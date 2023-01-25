JAMESTOWN, N.C. — Around 5:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, Guilford County Sheriff's Deputies were called to a shooting at 106 Woodleigh Ct, in Jamestown. Deputies arrived to find one victim suffering from a gunshot wound, who would later die. Suspect Crystal Constance Bennett has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder. She is currently held in the Guilford County Detention Center in High Point with no bond. The victim's name is not released yet, as next of kin have not been notified.

