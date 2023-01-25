Read full article on original website
29-year-old woman was charged after she posed as a high school student for 4 days before she was caught.San HeraldNew Brunswick, NJ
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in New JerseyEast Coast TravelerJersey City, NJ
Man With Crushed Eye Socket Due To Cops, Gets 6-Figure Sum In Settlement. Was The Amount Worth It?Chibuzo NwachukuJersey City, NJ
North Jersey Road Closures/Construction Updates, February 2023Morristown MinuteRamsey, NJ
NJ Transit Student Discount Program Expands To Include Part-time StudentsMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
The most magical restaurant in NJ should be your Valentine destination
A Charbroiled Filet Mignon Burger? Yes, please! I’m not sure you can call a place that has been serving food of this caliber since 1843 a “hidden gem” but for lack of a better term, it really is. This one-of-a-kind experience has me thinking about Valentine's Day...
Enjoying the Jersey Shore peace during the off-season
Some might say The Jersey Shore is dead in winter, but that couldn't be further from the truth. Not only do many places stay open during the off-season, but some also continue to thrive. Sure, many places are closed for the season, but that doesn't mean one shouldn't visit. In...
NJ’s best spots for a romantic Valentine’s dinner by a fireplace
It’s pretty easy to get a really good meal in New Jersey; what with the plethora of unbelievable restaurants we have in the state and our amazing cuisine. Some of the most sophisticated, award-winning restaurants in the Northeast reside right here in New Jersey, as you know. But Valentine’s...
The Top Candy Store In All Of New Jersey Has Been Revealed
Food is one of New Jersey's favorite topics. We love cooking, grilling, eating, and dining out. And we have a legendary sweet tooth the size of our state. So, it stands to reason that in the Garden State, we have some amazing, award-winning sweet shops and candy shops all over the state, and we really do love them all.
A cultural shift seems to be happening to NJ nightlife: Have you noticed? (Opinion)
New Jersey has always been known for its nightlife. Sure, we're not quite like the city that never sleeps, but we're definitely a close second. In fact, New Jersey has always been that and a little mix of Las Vegas. Not so much for the gambling or anything like that (with the exception of Atlantic City, of course), but for the famous phrase that's attached to Vegas.
Beloved New Jersey hot dog joint named among America’s best
New Jersey is well-known for so many amazing types of food, like pizza, bagels, diner burgers, and Italian food. But did you ever wonder if the New Jersey hot dog is getting enough love?. Well, here's some great news for the Garden State hot dog lover. One of our very...
This NJ Bakery’s Miley Cyrus Inspired Cakes Prove Valentine’s Day Is For The Girls
Everyone is going totally nuts on Facebook over this Miley Cyrus-themed Valentine’s dessert. I am always a sucker for a cute themed pastry and this South Jersey bakery is doing just that. Two Sweet Boutique in Deptford, NJ declared that this Valentine’s Day is specifically for the girls.
Stunning New Jersey town named one of the prettiest in America
When we say New Jersey has some of the most beautiful towns, we may think it’s because we love New Jersey and we live here, but when a major publication lists one of our towns as one of the most beautiful in America, it’s a really big deal.
New Jersey foodie breaks Guinness World Record
When it comes to breaking a record in the Guinness World Record book most have to accomplish painstaking acts of courage and physical prowess. Not so much the case with Morristown, New Jersey resident Eric Finkelstein, a 34-year-old self proclaimed foodie. Eric broke the Guinness World Record for eating at...
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in New Jersey
Bakeries have long been an essential part of communities across America. Many families that immigrated to the United States back in the 1800s and early 1900s found their way into the American Dream by opening these small independent bakeries.
Where to get New Jersey’s most amazing chicken parmigiana in 2023
It's hard to think of a type of food here in New Jersey that inspires more passion than Italian food, and there may be no Italian food that is more beloved than chicken parmigiana. And now, according to one foodie website, New Jersey has a chicken parm champion for 2023.
Great romantic tour and proposal tour for NJ couples
For all of you hopeless romantics and those looking for a special way to propose marriage, we have the suggestion of the year for you. My son proposed to his wife in the exact spot from her favorite rom-com movie and had a friend video the whole thing from across the street.
Experts Say This Is The Absolute Best New Jersey County To Call Home
There are so many great places to live in New Jersey, it's hard to pick just one area as the best, but the experts have chosen the best county to live in in the Garden State. It's not even that easy to guess, since there are so many great spots in New Jersey, and each of them has something unique to bring to the table.
This Popular NJ Wedding Venue Seen in ‘Succession’ Season 4 is Too Stunning For Words
Money, deception, betrayal, and greed are back in the HBO hit series 'Succession'! And they were in New Jersey!. The Season 4 teaser trailer of 'Succession' premiered on Thursday, giving us a sneak peek of what's to come for the infamous Roy family, and *SPOILER ALERT* how Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook), and Roman (Kieran Culkin) are going to handle the treachery of forming an alliance against their billionaire, ego-centric, domineering father, Logan Roy, played menacingly by Brian Cox.
Wow! Dine High in the Sky Right Here in New Jersey
First, let me say I am not a huge fan of heights, but this is not the kinda thing where you have to worry about being too high to enjoy lol It's a beautiful dining area atop a beautiful hotel overlooking the Hudson River and the New York skyline. According...
New Jersey Sub Chain Voted One Of The Best In Entire The Country
Whether you call it a hoagie, a sub, a hero, or a grinder, they all have one thing in common; they are delicious!. When lunchtime rolls around in the Garden State, the best thing you can get, in my opinion, is a sandwich or a hoagie. Meat, veggies, cheese, on...
The Most Spectacular Sunset Views Can Be Seen At This New Jersey Restaurant
You can see a fabulous sunset from this New Jersey restaurant better than anywhere else in New Jersey. Hard to believe because of all the beautiful restaurants right here in Ocean County and Monmouth County with some gorgeous sunset views. According to inyourstate.com, this hidden gem of a restaurant is...
N.J. bakery closing after 43 years in business
An iconic New Jersey bakery is closing after more than four decades. Dom’s Bakery Grand, a Hoboken baking staple, closed its doors for good on Saturday, Jan. 28. The 43-year-old bakery was located at 506 Grand St. “As many of you know, we have made the decision to close...
Named The Best Gyros In New Jersey
We’re always looking for the best food in Jersey so we need to cover all the bases. We’ve told you where to get the best of everything from pizza to Chinese food but it dawned on me that we are missing the gyros!. A really good gyro really...
These highly rated bourbons are available in New Jersey
The bourbon market here in New Jersey has been slowly rising since bars and restaurants are getting back into a normal rhythm after the economical devastation that occurred with COVID-19. More bourbon choices, more bourbon flights and bourbon drink specials are popping up here in New Jersey like daisies in...
