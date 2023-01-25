Read full article on original website
Massive crackdown on fraudulent nursing diploma scheme with over 7,600 fake certificates sold.A. U. IGNATIUSTexas State
Uncovered Van Dyck Artwork with Bird Droppings Worth MillionsHerbie J PilatoKinderhook, NY
Longstanding Eddie Bauer Location ClosingJoel EisenbergSaratoga Springs, NY
Eddie Bauer To Close A New York Location PermanentlyTy D.Saratoga Springs, NY
NY Advocates for privacy hope to stop the escalating use of cameras and monitoring software in New YorkAbdul GhaniAlbany, NY
10 More Unique Roadside Attractions in Upstate NY
Long rides can be fun if you have something to entertain you along the way. Fortunately for us upstaters, there's more than enough going on regionally to occupy us during car rides. If you've read our previous list of roadside attractions then you know upstate NY has plenty of unique...
Upstate New York Church Sign Bringing Laughs
A church in Upstate New York is getting viral attention for it's sign outside. Maury is a talk show host who records his show out of Stamford, Connecticut. He's been in many of our living rooms on television for over 30 years. His show covered a variety of topics from promiscuous teenagers, obese babies, cheating spouses and they even did extreme makeovers. The show found its niche when it started giving paternity tests.
Yikes! Woman in New York Swallowed by Sinkhole
Imagine walking out your door one morning and the Earth suddenly takes you under? And according to officials, this hole in the Earth was right in someone's front yard. NBC says that a New York woman fell into a sinkhole walking out her front door Thursday,. And to make matters...
Ms. Wheelchair New York 2022 reflects on her reign
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Heather Horwedel is redefining what it means to be a pageant queen. As Ms. Wheelchair New York, she’s spent the past year advocating for a more inclusive community. Ms. Wheelchair America is a competition based on advocacy, achievement and presentation rather than appearance. Since 1972, the nonprofit organization has been crowning […]
Capital Region Restaurant Rundown: January 23-27
The restaurant industry is ever-changing with restaurants opening, closing, relocating or just doing their thing. Here’s a recap of the latest Capital Region restaurant news from this week, January 23 through 27.
nystateofpolitics.com
Capital Region marijuana shop poised to be 1st in upstate NY
A Schenectady marijuana shop slated to start sales next month is poised to become the first legal cannabis store in upstate New York. Don Andrews, 34, always dreamed of having a marijuana dispensary. His Upstate CBD store opened on Union Street in the Electric City in 2019, and is in...
2 New York State Supermarkets Caught Selling Illegal Seafood
Two New York supermarkets are accused of trying to sell 500 items that should not have been available to the public. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation's (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement released its Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol report. Among the times on the most recent report...
Twin Brothers Have Big Plans to Develop Land Near Rensselaer Train Station
There may be some major development of a large piece of property across from the Albany-Rensselaer Train Station. The Twin brothers who own the property have big plans that they intend on presenting to the city soon. The Albany-Rensselaer Train Station Could Use Amenities Around it. Twin brothers Bill and...
Look! Restored Saratoga Victorian Mansion Once Summer Home to Whitney Family
This fully restored Queen Anne Victorian home was once the summer home to the Whitney family and once owned by the co-founder of the NY Mets. There have been extensive renovations done to this home while keeping the historic charm. There is a stunning gourmet kitchen with top-end Thermador appliances, 2 dishwashers, a custom range hood, 2 beverage drawers, & a walk-in pantry-perfect for entertaining! The four-season room overlooks the in-ground pool and beautiful hot tub. Check out the master bedroom with a gas fireplace, enormous walk-in closet, and luxury bath. On the third floor, there are five rooms and a playroom. The basement has room for a wine cellar and recreation room. The home is situated in a posh section of Saratoga Springs near the Saratoga Race Course. On the market for $3.095 Million.
Bombers Burrito Bar in Schenectady to close
Bombers Burrito Bar on 447 State Street in Schenectady is closing. According to an employee at that location, the restaurant's last day is Sunday.
Things to do in the Capital Region this weekend: Jan. 27-29
The weekend is almost here! From concerts to festivals to the Schenectady Soup Stroll, there are quite a few things happening on January 27, 28, and 29.
Beloved Schenectady Burrito Joint Will Close For Good This Weekend
A popular Schenectady spot for burritos, wings, and more will close on Sunday. And if you ever have spent any time in the downtown area of the Electric City, I am pretty sure you have enjoyed the burritos, wings, and margaritas at Bombers Burrito Bar. After a 107.7 GNA Secret...
Wow! Dolphins Spotted Swimming In This New York River [Video]
What comes to mind when you think of the Bronx River? Maybe the East River and Westchester County comes to mind but what about the fish? You might expect to find American eel, winter flounder, naked goby and even blacknose dace can be found in the river but certainly not dolphin, right?
Code blue called through Wednesday in Albany
A cold front moving into the Capital Region has prompted the Homeless and Travelers Aid Society to call a Code Blue Alert in Albany, from now until Wednesday, February 1.
The Albany Pine Bush Preserve Gets Bigger and Better
The Albany Pine Bush Preserve has recently been expanded! An additional 15.1 acres will be added to the already sprawling 3,400-acre preserve across three municipalities. According to the Times Union, adding protected land increases the total acreage to nearly 120 acres and ensures that this precious resource will remain safe for generations.
Legendary Troy Eatery Named New York’s Most ‘Classic’ Restaurant
There is just something that hits differently when you dine at an establishment that has been open for years. Whether it is the presentation of the food or just the vibe of a restaurant, you know a classic when you are dining in one. The classic cuisine aficionados at Food and Wine recently went on a quest to identify these classic institutions in every state to honor and highlight the restaurants they say help make the "unique fingerprint on this vast, remarkably diverse thing we call American food." This quest led them right to downtown Troy to find one of New York state's most classic eateries serving up a Capital Region favorite dish.
therealdeal.com
Another Hudson Valley village halts short-term rentals
One town at a time, short-term rental operators are becoming personae non gratae in the Hudson Valley. Coxsackie, a village in Greene County, passed a three-month moratorium on new short-term rentals, the Times Union reported. Enacted Wednesday night, the moratorium applies to Airbnbs, Vrbos and more. Anyone already operating a...
Upstate New York Mom Literally Named ‘Mother of the Year’
The fact that a woman chooses motherhood is remarkable because those of us who are mothers will tell anyone that although it is the single most gratifying thing in life, being a mother is not for the faint of heart. Being a mother is the hardest job in the entire...
2 Dead After Plane Disappears In New York State
Two men who came to New York State for a funeral lost their lives after their plane disappeared in the Lower Hudson Valley. Authorities confirmed two men from Ohio were killed in a plane crash in the Lower Hudson Valley. Plane From JFK Crashes In Westchester County, New York. The...
Capital Region concert roundup: Jan. 27-Feb. 2
This is your weekly roundup of concerts happening around the Capital Region from January 27 to February 2. From tribute bands to regional and local favorites, here are the upcoming concerts for the weekend and following week.
