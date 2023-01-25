ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph, NJ

Rock 104.1

The Top Candy Store In All Of New Jersey Has Been Revealed

Food is one of New Jersey's favorite topics. We love cooking, grilling, eating, and dining out. And we have a legendary sweet tooth the size of our state. So, it stands to reason that in the Garden State, we have some amazing, award-winning sweet shops and candy shops all over the state, and we really do love them all.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

A cultural shift seems to be happening to NJ nightlife: Have you noticed? (Opinion)

New Jersey has always been known for its nightlife. Sure, we're not quite like the city that never sleeps, but we're definitely a close second. In fact, New Jersey has always been that and a little mix of Las Vegas. Not so much for the gambling or anything like that (with the exception of Atlantic City, of course), but for the famous phrase that's attached to Vegas.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey foodie breaks Guinness World Record

When it comes to breaking a record in the Guinness World Record book most have to accomplish painstaking acts of courage and physical prowess. Not so much the case with Morristown, New Jersey resident Eric Finkelstein, a 34-year-old self proclaimed foodie. Eric broke the Guinness World Record for eating at...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

This Popular NJ Wedding Venue Seen in ‘Succession’ Season 4 is Too Stunning For Words

Money, deception, betrayal, and greed are back in the HBO hit series 'Succession'! And they were in New Jersey!. The Season 4 teaser trailer of 'Succession' premiered on Thursday, giving us a sneak peek of what's to come for the infamous Roy family, and *SPOILER ALERT* how Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook), and Roman (Kieran Culkin) are going to handle the treachery of forming an alliance against their billionaire, ego-centric, domineering father, Logan Roy, played menacingly by Brian Cox.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. bakery closing after 43 years in business

An iconic New Jersey bakery is closing after more than four decades. Dom’s Bakery Grand, a Hoboken baking staple, closed its doors for good on Saturday, Jan. 28. The 43-year-old bakery was located at 506 Grand St. “As many of you know, we have made the decision to close...
HOBOKEN, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Named The Best Gyros In New Jersey

We’re always looking for the best food in Jersey so we need to cover all the bases. We’ve told you where to get the best of everything from pizza to Chinese food but it dawned on me that we are missing the gyros!. A really good gyro really...
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

