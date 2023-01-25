Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
localsyr.com
Court records reveal name of 16-year-old accused of murdering Brexialee Torres-Ortiz
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The third person accused of killing Brexialee Torres-Ortiz was charged with murder on Friday morning, January 27, in Onondaga County Youth Court. Court records obtained by NewsChannel 9 list the suspect’s name as Deckyse Bridges. Bridges, originally from Syracuse, was taken into custody at...
localsyr.com
Family and friends say goodbye to Brexialee
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It was standing room only, as the community came together to remember 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz. “She would ask me, pastor how can I help my peers because they go through depression and I don’t know what to do and I would simply tell her with love,” said Liliana Perez, the family’s pastor.
localsyr.com
Brexialee’s third-grade teacher launches fundraiser to honor her
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)–As family and friends say their final goodbyes to 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz, one of Brexi’s former teachers is helping to keep her memory alive through a fundraiser. Taylor Sourwine had the privilege of being Brexi’s third-grade teacher at Seymour Elementary School. When she heard the news...
localsyr.com
Champions Birthdays: January 28, 2023
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The NewsChannel 9 team is wishing our special Champions a very happy birthday!. If you’d like to be on the Champions billboard, email your picture to champions@localsyr.com at least two weeks before your birthday.
localsyr.com
Newsmakers: Onon. Co. Exec. Ryan McMahon
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon sat down with Andrew Donovan to discuss the ambitious year ahead for the county. Click on the player above to watch the entire show.
localsyr.com
How Andrew Carnegie made the Syracuse Public Library possible
(WSYR-TV) — 122 Years ago, this month, Andrew Carnegie, the steel tycoon and one of the richest men in the world, answered the request of Syracuse’s “Boy Mayor” James McGuire and announced his intention of donating $200,000 ($5.9 million adjusted for inflation) to the city for the construction of a new public library.
localsyr.com
Two restaurants fail health inspection: January 8 – January 14
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of January 8 to January 14. Caramelcorn Shoppe had 5 violations, one in critical condition. Critical violation: Foods not protected from contamination by other sources. The inspector found the Black...
localsyr.com
Your Stories Q&A: New plans for closed Applebee’s in Camillus
CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) You ask, we answer!. Over the past several months, the Your Stories Team has taken multiple emails from viewers wanting to know what’s next for the former Applebee’s in Camillus. The building located in the Camillus Commons at 5241 W. Genesee Street, has been vacant...
localsyr.com
Tipping fatigue: “there’s a certain unintended pressure”
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Many fast food restaurants are starting to ask for tips when people pay with a card, and some neighbors feel there’s no need to tip when picking up a meal. James Paolini, from Manlius, said he enjoys his cup of coffee from Bruegger’s Bagels but now...
localsyr.com
OCC begins cannabis education program
(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga Community College (OCC) has officially unveiled its new Cannabis Education Program on Monday, January 23 giving students a pathway into a rapidly growing industry. There are three tracks to this program:. Cannabis Cultivation Science – Which teaches students will learn about horticulture, cannabis growth, pest remediation,...
localsyr.com
‘Take the Stage’ with the Front Row Players February 9th
(WSYR-TV) — The Front Row Players are an organization that lets people of all abilities showcase their love musical theatre. Next month, they along with the Temple Adath Yeshurun will have a ‘Take the Stage’ fundraiser at the temple. Deborah Cavanagh, President and Founder of Front Row Players and Leo Eisner, Board Member and member of Temple Adath Yeshurun. Cavanagh and Eisner discuss the history of Front Row Players and the positive impact it has made on our community and to the families and caregivers who have actors in this program.
localsyr.com
Where to Watch: SU at Virginia Tech
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team heads south to take on Virginia Tech Saturday evening in Blacksburg, VA. Tip time is at 7 p.m. inside Cassell Coliseum. The game can be seen on the ACC Network. That station can be found on the following...
localsyr.com
Fair Propels Syracuse Past Virginia
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse returned home to the JMA Wireless Dome Thursday night and earned an ACC win over Virginia, 90-72. Senior guards Dyaisha Fair and Alaina Rice led the Orange to victory. Fair led all players with 36 points, her first 30-point game in a Syracuse uniform, while Rice had 18 points, setting a new career-high at Syracuse.
Comments / 0