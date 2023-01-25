Read full article on original website
Months after fire burned 7% of his body, comedian breaks multiple bones in a bike accident; says "I've got a gig Sunday"Pete LakemanBurbank, CA
The Oldest House In CaliforniaTonicmudLos Angeles, CA
Indiscriminate shooting in California. Three killed in firingSikaraLos Angeles, CA
7-Eleven in Austin plays highbrow opera music to drive homeless people awayBrenna TempleAustin, TX
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Centre Daily
UFC’s Joseph Holmes claims he was attacked by Kevin Holland’s crew: ‘I just got fricking jumped’
Joseph Holmes is claiming he was jumped by Kevin Holland’s crew. The UFC middleweight, clearly upset and in distraught, posted a video on his Instagram late Friday night accusing Holland and his crew of attacking him for no reason. MMA Junkie reached out to Holland for a comment, but didn’t receive a response on the matter at the time of this writing.
Centre Daily
From actor to AFC championship: SoCal’s Trenton Irwin on big stage with Bengals
LOS ANGELES — Trenton Irwin sat at the end of the dining room table — but not for long. The teen watched for nearly 30 seconds as others tasted their food, and then were catapulted in succession through a window, into a China cabinet and French doors. When Irwin finally took a bite, he was launched backward into the wall of a faux fireplace with more velocity than a Joe Burrow pass.
Centre Daily
The ‘show goes on’ for retired Bucs quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen
TAMPA, Fla. — Clyde Christensen was asked to review the play sheet to see if anything was missing. Less than a week after retiring as Bucs quarterbacks coach, part of the purge of nine assistants from Todd Bowles’ staff on Jan. 19, Christensen received a text message and follow-up phone call from Peyton Manning, who is the AFC coach for the NFL’s first Pro Bowl flag football game.
Centre Daily
Steelers Mock Draft: Pittsburgh Lands Unexpected CB in Round 1
The Pittsburgh Steelers are beginning to sculpt an NFL Draft plan, and already, you see how this year's rookie class can shape out for the black and gold. The Steelers are eyeing up a number of positions early in the draft and currently hold three picks within the top 50. They are not expected to receive any compensatory picks this year, leaving their final number heading into the draft of seven picks.
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news
When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
Centre Daily
UFC veteran Jimmie Rivera graduates from New Jersey police academy
UFC veteran Jimmie Rivera is now a police officer. A New Jersey native, Rivera (23-5) will now be looking to make a change in his home state as a part of the police force. After 27 weeks of law enforcement training, Elmwood Park Police announced Friday that Rivera graduated from the Passaic County Police Academy.
Centre Daily
Falcons Hire Ryan Nielsen for Defensive Coordinator Job
The Falcons have hired Ryan Nielsen away from the Saints for their defensive coordinator job. Atlanta announced the news on Friday evening. Atlanta interviewed Nielsen on Tuesday, and the departure from New Orleans will now lead them to needing to fill a defensive line coach at a minimum. Nielsen had been part of the Saints defense since 2017, and he was a very important one. He and Kris Richard were co-defensive coordinators last season under Dennis Allen, and Richard has also drawn some outside interest from other teams.
Centre Daily
Two Patriots Earn All-Rookie Team
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots 2022 rookie class continues to gain its share of well-deserved recognition. While left guard Cole Strange, cornerback Jack Jones, quarterback Bailey Zappe and wide receiver Tyquan Thornton performed well enough to cultivate notable hope for the future, two in particular have been honored for turning in standout showings during their first year in the NFL.
