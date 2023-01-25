Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office seeking murder suspect caught on video
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking citizens if they know any information about a suspect involved in a murder.
On Oct. 2, 2022, police responded to a murder on Wilcox Street.
There is a video of the suspect leaving the area of where the murder happened.
If you know any information you can contact 904-630-0500 or via email at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.
To remain anonymous and potentially receive a reward of up to $3,000 call First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.
