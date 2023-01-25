ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lite 98.7

10 More Unique Roadside Attractions in Upstate NY

Long rides can be fun if you have something to entertain you along the way. Fortunately for us upstaters, there's more than enough going on regionally to occupy us during car rides. If you've read our previous list of roadside attractions then you know upstate NY has plenty of unique...
ALBANY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Upstate New York Church Sign Bringing Laughs

A church in Upstate New York is getting viral attention for it's sign outside. Maury is a talk show host who records his show out of Stamford, Connecticut. He's been in many of our living rooms on television for over 30 years. His show covered a variety of topics from promiscuous teenagers, obese babies, cheating spouses and they even did extreme makeovers. The show found its niche when it started giving paternity tests.
MECHANICVILLE, NY
101.5 WPDH

Yikes! Woman in New York Swallowed by Sinkhole

Imagine walking out your door one morning and the Earth suddenly takes you under? And according to officials, this hole in the Earth was right in someone's front yard. NBC says that a New York woman fell into a sinkhole walking out her front door Thursday,. And to make matters...
YORKTOWN, TX
NEWS10 ABC

Ms. Wheelchair New York 2022 reflects on her reign

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Heather Horwedel is redefining what it means to be a pageant queen. As Ms. Wheelchair New York, she’s spent the past year advocating for a more inclusive community. Ms. Wheelchair America is a competition based on advocacy, achievement and presentation rather than appearance. Since 1972, the nonprofit organization has been crowning […]
SCHENECTADY, NY
nystateofpolitics.com

Capital Region marijuana shop poised to be 1st in upstate NY

A Schenectady marijuana shop slated to start sales next month is poised to become the first legal cannabis store in upstate New York. Don Andrews, 34, always dreamed of having a marijuana dispensary. His Upstate CBD store opened on Union Street in the Electric City in 2019, and is in...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WIBX 950

Look! Restored Saratoga Victorian Mansion Once Summer Home to Whitney Family

This fully restored Queen Anne Victorian home was once the summer home to the Whitney family and once owned by the co-founder of the NY Mets. There have been extensive renovations done to this home while keeping the historic charm. There is a stunning gourmet kitchen with top-end Thermador appliances, 2 dishwashers, a custom range hood, 2 beverage drawers, & a walk-in pantry-perfect for entertaining! The four-season room overlooks the in-ground pool and beautiful hot tub. Check out the master bedroom with a gas fireplace, enormous walk-in closet, and luxury bath. On the third floor, there are five rooms and a playroom. The basement has room for a wine cellar and recreation room. The home is situated in a posh section of Saratoga Springs near the Saratoga Race Course. On the market for $3.095 Million.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Hot 99.1

The Albany Pine Bush Preserve Gets Bigger and Better

The Albany Pine Bush Preserve has recently been expanded! An additional 15.1 acres will be added to the already sprawling 3,400-acre preserve across three municipalities. According to the Times Union, adding protected land increases the total acreage to nearly 120 acres and ensures that this precious resource will remain safe for generations.
ALBANY, NY
Hot 99.1

Legendary Troy Eatery Named New York’s Most ‘Classic’ Restaurant

There is just something that hits differently when you dine at an establishment that has been open for years. Whether it is the presentation of the food or just the vibe of a restaurant, you know a classic when you are dining in one. The classic cuisine aficionados at Food and Wine recently went on a quest to identify these classic institutions in every state to honor and highlight the restaurants they say help make the "unique fingerprint on this vast, remarkably diverse thing we call American food." This quest led them right to downtown Troy to find one of New York state's most classic eateries serving up a Capital Region favorite dish.
TROY, NY
therealdeal.com

Another Hudson Valley village halts short-term rentals

One town at a time, short-term rental operators are becoming personae non gratae in the Hudson Valley. Coxsackie, a village in Greene County, passed a three-month moratorium on new short-term rentals, the Times Union reported. Enacted Wednesday night, the moratorium applies to Airbnbs, Vrbos and more. Anyone already operating a...
GREENE COUNTY, NY
Q 105.7

2 Dead After Plane Disappears In New York State

Two men who came to New York State for a funeral lost their lives after their plane disappeared in the Lower Hudson Valley. Authorities confirmed two men from Ohio were killed in a plane crash in the Lower Hudson Valley. Plane From JFK Crashes In Westchester County, New York. The...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Hot 99.1

Hot 99.1

Schenectady, NY
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hot 99.1 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://hot991.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy