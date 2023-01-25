ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Man who killed two Lexington teenagers while driving drunk gets 15 years in prison

By Christopher Leach
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g8jQU_0kR5Tzaa00

A man who killed two teenagers in a drunk driving accident was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Wednesday.

Zachary Smith, 32, accepted a guilty plea deal last November to two counts of second-degree manslaughter, operating on a suspended and revoked license, an aggravated charge of operating a vehicle under the influence, not having registration plates and failing to maintain insurance. He was charged with killing 16-year-old Hailey Smith and her brother, 19-year-old Andrew Smith, in a 2021 car crash .

Zachary Smith and the siblings share no relation.

Zachary Smith’s lawyer, Dan Parker, requested that his client’s sentence be probated, saying that he had no prior felony convictions and was remorseful for the accident.

“I would like to apologize to the family personally,” Zachary Smith said.

Multiple members of Hailey and Andrew Smith’s family also spoke prior to the official sentencing, sharing the grief they have dealt with and addressing Zachary Smith directly for his decision to get behind the wheel that ultimately led to Andrew and Hailey Smith’s deaths.

Fayette Circuit Judge Travis Thomas followed the recommended sentence from the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office, which was consecutive seven and-a-half year sentences for each manslaughter charge, according to court documents.

Zachary Smith must also pay $13,104 in restitution along with other fines from the traffic-related charges.

On Jan. 9, 2021, Zachary Smith was driving a Ford Explorer inbound on Athens Boonesboro Road around 7 p.m. when he crossed the center line and collided head-on with a Mazda Protégé near Blue Sky Parkway, according to police. Hailey and Andrew Smith died at the scene.

A couple of weeks after the accident, Nicholas Gray, an officer with the Lexington Police Department, testified in court that Zachary Smith had a blood-alcohol content of 0.229 percent. Gray also said that Smith told police he was trying to get to a gas station farther down the road, and that Smith may have believed he was getting into the turn lane to go to that gas station.

Neither Smith’s SUV nor the siblings’ Mazda Protégé made any evasive maneuvers, Gray testified.

After pleading guilty, Zachary Smith said in court that he does not have recollection of the incident and it was a “long time ago.”

“I just remember dropping my phone, and I looked up and saw headlights,” he told the court.

Andrew Smith was a recent graduate of Bryan Station High School and worked at Bluegrass Station, said his mother, Brandy Workman. He dreamed of running a reptile rescue.

Hailey Smith attended Fayette County Public Schools’ Family Care Center and would have turned 17 shortly after the crash. She left behind a 1-year-old daughter named Zoey.

Workman said that her children were on their way to her house to celebrate Andrew Smith’s birthday. Workman previously said she thinks Zachary Smith should have faced more severe charges.

“He didn’t mean to murder my kids, but he meant to get behind that wheel knowing it was against the law in so many ways,” Workman said.

‘My world is gone.’ Lexington mom mourns teen siblings; manslaughter charges added

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYT 27

Man sentenced for DUI crash that killed two teens in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Zachary Smith has been sentenced in connection with a crash that took the lives of two teenagers in Lexington. Back in November, Smith pleaded guilty to two counts of manslaughter as part of a plea deal, just one week before he was scheduled to stand trial.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Tips led to arrest in connection to alleged Lexington hate crime

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Multiple tips to Crime Stoppers led to the arrest of one suspect at the center of an alleged hate crime in Lexington. Two men followed a transgender woman and her friends out of a Lexington bar back in November shouting at them and quickly becoming violent.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Police searching for Lexington man wanted on assault, kidnapping charges

Police are searching for a Lexington man wanted on assault and kidnapping charges. Police searching for Lexington man wanted on assault, …. Police are searching for a Lexington man wanted on assault and kidnapping charges. Soccer stadium zoning changes approved by Lexington …. Zoning changes for the soccer stadium planned...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Man accused of stealing woman’s car, trying to break into home

DANVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing charges after police say he went into a woman’s home uninvited, stole her car and then tried to break into another home. According to the Danville Police Department, officers responded around 9:30 Wednesday night to a home on W. Erskine Drive.
DANVILLE, KY
wbontv.com

Subject arrested peacefully, and identified from pursuit ending on Boonesboro Road earlier today

The official report on todays events leading up to the closure of Boonesboro Road is out. The Kentucky State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division along with Lexington Police Department report they were actively pursuing a vehicle on I-75 south in Fayette County. Post 7 Troopers joined the pursuit as it entered Madison County past the 99- mile marker. The pursuit continued on I-75 until the operator exited at the 95- mile marker, turning left onto Boonsboro Road, where the vehicle came to a stop near Stone Crest Road in Clark County.
LEXINGTON, KY
theasburycollegian.com

Former church treasurer sentenced for $500,000 in stolen funds

Former Scott County church treasurer was sentenced to 33 months in prison after pleading guilty to wire fraud Jan. 9. Ralph Tackett, 66, pled guilty to the embezzlement of $512,042 from December 2015 to July 2019 while he was treasurer for a Georgetown church, according to the United States Attorney’s Office. The hearing took place in U.S. District Court in Lexington.
GEORGETOWN, KY
wbontv.com

Woman with firearm flees authorities, closes Boonesboro Road today for hours

Kentucky State Police, Clark & Madison County Sheriff’s offices, Winchester Police Department and other agencies responded an incident on KY 627/Boonesboro Road earlier today shortly before noon. The call was in response to a female suspect who, according to witnesses, fled authorities attempts to detain her at speeds estimated over 100 mph. KSP confirms the woman was in possession of a handgun, but earlier reports of her firing the gun in the pursuit were false.
WINCHESTER, KY
WKYT 27

Police: Lexington woman taken in for psyche evaluation after multi-county chase

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington woman was taken in for a psychological evaluation after a multi-county police chase ended on Thursday. Kentucky State Police says they were pursuing a vehicle on I-75 south that went into Madison County and continued into Clark County before ending on Boonsboro Road near George Rogers Clark High School.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington serial arson suspect changes plea

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A serial arson suspect in Lexington has changed his plea. Police say Robert Stevens set a dozen fires in 2017 and 2018. All were at homes on Goodloe and Warnock streets in Lexington’s east end, near Stevens’ home. Two of the fires were so...
LEXINGTON, KY
harrodsburgherald.com

Mercer County Indictments Include Burglary, Criminal Mischief

The Mercer Grand Jury handed up indictments last week on charges including burglary, criminal mischief, drugs, flagrant nonsupport and bail jumping. • Joshua Morgan, 27, of 358 Cedar Riffle Road, Greenup, was charged with 2nd degree burglary, a class C felony, and 4th degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. Morgan is alleged to have unlawfully entered a dwelling house in Mercer County on Dec. 14, 2022, and shoved the victim, according to the indictment. Bail: $5,000 (no contact). Dep. Robert Hardin (Mercer County Sheriff’s Office) testified.
MERCER COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Lexington has seen nearly 200 auto theft, car break-ins in 2023

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A rash of car break-ins and auto thefts has Lexington on high alert. There have been nearly 200 of them in the first three weeks of the year. Investigators believe a group is targeting people who leave valuables in plain sight, or their doors unlocked. There are a few things officers are asking people to keep in mind, so they don’t fall victim to crimes of opportunity.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Madison County man had nearly 705 grams of meth, 16 guns

RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – On Monday, a Richmond man was sentenced to time in federal prison for armed meth trafficking. Department of Justice news release said 28-year-old Jacob Tyler Hensley was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of meth and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. He pleaded guilty in October 2022.
RICHMOND, KY
Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington, KY
20K+
Followers
463
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

 https://www.kentucky.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy