ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodstock, GA

New Whataburger location in metro Atlanta opens this week

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WjJbn_0kR5RyUb00

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The popular burger chain Whataburger will open its second metro Atlanta location this week.

The new restaurant off Highway 92 in Woodstock will start serving customers at 11 a.m. Thursday. The service will be drive-thru only with dining room set to open in a few weeks.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“We can’t wait to bring the community delicious food, exceptional service and a place to build memories for years to come,” operation partner Jesus Guerrero said. “We look forward to welcoming in and bringing the Whataburger experience to our new friends in the Woodstock area.”

The Woodstock City Council approved a request for Whataburger to build a new location back in 2021. The plan included tearing down the former Cherokee Family Medical Center property.

Last month, Whataburger’s first location opened in Kennesaw. A Channel 2 Action News photographer spotted lines wrapped around the restaurant and the block.

For Thursday’s opening, Whataburger says it has hired private security and Woodstock police to help direct traffic. Guests can enter the drive-thru line on Hwy 92 eastbound.

Whataburger said seven other stores are currently being built and they hope to open 50 more over the next few years. Here are the locations currently under construction.

  • 503 Lakeland Plaza, Cumming, Ga. 30040
  • 2925 Buford Dr, Buford, Ga. 30519
  • 900 Pavilion Pkwy, Monroe, Ga. 30656
  • 10106 Alcovy Rd, Covington, Ga. 30014
  • 3201 Atlanta Hwy, Athens, Ga. 30606
  • SEQ – Scenic Hwy N & North Rd SW, Snellville, Ga. 30078
  • 15 Wallace Blvd, Dawsonville, Ga. 30534

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WhAyi_0kR5RyUb00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ash Jurberg

Popular burger chain opens second location in Atlanta area

Great news for burger lovers in Atlanta today with the opening of a second location of the popular burger chain Whataburger in the Atlanta area. The beloved Texan burger chain opened its first restaurant in 1950 and now has almost 900 restaurants and 50,000 employees across 14 states, as well as thousands of total fans.
ATLANTA, GA
QSR magazine

Big Dave's Opens Fourth Location in Lawrenceville, Georgia

Derrick Hayes, CEO and founder of Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks, is continuing to expand his award-winning cheesesteak empire, this time to Lawrenceville, Georgia, with a location set to open this summer. Located within Lawrenceville Marketplace, the 1,500-square-foot outpost will serve as the brand’s fourth Atlanta-area location in addition to stores in downtown Atlanta, Doraville, Georgia, and a forthcoming Jonesboro Road location set to open this spring.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Newnan police looking for dine-and-dasher

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Newnan police are looking for a man who reportedly ate and left without paying at a local restaurant. The man reportedly entered the Juicy Crab with a woman and three children. The group ate and ordered drinks before the man left the restaurant. He returned in a gray Chevy Malibu, picked up the others and left.
ATLANTA, GA
FOX Carolina

Earthquake reported in Georgia Friday morning

EATONTON, GA (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey reported a 2.1 magnitude earthquake in Georgia Friday morning. The quake hit at 7:13 a.m. and had a depth of 3 kilometers. USGS says the earthquake hit 9.6 miles away from Eatonton, Ga, 31.4 miles from Macon, Ga and 72.7...
EATONTON, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Restaurant Report Card: Athens Kouzzina fails with 58; Yeero Village earns 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Gwinnett County health inspector uncovered critical health violations at a popular restaurant inside Sugarloaf Mills this week. Athens Kouzzina on Sugarloaf Parkway in Lawrenceville failed with 58 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says there was a mold-like substance inside the ice machine. Plus, raw chicken was stored above ready-to-eat vegetables and salad, yellow rice, and spaghetti noodles were at unsafe temperatures.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Several metro Atlanta businesses close early ahead of anticipated unrest

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There is a level of uncertainty in downtown Atlanta. Hundreds of law enforcement officers rolled into the city with the goal of keeping protests peaceful. Brian Bullock is one of the owners of Legacy Ventures. They run four restaurants on Marietta Street including STATS,...
ATLANTA, GA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Georgia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

Church damaged by fire overnight in DeKalb County

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - For the second morning in a row, a church has gone up in flames in metro Atlanta. DeKalb Fire says crews were dispatched just before 2 a.m. Friday to the Power of Faith International Church, located at 3355 Columbia Drive in Decatur. When they arrived, they saw smoke and flames at the rear of the church.
DECATUR, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Downtown Atlanta restaurant shooting: 1 dead, gunman on the run

ATLANTA - A man was gunned down at a restaurant in Downtown Atlanta. The shooter is on the run. The shots broke out just before 8:30 Friday morning at Summit Cafeteria on Marietta Street Northwest. The restaurant shared the disturbing surveillance video of the shooting. The gunfire erupted after two...
ATLANTA, GA
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Oldest City in Georgia

Georgia was the southernmost of the 13 original British Colonies that eventually formed the United States of America. The state has a deep history and played a central role in the American Revolution and the Civil War. Let’s discover the oldest city in Georgia by discussing its history and attractions.
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

UGA says staffer killed in crash wasn’t authorized to drive vehicle

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Athletic Department says Chandler LeCroy, the staffer killed in the wreck that also killed football player Devin Willock, wasn’t authorized to drive the car involved in the wreck. The department released the following statement:. “While our review of the circumstances surrounding...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Water main break reported in unincorporated Decatur

DECATUR, Ga. — Crews are working to repair a major water main break in unincorporated Decatur this Saturday morning, according to the DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management (DWM). The break, reported at Celia Way, affects a 36-inch-diameter water main and could cause disruptions to water service for residents...
DECATUR, GA
11Alive

Person killed near Marietta Street, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA — One man was shot and killed Friday morning near Marietta Street, according to a news release from the Atlanta Police Department. Just after 8 a.m., officers were called to 30 Marietta Street NW after one person was reportedly shot. When police arrived, they found one man who...
ATLANTA, GA
Axios Atlanta

3 must-do weekend trips within 5 hours of Atlanta

Whether you're looking for a coastal getaway or mountain retreat, here are three destinations to consider for your next weekend trip. 1. Charleston Photo: Jen Ashley/AxiosIf you're ready to trade in oak trees for palms for a weekend, consider visiting Charleston, about 5 hours from Atlanta. Stay: In a brand new tiny home in North Charleston that sleeps four. Book here.Do: Prepare your taste buds for the Charleston Wine + Food festival. This year's event is March 1–5. Details. ...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
227K+
Followers
156K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy