New Whataburger location in metro Atlanta opens this week

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The popular burger chain Whataburger will open its second metro Atlanta location this week.

The new restaurant off Highway 92 in Woodstock will start serving customers at 11 a.m. Thursday. The service will be drive-thru only with dining room set to open in a few weeks.

“We can’t wait to bring the community delicious food, exceptional service and a place to build memories for years to come,” operation partner Jesus Guerrero said. “We look forward to welcoming in and bringing the Whataburger experience to our new friends in the Woodstock area.”

The Woodstock City Council approved a request for Whataburger to build a new location back in 2021. The plan included tearing down the former Cherokee Family Medical Center property.

Last month, Whataburger’s first location opened in Kennesaw. A Channel 2 Action News photographer spotted lines wrapped around the restaurant and the block.

For Thursday’s opening, Whataburger says it has hired private security and Woodstock police to help direct traffic. Guests can enter the drive-thru line on Hwy 92 eastbound.

Whataburger said seven other stores are currently being built and they hope to open 50 more over the next few years. Here are the locations currently under construction.

503 Lakeland Plaza, Cumming, Ga. 30040

2925 Buford Dr, Buford, Ga. 30519

900 Pavilion Pkwy, Monroe, Ga. 30656

10106 Alcovy Rd, Covington, Ga. 30014

3201 Atlanta Hwy, Athens, Ga. 30606

SEQ – Scenic Hwy N & North Rd SW, Snellville, Ga. 30078

15 Wallace Blvd, Dawsonville, Ga. 30534

