, OH
- Hamissi Mamba and Nadia Nijimbere, Baobab Fare, Detroit, MI
- Abbi Merriss, Bluebeard, Indianapolis, IN
- Zubair Mohajir, Wazwan, Chicago, IL
- Samir Mohammad, 9th Street Bistro, Noblesville, IN
- Michael Ransom, Ima Izakaya, Detroit, MI
- Sarah Welch, Marrow, Detroit, MI
Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic (DC, DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)
- Chris Amendola, foraged., Baltimore, MD
- Steve Chu, Ekiben, Baltimore, MD
- Joy Crump, FOODE, Fredericksburg, VA
- David Deshaies, L'Ardente, Washington, D.C.
- Nik Forsberg, Fet-Fisk, Pittsburgh, PA
- Rahman "Rock" Harper, Queen Mother's Fried Chicken, Arlington, VA
- Andrew Henshaw, Laser Wolf, Philadelphia, PA
- Jesse Ito, Royal ushi, Philadelphia, PA
- Dionicio Jiménez, Cantina La Martina, Philadelphia, PA
- Kate Lasky and Tomasz Skowronski, Apteka, Pittsburgh, PA
- Enrique Limardo, Seven Reasons, Washington, D.C.
- Philip Manganaro, Park Place Café & Restaurant, Merchantville, NJ
- Melissa McGrath, Sweet Amalia Market & Kitchen, Newfield, NJ
- Thanh Nguyen, Gabriella's Vietnam, Philadelphia, PA
- Peter Prime, Bammy's, Washington, D.C.
- Michael Rafidi, Albi, Washington, D.C.
- Ryan Ratino, Bresca, Washington, D.C.
- Omar Rodriguez, Oyamel Cocina Mexicana, Washington, D.C.
- Chutatip “Nok” Suntaranon, Kalaya, Philadelphia, PA
- Kevin Tien, Moon Rabbit, Washington, D.C.
Best Chef: Midwest (IA, KS, MN, MO, NE, ND, SD, WI)
- Sanaa Abourezk, Sanaa's Gourmet Mediterranean, Sioux Falls, SD
- Ann Ahmed, Khâluna, Minneapolis, MN
- Nick Bognar, iNDO, St. Louis, MO
- Samuel Charles, Rodina, Cedar Rapids, IA
- Rob Connoley, Bulrush, St. Louis, MO
- Michael Corvino, Corvino Supper Club & Tasting Room, Kansas City, MO
- Nick Goellner, The Antler Room, Kansas City, MO
- Pam Liberda, Waldo Thai, Kansas City, MO
- Francesco Mangano, Osteria Papavero, Madison, WI
- Itaru Nagano and Andrew Kroeger, Fairchild, Madison, WI
- Loryn Nalic, Balkan Treat Box, Webster Groves, MO
- Christina Nguyen, Hai Hai, Minneapolis, MN
- Joseph Raney, Skogen Kitchen, Custer, SD
- Karyn Tomlinson, Myriel, Saint Paul, MN
- Paul and Jessica Urban, Block 16, Omaha, NE
- David Utterback, Yoshitomo, Omaha, NE
- Adam VanDonge, The White Linen, Topeka, KS
- Yia Vang, Union Hmong Kitchen, Minneapolis, MN
Best Chef: Mountain (CO, ID, MT, UT, WY)
- Salvador Alamilla, Amano, Caldwell, ID
- Michael Annandono, Michaelangelo's Big Sky, Big Sky, MT
- Dan Ansotegui, Ansots, Boise, ID
- Jose Avila, La Diabla Pozole y Mezcal, Denver, CO
- Andy Blanton, Cafe Kandahar, Whitefish, MT
- Paul Chamberlain and Logen Crew, SLC Eatery, Salt Lake City, UT
- Michael Diaz de Leon, BRUTØ, Denver, CO
- C. Barclay Dodge, Bosq, Aspen, CO
- Andrew Fuller, Oquirrh, Salt Lake City, UT
- Briar Handly, Handle, Park City, UT
- Suchada Johnson, Teton Thai, Teton Village, WY
- Young-Ho Kang and Peter Kim, The Angry Korean, South Jordan, UT
- Kris Komori, KIN, Boise, ID
- Chris Lockhart and Danny Mowatt, PREROGATIvE Kitchen, Red Lodge, MT
- Kibrom Milash, Kibrom's Ethiopian & Eritrean Food, Boise, ID
- Paul Naugle, Izakaya Three Fish, Bozeman, MT
- Cindhura Reddy, Spuntino, Denver, CO
- Earl James Reynolds, Stone Hill Kitchen + Bar, Bigfork, MT
- Ali Sabbah, Mazza, Salt Lake City, UT
- Penelope Wong, Yuan Wonton, Denver, CO
Best Chef: New York State
- Gerardo Alcaraz, Aldama, Brooklyn, NY
- Nasim Alikhani, Sofreh, Brooklyn, NY
- Mary Attea, The Musket Room, New York, NY
- Giovanni Cervantes, Taqueria Ramírez, Brooklyn, NY
- Amanda Cohen, Dirt Candy, New York, NY
- Calvin Eng, Bonnie's, Brooklyn, NY
- Shenarri Freeman, Cadence, New York, NY
- Charles Gabriel, Charles Pan-Fried Chicken, New York, NY
- Anthony Gonçalves, Kanopi, White Plains, NY
- Sol Han, LittleMad, New York, NY
- JJ Johnson, FIELDTRIP, New York, NY
- Sohui Kim, Gage & Tollner, Brooklyn, NY
- Shaina Loew-Banayan, Cafe Mutton, Hudson, NY
- Paolo Garcia Mendoza, Karenderya, Nyack, NY
- Ayesha Nurdjaja, Shukette, New York, NY
- Junghyun Park, Atomix, New York, NY
- Franco Sampogna, Frevo, New York, NY
- Eric See, Ursula, Brooklyn, NY
- Hillary Sterling, Ci Siamo, New York, NY
- Sohail Zandi, Brushland Eating House, Bovina, NY
Best Chef: Northeast (CT, MA, ME, NH, RI, VT)
- Robert Andreozzi, Pizza Marvin, Providence, RI
- Paul Callahan, Vino e Vivo, Exeter, NH
- Jeff Fournier, Thompson House Eatery, Jackson, NH
- Mojo Hancy-Davis, May Day, Burlington, VT
- Valentine Howell, Krasi, Boston, MA
- Christian Hunter, Community Table, Washington, CT
- Sara Jenkins, Nina June, Rockport, ME
- Jason LaVerdiere, Flux, Lisbon Falls, ME
- Courtney Loreg, Woodford Food & Beverage, Portland, ME
- Alganesh Michael, A Taste of Abyssinia, South Burlington, VT
- Yahya Noor, Tawakal Halal Cafe, Boston, MA
- Tony Pastor, Fore Street, Portland, ME
- Isaul Perez, Isa, Portland, ME
- Sherry Pocknett, Sly Fox Den Too, Charlestown, RI
- Yisha Siu, Yunnan Kitchen, Boston, MA
- Derrick Teh, SEKALI, Boston, MA
- Ellie Tiglao, Tanám, Somerville, MA
- Renee Touponce, The Port of Call, Mystic, CT
- Milena Pagán, Little Sister, Providence, RI
- Douglass Williams, MIDA, Boston, MA
Best Chef: Northwest and Pacific (AK, HI, OR, WA)
- Nathan Bentley, Altura Bistro, Anchorage, AK
- Tony Brown, Ruins, Spokane, WA
- Peter Cho, Han Oak, Portland, OR
- Joshua Dorcak, MÄS, Ashland, OR
- Brian Hirata, Na‘au, Hawai‘i Island, HI
- Jonathan Jones, Epilogue Kitchen & Cocktails, Salem, OR
- Dan Koommoo, Crafted, Yakima, WA
- Keaka Lee, Kapa Hale, Honolulu, HI
- Melissa Miranda, Musang, Seattle, WA
- Vince Nguyen, Berlu, Portland, OR
- David Nichols, Eight Row, Seattle, WA
- Thomas Pisha-Duffly, Gado Gado, Portland, OR
- Crystal Platt, Lion & Owl, Eugene, OR
- Beau Schooler, In Bocca Al Lupo, Juneau, AK
- Sheldon Simeon, Tiffany's, Wailuku, HI
- Mutsuko Soma, Kamonegi, Seattle, WA
- Renee Trafton, Beak Restaurant, Sitka, AK
- Robert Urquidi, Ethel's Grill, Honolulu, HI
- Aaron Verzosa, Archipelago, Seattle, WA
- Lee Anne Wong, Papa‘aina, Lahaina, HI
Best Chef: Southeast (GA, KY, NC, SC, TN, WV)
- Sam Fore, Tuk Tuk Sri Lankan Bites, Lexington, KY
- Josh Habiger, Bastion, Nashville, TN
- Sam Hart, Counter-, Charlotte, NC
- Ronald Hsu, Lazy Betty, Atlanta, GA
- Daniel "Dano" Heinze, Vern's, Charleston, SC
- Terry Koval, The Deer and the Dove, Decatur, GA
- Dayna Lee-Márquez, Comal 864, Greenville, SC
- Jiyeon Lee and Cody Taylor, Heirloom Market BBQ, Atlanta, GA
- Josiah McGaughey, Vivian, Asheville, NC
- Ramin Mirzakhani, Laury's Restaurant, Charleston, WV
- Trevor Moran, Locust, Nashville, TN
- Dean Neff, Seabird, Wilmington, NC
- Keith Rhodes, Catch, Wilmington, NC
- Isaiah Screetch, Spark Community Café, Versailles, KY
- Jessica Shillato, Spotted Salamander, Columbia, SC
- Sahar Siddiqi, Chai Pani, Decatur, GA
- Paul Smith, 1010 Bridge, Charleston, WV
- Stephanie Tyson, Sweet Potatoes, Winston-Salem, NC
- Deborah VanTrece, Twisted Soul Cookhouse & Pours, Atlanta, GA
- Preeti Waas, Cheeni Indian Food Emporium, Raleigh, NC
Best Chef: South (AL, AR, FL, LA, MS, PR)
- Blake Aguillard and Trey Smith, Saint-Germain, New Orleans, LA
- Timon Balloo, The Katherine, Fort Lauderdale, FL
- Jeremy and Cindy Bearman, Oceano Kitchen, Lantana, FL
- Ana Castro, Lengua Madre, New Orleans, LA
- Fernando, Nando, and Valerie Chang, Itamae, Miami, FL
- Hunter Evans, Elvie's, Jackson, MS
- Francis Guzmán, Vianda, San Juan, PR
- Amarys and Jordan Herndon, Palm & Pine, New Orleans, LA
- Timothy Hontzas, Johnny's Restaurant, Homewood, AL
- Alex Perry and Kumi Omori, Vestige, Ocean Springs, MS
- Rick Mace, Tropical Smokehouse, West Palm Beach, FL
- Melissa M. Martin, Mosquito Supper Club, New Orleans, LA
- Pushkar Marathe, Stage, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
- Henry Moso, Kabooki Sushi, Orlando, FL
- Charly Pierre, Fritai, New Orleans, LA
- Colleen Quarls and Liz Hollinger, Molly's Rise and Shine, New Orleans, LA
- Rafael Rios, Yeyo's El Alma de Mexico, Bentonville, AR
- Michael Stoltzfus, Coquette, New Orleans, LA
- Natalia Vallejo, Cocina al Fondo, San Juan, PR
- Lojo Washington, Queen of Sheeba, West Palm Beach, FL
Best Chef: Southwest (AZ, NM, NV, OK)
- Ben Alexander, Mr. Kims, Tulsa, OK
- Oscar Amador and Francesco Di Caudo, Anima by EDO, Las Vegas, NV
- Rene Andrade and Roberto Centeno, Bacanora, Phoenix, AZ
- Kaoru Azeuchi, KAISEKI YUZU, Las Vegas, NV
- Jaren Bates and Brett Vibber, The Table at Junipine, Sedona, AZ
- Lisa Becklund, FarmBar, Tulsa, OK
- Andrew Black, Grey Sweater, Oklahoma City, OK
- Jeff Chanchaleune, Ma Der Lao Kitchen, Oklahoma City, OK
- Yip Cheung, Red Plate, Las Vegas, NV
- Nephi Craig, Café Gozhóó, Whiteriver, AZ
- Wendy Garcia, Tumerico, Tucson, AZ
- Basit Gauba, Tikka Spice, Albuquerque, NM
- Fernando Hernández, Testal, Phoenix, AZ
- Jimmy Li, ShangHai Taste, Las Vegas, NV
- Luis and Berenice Medina, El Chile Toreado, Santa Fe, NM
- Yotaka and Alex Martin, Lom Wong, Phoenix, AZ
- Andrea Meyer, The Love Apple, Taos, NM
- Justin Pioche, Pioche Food Group, Upper Fruitland (Doolkai), Navajo Nation, NM
- David Sellers, Horno Restaurant, Santa Fe, NM
- Paul Wilson, Boston Title & Abstract, Tulsa, OK
Best Chef: Texas
- Nicola Blaque, The Jerk Shack, San Antonio, TX
- Tavel Bristol-Joseph, Canje, Austin, TX
- Damien Brockway, Distant Relatives, Austin, TX
- Reyna Duong, Sandwich Hag, Dallas, TX
- Kareem El-Ghayesh, KG BBQ, Austin, TX
- Jalen Heard, Lane Milne, and Jonny White, Goldee's Barbecue, Fort Worth, TX
- Andrew Ho, Andrew Samia, and Sean Wen, Curry Boys BBQ, San Antonio, TX
- Greg Gatlin, Gatlin’s BBQ, Houston, TX
- Benchawan Jabthong Painter, Street to Kitchen, Houston, TX
- Ai Le, Nam Giao, Houston, TX
- Olivia López and Jonathan Percival, Molino Olōyō, Dallas, TX
- Enrique Lozano, El Charlatan, Socorro, TX
- Emiliano Marentes, ELEMI, El Paso, TX
- Ana Liz Pulido, Ana Liz Taqueria, Mission, TX
- Anastacia Quiñones-Pittman, José, Dallas, TX
- Regino Rojas, Revolver Taco Lounge, Dallas, TX
- John Russ, Clementine, San Antonio, TX
- Ernest Servantes and David Kirkland, Burnt Bean Co., Seguin, TX
- Kiran Verma, Kiran's, Houston, TX
- Jon Walter, Chez Sami, Wolfforth, TX
