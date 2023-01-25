The Falcons have hired Ryan Nielsen away from the Saints for their defensive coordinator job. Atlanta announced the news on Friday evening. Atlanta interviewed Nielsen on Tuesday, and the departure from New Orleans will now lead them to needing to fill a defensive line coach at a minimum. Nielsen had been part of the Saints defense since 2017, and he was a very important one. He and Kris Richard were co-defensive coordinators last season under Dennis Allen, and Richard has also drawn some outside interest from other teams.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO