RadarOnline

‘I Am Furious!’ Marjorie Taylor Greene RAGES Against GOP House Reps. Matt Gaetz & Lauren Boebert For Opposing Kevin McCarthy As Speaker

House Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene lost it on a number of her fellow GOP Congress members this week over their opposition to Kevin McCarthy’s bid to become Speaker of the House, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling confrontation took place on Tuesday as the 118th Congress met for its first session of 2023.While speaking to reporters inside the United States Capitol Building, Greene (R-GA) targeted her alleged “friends” in the House Freedom Caucus who refuse to back McCarthy for House Speaker.“If my friends in the Freedom Caucus, Matt Gaetz and others will not take the win when they have it, they’re proving...
Washington Examiner

Buyer beware: House Republicans hint at early headaches for McCarthy speakership

A prominent McCarthy loyalist is foreshadowing early headaches for the aspiring speaker, publicly opposing the House rules package negotiated ahead of the 10 p.m. vote Friday. Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX), who has stood by Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) throughout the long-winded speakership row, balked at the package, which has been paramount to McCarthy's efforts to court Republican holdouts.
Cheddar News

Democrats Slam Bill to Abolish IRS as Republicans' 'Craziest' Yet

"Some Republicans are pushing for a bill that would eliminate income taxes and abolish the Internal Revenue Service in exchange for one nationwide sales tax.The Fair Tax Act, introduced by Rep. Earl L. “Buddy” Carter (R-GA), would create a 30 percent sales tax on all purchases, while allowing Americans to keep their entire paycheck.House Speaker Kevin McCarthy reportedly promised to give the bill a hearing during his prolonged bid for the speakership gavel — though he has since expressed opposition to the bill.Democrat leaders held a press conference Wednesday afternoon speaking out against the Act.“The Fair Tax Act is another...

