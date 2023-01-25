ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Young hockey fan’s wish granted when he meets, skates with Seattle Kraken

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 3 days ago
SEATTLE — A young hockey fan had his dreams come true when he got to skate with the Seattle Kraken during practice on Tuesday.

The team partnered with Make-A-Wish Alaska & Washington to get the local boy to the Kraken Community Iceplex.

Jackson Boboth has been battling leukemia since he was 7 years old. Now 9, Jackson said that watching the Kraken play has helped him during his treatment.

Jackson’s dream was to skate with the Kraken and get the full NHL experience.

On Tuesday, Jackson thought he was simply going to watch a team practice, but he got the surprise of a lifetime when he was outfitted with gear, including pads, and invited onto the ice to skate with the players as part of the team.

Though it was hard to see his face with a hockey mask on, Jackson appeared to be thrilled as he posed between Kraken goalies Philipp Grubauer and Martin Jones.

Jackson will also be attending Wednesday’s game at Climate Pledge Arena, where he’ll have front-row seats to watch his favorite team take on Vancouver.

